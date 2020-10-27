 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Best Korea launches crowdfunding initiative to pay for, well... everything (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
18
    More: Silly  
•       •       •

747 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2020 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)



18 Comments
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why didn't DJT think of this first?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's to North Korea, may they never run out of Nigerian Princes.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well there goes the tree bark I was saving for dinner.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnEasyTarget: Why didn't DJT think of this first?


The U.S already requires expats to file U.S taxes.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering that is probably more than 10% of their annual pay in China...

I wonder how many will decide to instead spend that money seeking a path to South Korea.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God, that sounds like something Trump would do, a Trump Loyalty Tax.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Loyalty and love are a lot alike. They both fark you when you least expect it.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Considering that is probably more than 10% of their annual pay in China...

I wonder how many will decide to instead spend that money seeking a path to South Korea.


I thought NK took all their pay.  That the companies actually paid the NK government not the "employee".  That was the basis of the sanction to end them home.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: Why didn't DJT think of this first?


Username checks out.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Also, seems like this could backfire since the workers have to send their pay back anyway. Every worker they remove is less Swiss Cheese for Dear Leader!

(caution daily fail link)
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-2770664/North-Korea-confirms-young-​dictator-suffering-discomfort-addictio​n-Swiss-cheese-revealed.html
 
WTP 2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
make them pay to get out and stand back.....
 
6655321
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
DJT would say that US citizens earning over $400K would be exempt.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's North Korea. Paying that tithing with counterfeit money should be considered A-OK.

/what comes around goes around
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why do so-called-progressives around the world always see taxing the poor as a fix for everything?
 
corn-bread
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: Why didn't DJT think of this first?



American citizens abroad have had to pay U.S. income taxes for decades now.  Up until recently we were the only country that required tribute for the privilege of being an American abroad.

Best Korea is merely following our lead.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Why do so-called-progressives around the world always see taxing the poor as a fix for everything?


Yeah! Kim Jong-un is a progressive! Bzzzzt zap zap does not compute.
 
corn-bread
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTA:
"Failure to pay the new tax will entail the loss of their work permit and forced to return home to North Korea."

That's probably the most effective threat they can make.  "Pay us or else you go back to our shiathole country."
Watch how fast those wallets open.  Also observe as this "loyalty fund" becomes an annual affair.
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: AnEasyTarget: Why didn't DJT think of this first?

The U.S already requires expats to file U.S taxes.


I thought that was only if you earned over a certain amount (I believe it is around $100,000)? Plus a lot of expats get a lot of exceptions, such as being able to deduct the cost of your rent and utilities from your base salary.
 
