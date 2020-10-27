 Skip to content
 
NXIVM founder sentenced to CXX
Last of the Crazy People [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't care, had sex slaves.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They should have given him LXIX years, just for fun.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't get it.  This murderous cult leader is still running around free:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trotsky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That dude is so creepy and greasy. Ugh.
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
OK, that made me LOL. +1, submitter.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Stone cold playa
 
darkeyes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I hope his cellmate brands him.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Speaker2Animals: OK, that made me LOL. +1, submitter.


Indeed, another +1 for the LOLs
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A lot of court-watchers figured this was coming, when Claire Bronfman (richest family in Canada, the Seagrams fortune) got 7 years for recruiting women into this, after the prosecution only asked for 5.
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Subby,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You know who's also good at branding, Keith?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wolf892
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That dude is some kinda meteor freak
 
Bullitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's a lot of time for prison volleyball.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Raniere's six-week trial, as well as today's verdict, will be explored in more detail in the second season of HBO's The Vow, its docuseries about the MLM and self-help cult.

Man, I'd hate to be the bottom of that pyramid scheme.
 
docilej
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So far, no DOS operating system jokes  :(
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Come on, at least add castration to the sentence!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
and that is almost 2  LIX
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

PaulRB: I don't get it.  This murderous cult leader is still running around free:

[Fark user image image 288x160]


Soon
 
fireclown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

darkeyes: I hope his cellmate brands him.


I have a hard time supporting punitive rape.  Particularly when meted out by other inmates.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Has anybody watched the HBO documentary, The Vow? If so, what did you think?

I've watched the first two episodes of the Starz documentary, Seduced. It's good, but it also feels sort of incomplete -- it's mostly from the perspective of one person who got very deep into the organization, so it's intimate, but also narrow. She didn't even get involved until the organization had existed for 10-15 years. I'm thinking the HBO documentary might be broader. I'd like to know more about the origins, how it developed, where all these people came from, etc.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I would put good money he doesn't last a year inside.
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image 425x285]


That's at least a class 8 level of hair coverage.
 
Trik
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They'll go easy on Allison Mack though, right?
After all she's attractive, youngish, white and has a vagina!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I would put good money he doesn't last a year inside.


He won't get out that fast.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm still upset Alison Mack was a part of that cult. I liked her, until I found out how terrible of a person she was
 
