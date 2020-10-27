 Skip to content
(MSN)   Illegal German sex party with 600 people broken up by the cops? Why yes that is my fetish   (msn.com) divider line
50
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The most appropriate thing I can think of.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Remarkable_Anus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a LEGAL German sex party?

/asking for a friend
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm curious where you go to in order to secure a permit to hold a legal sex party.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fetish party =/= sex party
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: Fetish party =/= sex party


It can be though, if your fetish is sex
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you imagine the cops showing up to this?
"Police, we're here to break up the party!"
Everyone "Suuuuure your real cops!" *women start pawing at them*
"No, really we are the real cops!"
"What are you gonna do with that baton big boy?"
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
German sex party

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: I'm curious where you go to in order to secure a permit to hold a legal sex party.


Become a Mormon
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Illegal German Sex Party is my Kraftwerk/Spice Girls cover band name
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was an outdoor event, apparently. And the organizers say:

"The event served as a meeting point for the community. We find it reprehensible to declare this a 'fetish party."
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: I'm curious where you go to in order to secure a permit to hold a legal sex party.


The fact it was broken up over capacity restrictions due to COVID-19 makes this one of the most German stories of the year.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, sheiße
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When a scheissen party becomes a schiessen party...
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: I'm curious where you go to in order to secure a permit to hold a legal sex party.


Maybe getting the permit is what makes it legal?
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems more like a sexy dress party rather than a 600 person German bukkake & golden shower party. (If you have seen one of those German movies, you have seen one too many)
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: German sex party [Chocolate Rain]


Ok, that took me off guard and was an extreme throwback. Still, great song
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: I'm curious where you go to in order to secure a permit to hold a legal sex party.


In Germany:
cdn.theculturetrip.comView Full Size

Berghain.  A nightclub that supposedly surpasses everything you've read about Studio 54.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now how did I know that was Berlin
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They claim:

It is important for us to summarize the key facts of the event:
• scheduled opening hours from 2-10 PM
• general mask requirement
• outdoor / open-air (on 3,500sqm)
• no drinks or smoking on the dance floor
• disinfectant dispenser for all guests
• cashless payment
• seating groups for up to 5 people without a mask
• 9 people controlling hygiene standard + 7 people admission / security staff + 2 people cleaning staff
• temperature measurement at the entrance
• beverage area away from the dance floor
• recording of digital contact details including the visiting time of all guests
• online presale ticketing only

The current COVID-19 regulations stated by the government allow outdoor events with up to 5,000 people.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OH GOD IT BURNS
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: Weatherkiss: I'm curious where you go to in order to secure a permit to hold a legal sex party.

In Germany:
[cdn.theculturetrip.com image 650x552]
Berghain.  A nightclub that supposedly surpasses everything you've read about Studio 54.


I know it's cliche, but here it actually applies.... Any sex club that would welcome me would be awful.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They were nothing if not thorough, I'll give them that
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police, though, shut the party down, saying that it had reached 600 attendees, many of whom were - ironically enough - not wearing masks or following COVID-19 distancing precautions.

The people at the party are literally this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much poo.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: Fetish party =/= sex party


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I know it's cliche, but here it actually applies.... Any sex club that would welcome me would be awful.


It's not technically a sex club.  It's a techno club.  Like I said though, it's got a load of stories to surpass Studio 54.

As for getting in, it also has a legendary door staff led by this guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size


They are infamous for denying tons of people entry.  Conan O'Brien even tried to get in once, but he had a camera man with him and was shot down instantly.  They do no allow cameras at all.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right, but what were the other 598 men in attendance doing?
 
Pert
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Weatherkiss: I'm curious where you go to in order to secure a permit to hold a legal sex party.

In Germany:
[cdn.theculturetrip.com image 650x552]
Berghain.  A nightclub that supposedly surpasses everything you've read about Studio 54.


NSFW review from an American tourist who definitely went to the wrong club ... read the whole thing, it's good.

https://www.onlytechno.net/1-star-rev​i​ew-berghain-something-must-read/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I would say something but don't want to get accused of "kink shaming"...

farkit. my kink is to be treated with kindness, decency, and respect and not censored.

there is no place for people with kinks like mine. It's a godamn sadists world and they run the farking place.
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So it probably had 250 attendees with an annexed unplanned 350 large wiener fest.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: I would say something but don't want to get accused of "kink shaming"...

farkit. my kink is to be treated with kindness, decency, and respect and not censored.

there is no place for people with kinks like mine. It's a godamn sadists world and they run the farking place.


We call that Downton Abbey kink. Parasols and petticoats all over the place
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Illegal German Sex Party is my Kraftwerk/Spice Girls cover band name


Well crap.  We play Elvis Costello Japanese speed metal.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wow, no shiat.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's not a really swinging sex party until the cops come.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Illegal German Sex Party is my Kraftwerk/Spice Girls cover band name


Brings a whole new shading to Trans Europe Express.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Whatthefark: Can you imagine the cops showing up to this?
"Police, we're here to break up the party!"
Everyone "Suuuuure your real cops!" *women start pawing at them*
"No, really we are the real cops!"
"What are you gonna do with that baton big boy?"


That is way to conventional.
The underground (often times literally) parties in the late 70s-90's (my personal experience only)  were just completely off the MFing hook. Anything went.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pert: NSFW review from an American tourist who definitely went to the wrong club ... read the whole thing, it's good.


Ha, I've read that before and I have no idea if its real or not.  Berghain's previous incarnation was a gay club, but it's for everybody now.

/But supposedly you better be prepared to see dudes doing things if you go.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Weatherkiss: I'm curious where you go to in order to secure a permit to hold a legal sex party.

In Germany:
[cdn.theculturetrip.com image 650x552]
Berghain.  A nightclub that supposedly surpasses everything you've read about Studio 54.


Above the gate reads the caption "twerk will set you free."
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: I would say something but don't want to get accused of "kink shaming"...

farkit. my kink is to be treated with kindness, decency, and respect and not censored.

there is no place for people with kinks like mine. It's a godamn sadists world and they run the farking place.


Reported
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I guess the coolest thought is that there is something called a Legal Sex Party in Germany.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: They claim:

It is important for us to summarize the key facts of the event:
• scheduled opening hours from 2-10 PM
• general mask requirement
• outdoor / open-air (on 3,500sqm)
• no drinks or smoking on the dance floor
• disinfectant dispenser for all guests
• cashless payment
• seating groups for up to 5 people without a mask
• 9 people controlling hygiene standard + 7 people admission / security staff + 2 people cleaning staff
• temperature measurement at the entrance
• beverage area away from the dance floor
• recording of digital contact details including the visiting time of all guests
• online presale ticketing only

The current COVID-19 regulations stated by the government allow outdoor events with up to 5,000 people.


Is a 2 people cleaning staff enough for a 600 person sex party?
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: They do no allow cameras at all.


No good party does.
 
frappecabinet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
gestapo sex-stoppo
 
lolmao500
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Weatherkiss: I'm curious where you go to in order to secure a permit to hold a legal sex party.

In Germany:
[cdn.theculturetrip.com image 650x552]
Berghain.  A nightclub that supposedly surpasses everything you've read about Studio 54.


That looks like a haunted building where you get raped and then murdered by the ghost of hitler
 
lolmao500
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

blender61: Whatthefark: Can you imagine the cops showing up to this?
"Police, we're here to break up the party!"
Everyone "Suuuuure your real cops!" *women start pawing at them*
"No, really we are the real cops!"
"What are you gonna do with that baton big boy?"

That is way to conventional.
The underground (often times literally) parties in the late 70s-90's (my personal experience only)  were just completely off the MFing hook. Anything went.


Anything went? Even furries? Blood fetish? Amputees? Dwarfs? Bees and wasps? (because bees and wasps are hot duh) Donkey shows? Stinky feet?

Theres a long list of weird ass fetishes out there. I doubt anything goes because a lot of stuff would gross out a lot of people.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

felching pen: Ass_Master_Flash: Illegal German Sex Party is my Kraftwerk/Spice Girls cover band name

Brings a whole new shading to Trans Europe Express.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: blender61: Whatthefark: Can you imagine the cops showing up to this?
"Police, we're here to break up the party!"
Everyone "Suuuuure your real cops!" *women start pawing at them*
"No, really we are the real cops!"
"What are you gonna do with that baton big boy?"

That is way to conventional.
The underground (often times literally) parties in the late 70s-90's (my personal experience only)  were just completely off the MFing hook. Anything went.

Anything went? Even furries? Blood fetish? Amputees? Dwarfs? Bees and wasps? (because bees and wasps are hot duh) Donkey shows? Stinky feet?

Theres a long list of weird ass fetishes out there. I doubt anything goes because a lot of stuff would gross out a lot of people.


You ever seen a pony boy take shart on the 'dance" floor?
I have.
Do you want to know what happened next?

Off the freeken hook means just that.
 
