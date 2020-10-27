 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   Want me and my sister to wear a mask in your store? That's a stabbing......27 times   (wgntv.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
wgntv.comView Full Size


That's a rough 21
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Honestly what the fark is wrong with people who think murdering someone and going to jail for life is preferable to wearing a small piece of cloth over their face.

I can only conclude there is something very broken about modern society since this isn't a one-off either.
 
criscodisco [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Xai: Honestly what the fark is wrong with people who think murdering someone and going to jail for life is preferable to wearing a small piece of cloth over their face.

I can only conclude there is something very broken about modern society since this isn't a one-off either.


Well now to be fair, they'd been asked to use hand sanitizer, too.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Xai: Honestly what the fark is wrong with people who think murdering someone and going to jail for life is preferable to wearing a small piece of cloth over their face.

I can only conclude there is something very broken about modern society since this isn't a one-off either.


Sorry, but I can only give you one smart.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Those two are crazy af, and likely born to parents who are crazy af. That has nothing to do with society.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wear a mask because I want to protect myself from catching this virus... and since I'm wearing one, I'm also protecting others.  I don't know how anyone would not want to protect themselves, never mind others, by not wearing a mask.

If everyone was selfish... and wore a mask to just protect themselves, then we will all be protected.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: Those two are crazy af, and likely born to parents who are crazy af. That has nothing to do with society.


So you don't think that has anything to do with a lack of social services to help crazy people before they reach murder-levels?

Perhaps it is the attitude that you didn't cause the problem so you shouldn't take measures to prevent the consequences that caused these sorts of problems.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
.....in a row?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope the guy recovers. I hope they spend they next 20 to life in prison.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xai: Lambskincoat: Those two are crazy af, and likely born to parents who are crazy af. That has nothing to do with society.

So you don't think that has anything to do with a lack of social services to help crazy people before they reach murder-levels?

Perhaps it is the attitude that you didn't cause the problem so you shouldn't take measures to prevent the consequences that caused these sorts of problems.


Well, there is hearing voices crazy, and then there's two sisters stabbing a dude 27 times for no good reason criminal crazy. I suspect the latter here, and our courts can handle this one just fine. As for hearing voices crazy, that is a huge problem in the US.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They look nice.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Those two are crazy af, and likely born to parents who are crazy af. That has nothing to do with society.


Yeah, it does. Society hides and denigrated mental illness and avoids providing resources to the less fortunate. Really, it's mostly society's fault. The whole point of society is to look out for each other, and we just farked that up pretty much from the word go.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Somacandra: .....in a row?


Try not to stab any security guards on the way to the parking lot!
 
Altitude5280
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Xai: Honestly what the fark is wrong with people who think murdering someone and going to jail for life is preferable to wearing a small piece of cloth over their face.

I can only conclude there is something very broken about modern society since this isn't a one-off either.


Except the person amazingly survived,
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Are they at least hot?

/sees the original message in this thread

GOOD GOD NO!
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Altitude5280: Xai: Honestly what the fark is wrong with people who think murdering someone and going to jail for life is preferable to wearing a small piece of cloth over their face.

I can only conclude there is something very broken about modern society since this isn't a one-off either.

Except the person amazingly survived,


These guys must have finally broken the fifteen stab wound barrier.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why 27 times? Because 28 would have been stupid.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hugram: I wear a mask because I want to protect myself from catching this virus... and since I'm wearing one, I'm also protecting others.  I don't know how anyone would not want to protect themselves, never mind others, by not wearing a mask.

If everyone was selfish... and wore a mask to just protect themselves, then we will all be protected.


Your mask is not protecting you.

It's meant to protect others from you.

I think it's bullshiat in most cases as asymptomatic carriers are not the drivers of any viral pandemic.  However, people tend to self medicate and go to work, class, shopping, etc. I stead of staying the fark home, so making everyone wear a mask is a solution.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cman: Are they at least hot?

/sees the original message in this thread

GOOD GOD NO!


After seeing those photos, I thought you all could use some eye bleach to get that outta your mind!
Fark user imageView Full Size


/All together now... D'AaaawwWW!!
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you pack people into a ghetto with zero social services, job opportunities, social welfare or community support.

Yes, you end up with resentful, mentally ill people that are absolutely angry at the world and will take out their anger on the lowest hanging fruit.

If you think these two fine ladies will go to prison and come out rehabilitated, you're wrong. They'll just be future homeless folk that scream at the clouds and get stabby.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I feel bad that I'm wondering what kind of shiatty knife they were using that someone could get stabbed 27 times and survive. Or maybe it was just a thick sheet of protective blubber
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Those two are crazy af, and likely born to parents who are crazy af. That has nothing to do with society.


Sounds like a lot to do with society. Since few people are born crazy.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey, 4XL masks don't grow on trees.

/I like big masks and I can not lie
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well look at the two of them. Obese, not a single brain between them. Sullen. Probably used their weight to get into lots of intimidation fights in their own neighborhood, consider themselves 'juicy' and are those responsible for their neighborhood grocers to seal all but one door and hire big, burly security guards. (I've actually seen that.)

I'd say their attitude is similar to the reasoning that prevented people from reopening neighborhood stores after the LA Riots. People who had been there for decades.

The guard isn't ever going to be right with so many holes in his guts. I doubt if he'll ever be able to go back to work as a security guard or even want to and you can tell that filing a lawsuit against them isn't going to happen because for about 15 years, they'll be making around 40 cents an hour and there's little money there now.

I suspect they've been in prison before.

Sociopaths are what they are.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
imagez.tmz.comView Full Size
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What were they doing at an athletic store?

They don't appear... particularly athletic....


/Is stabbing a sport?  If so, Wheaties box here they come.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Must have been like an inch and a half blade

973 stabbings more and it would have been The Death of a Thousand Cuts

that would have been legendary
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nothing like waiting 'till you're 18 to go to jail for the rest of your adult life, plus she is a lousy stabber....27 stabs and only in critical condition.  Throw away the key on both of them.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sorry, their lives don't matter.
 
emtwo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: I think it's bullshiat in most cases as asymptomatic carriers are not the drivers of any viral pandemic.


Except this one.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Xai: Lambskincoat: Those two are crazy af, and likely born to parents who are crazy af. That has nothing to do with society.

So you don't think that has anything to do with a lack of social services to help crazy people before they reach murder-levels?

Perhaps it is the attitude that you didn't cause the problem so you shouldn't take measures to prevent the consequences that caused these sorts of problems.


Maybe they are just pieces of shiat who deserve what they get.  Some people just born bad.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So attempted murder first degree of a cop in Illinois is minimum 20 years in jail.

/not so sure a security agent counts as one...
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Girl on the left gives zero farks.

Girl on the right got dragged into some shiat by her again.

You can see it on their faces.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: They look nice

like a ton.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So go to jail for life over a mask. Yeah they're worthless people and wouldn't have amounted to anything.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WTP 2: Biscuit Tin: They look nice like a ton.


In metric.
 
