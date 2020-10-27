 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHYY)   Hearing on proposed police oversight commission interrupted. Since this is Fark, you can guess by what   (whyy.org) divider line
4
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

378 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2020 at 5:35 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Tyler bemoaned the fact the police did not use another tactic to deescalate the situation."

I bemoan the fact that anyone can get a job writing news copy these days.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cable went out?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Wallace, 27, was a father and had a twin."

Better shoot him too. Just in case.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

a particular individual: FTFA: "Tyler bemoaned the fact the police did not use another tactic to deescalate the situation."

I bemoan the fact that anyone can get a job writing news copy these days.


Reckless phrasing. It's a slippery slope from bemoaning to lamenting. Then the next thing you know people are clamoring, and we all know the police hate that.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.