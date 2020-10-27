 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Medium)   Home for sale: two bedrooms, two baths, the spirits of 13 dead witches from the satanic panic of 1582, spectacular views   (medium.com) divider line
10
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

336 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2020 at 1:53 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wait, go back one.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Every old house in England is haunted.  It's a feature.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe thats just me but theres money to be made there.

Buy house, turn it into a real haunted house and you'll never run out of suckers to pay for a visit.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Maybe thats just me but theres money to be made there.

Buy house, turn it into a real haunted house and you'll never run out of suckers to pay for a visit.


This.  You can never go far wrong taking advantage of the gullible.

/this way to the egress
 
lolmao500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If ghosts existed, scientists would have found ghost particles by now.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


I've seen this movie, it doesn't end well.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Looks like they were doing renovations back in october 2014 (from google street)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Looks like they were doing renovations back in october 2014 (from google street)
[Fark user image 850x589]


Oh wait thats the wrong house.

Gee I wonder why the pictures of the house are in black and white in the article... oh right because orange is less scary.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If ghosts existed, scientists would have found ghost particles by now.


Well if God existed...wait.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In 1645, a failing solicitor named Matthew Hopkins appointed himself England's 'Witchfinder General.' Based in Manningtree, a five-minute gallop from St. Osyth, Hopkins killed an estimated 230 women.

Thats some incel/serial killer shiat.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.