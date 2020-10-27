 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Bad: falling into sinkhole while waiting for bus. Way, way worse: falling into Stephen King short story while waiting for bus   (huffpost.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He didn't scream, because he didn't want the rats going into his mouth."

Just in time for Halloween!

i.redd.itView Full Size


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"He didn't scream, because he didn't want the rats going into his mouth."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I would say that's more Willard than Stephen King.

/old
//constant reader
///3
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ghost - Rats (Official Music Video)
Youtube C_ijc7A5oAc
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Unlucky Alf The Hole In The Road
Youtube jYAemsi9JOI
 
comrade
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What a wonderful subway!
 
comrade
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

comrade: What a wonderful subway!


Sorry wrong thread.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
UB74 - Rat In Mi Mouth
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i swear my headlines are going red so someone can steal the story.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Leonard sounds like the low budget knockoff of Willard.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LewDux: UB74 - Rat In Mi Mouth


In very related news
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Meh, could have been worse. He could have fallen into the rat's nest in Stephen King's Graveyard Shift short story.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: [i.imgur.com image 500x375] [View Full Size image _x_]


Rats know, so, shut your pie hole.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meh. I have seven pet rats, so that would just be more of the same.
 
whitroth
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Could have been snakes....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pounddawg: I would say that's more Willard than Stephen King.

/old
//constant reader
///3


No - Orwell, 1984.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
T.rex [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
sounds like a Roald Dahl story to me....  His adult-stuff, i consider among the best short story writers, ever.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"He didn't scream, because he didn't want the rats going into his mouth."
And I thought my experiences waiting on the bus were bad.
ZZ Top - Waitin' for the Bus / Jesus Just Left Chicago (Bonnaroo 2013)
Youtube 5Qyf1aKKwUg
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Kris Kross - I Missed The Bus
Youtube _Tr8KRqyGJk
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Next for 2020!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
