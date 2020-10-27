 Skip to content
 
(ABL13 Houston)   Happy Halloween WE BARE ALL   (abc13.com) divider line
sammyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"She received a letter on Sunday saying she has 30 days to remove the decorations."

Sure thing hoa dude.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
tfa: the decorations are "offensively positioned."

Hahahahahaha
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I will never understand why anyone would agree to live with an HOA
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They have 30 days to comply. So take them down around Thanksgiving.

Then reassemble them a few days later for the Christmas version.

/fuggahda H oh Aaa
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: They have 30 days to comply. So take them down around Thanksgiving.

Then reassemble them a few days later for the Christmas version.

/fuggahda H oh Aaa


Set them up in a full monty pose with strategically placed Santa hats.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: I will never understand why anyone would agree to live with an HOA


I said the same thing. Then I got a new neighbor.

Now I would gladly move to a house with strict city regulations + HOA
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We bare all" is the tag line for a strip club/truck stop/breakfast diner in Gainesville.

It's still on my bucket list to visit just because

Also, f*ck HOAs
 
picodenico [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are great and all. But they're not the Death Wedding that's about 10 miles from me....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: I will never understand why anyone would agree to live with an HOA


They think it will keep the dark people out
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: revrendjim: I will never understand why anyone would agree to live with an HOA

They think it will keep the dark people out


Shhhhh.  You're supposed to say, "protects property values."
Or
"Handles unruly neighbors"
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm not seeing bush, I don't consider it "bare all". farking kids not wanting to see grown women with pubes.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read the CC&Rs before you put in an offer. If you buy, go to the farking meetings or stop complaining
 
mxyzplk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put Pilgrim hats on them after Halloween and then Santa hats after that just to spite them.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: revrendjim: I will never understand why anyone would agree to live with an HOA

I said the same thing. Then I got a new neighbor.

Now I would gladly move to a house with strict city regulations + HOA


I'd still rather put up with a weird hoarder neighbor. Done it more than once already. But I'd rather not live in a "managed" Stepford-wife community that doesn't like my choice of bird feeder or threaten me with fines for a missing shingle.

That said, does being an "NFL game streaker" count as a costume?
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: revrendjim: I will never understand why anyone would agree to live with an HOA

I said the same thing. Then I got a new neighbor.

Now I would gladly move to a house with strict city regulations + HOA


You again with this neighbor.  And your allergic wife right? Maybe you are the bad neighbor.  Mind blown. I know.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

revrendjim: I will never understand why anyone would agree to live with an HOA


They think the HOA will keep their neighborhood white. They're right.
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
fark em if they can't take a joke.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This inspires me to make a profane erotic exhibit of giant gummy bears now.
Fark user imageView Full Size
What are they going to do, kick me out of the country club? How bad could it possibly be?
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"I definitely would NOT hit it. Just look at those sharp knees. She is way below my standard."
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I remember when there used to be regular evolution threads on FARK. I wonder how long before the HOA threads also go the way of the dinosaur.

/pun intended
 
Nexzus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
On a side note, 406 stories left until 11,000,000. I assume that one is in the queue already. Will they spring it during the [western hemisphere] overnight?
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

picodenico: Those are great and all. But they're not the Death Wedding that's about 10 miles from me....

[Fark user image 850x413]


What's the one in the rainbow dress supposed to be?
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Looks like yoga to me.

- Sofa
 
