(Washington Post)   Renters who thought that the CDC order against evictions was going to mean a months-long rent-free party are learning an important fact of life: Loopholes exist for everything, and landlords know how to use them   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    More: Sad  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought subby was delivering a story on squatters getting what they deserve.

Instead, I read about a program designed to help people that isn't helping them at all.
 
Frozit [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You thought that the country that laid off everyone at the start of COVID, just so everyone lost health coverage, would protect renters?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

edmo: Instead, I read about a program designed to help people that isn't helping them at all.


It wasn't designed to "help" anyone.  It is a fig leaf so that certain political interests can point to it and say "see, I'm doing something!" when, in fact, they have no intention or desire to do anything at all.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

edmo: I thought subby was delivering a story on squatters getting what they deserve.

Instead, I read about a program designed to help people that isn't helping them at all.


This whole thing seems like a classic example of conservative humor.
 
gregscott
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the democrats are blocking a covid relief bill because they want to add lots of left-wing boondoggles unrelated to the direct health of individuals. The republicans have made 3 good-faith offers, each bigger than the last, and they were all rejected by democrats "negotiating" in bad faith.

Supporting the cities that allowed Antifa to harm them,. and other such issues should not be coupled with a covid release bill.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't get the desire to evict, because I doubt there are people lined up (6 ft apart) waiting to rent these places.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I don't get the desire to evict, because I doubt there are people lined up (6 ft apart) waiting to rent these places.


But that would mean the poors weren't being punished for being poor even through no fault of their own. Conservatives can not abide that thought even if it is only inside their heads.

/ Fark you subby.
// A vast minority ( likely up there with actual voter fraud numbers) of people were abusing this.
/// So fark off and when you get there keep farking off until you hit the edge, and then fark off some more!
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gregscott: Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the democrats are blocking a covid relief bill because they want to add lots of left-wing boondoggles unrelated to the direct health of individuals. The republicans have made 3 good-faith offers, each bigger than the last, and they were all rejected by democrats "negotiating" in bad faith.

Supporting the cities that allowed Antifa to harm them,. and other such issues should not be coupled with a covid release bill.


Were only my arms longer I could give you the enormous wanking motion your thoughts deserve
 
comrade
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gregscott: Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the democrats are blocking a covid relief bill because they want to add lots of left-wing boondoggles unrelated to the direct health of individuals. The republicans have made 3 good-faith offers, each bigger than the last, and they were all rejected by democrats "negotiating" in bad faith.

Supporting the cities that allowed Antifa to harm them,. and other such issues should not be coupled with a covid release bill.


Get help. Before your children stop taking to you.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gregscott: Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the democrats are blocking a covid relief bill because they want to add lots of left-wing boondoggles unrelated to the direct health of individuals. The republicans have made 3 good-faith offers, each bigger than the last, and they were all rejected by democrats "negotiating" in bad faith.


Out of curiosity, would you be willing to share your source(s) of this information? I've read a bit to the contrary, but I want to make sure that I'm getting the full story.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: I thought subby was delivering a story on squatters getting what they deserve.

Instead, I read about a program designed to help people that isn't helping them at all.


There is a bit of exaggeration and fault to go around here. I hate how the renters get the pass all the time.

1. While i recognize the enhanced UI has ended, the majority of people covered under it, which would be the majority of people having legal employment, should have been able to cover their rent during its existence. Yes, i am well aware that the program has ended, who knows if it will resume and when, and people need to hunker down on cash. But this is why you work with your landlord.

2. Yes, your landlord can get their bank to chill for a while. The last thing in the world a bank wants is to actually have to take a property over, even in good times. It is a last resort. That doesn't mean your landlord doesn't have to true up with the payment they would have made in the time things are deferred at some point.

3. If you are renting a property you are carrying a note on, probably about half your rent goes to covering the note. The rest is in taxes, maintenance, etc. Those you don't get to defer, unless you want your property seized, you get sued, etc. Putting off some of that stuff can lead to greater costs down the line. Even if your landlord owns a place free and clear, that number still applies, and the added money he is getting is the gain on his investment, which took him 20-30 years to start seeing. In a GOOD year, assuming nothing goes wrong, he has perfect tenants, everyone pays on time, his properties are fully rented, he MIGHT pocket maybe 5% of your rent.

4. Yes, your landlord should be prepared for an emergency. Everyone is. They have unexpected expenses come up when a furnace lets go for no reason, a roof gets damaged and they have to wrangle with insurance, a crap tenant does damage that they will never recover, a place sits on the market for 6 months, etc. What they aren't prepared for is a good chunk of their tenants to stop paying rent for an indefinite period of time, and having no recourse to evict them.

5. Yes, being a landlord is an investment. But its a managed risk. At the end of the day every landlord has a plan to cut their losses, which is selling the place. You can't do that if the reason you need to sell it is you have tenants in it that you can't evict.

6. If its corporates owned, things are slightly different and more complicated, but even then, they have to pay someone at some point. Your big evil corporation still has to make payroll on its employees, pay its taxes, etc.

7. OH I KNOW ITS ALL THE BANKS FAULT. Spare me. Ultimately them taking a bath means it gets passed on to borrowers, and that gets passed on to renters if its a rental property.

Not that i get that there aren't people in a legit tight bind right now, not that i don't think there are shiatty landlords out there. Both of those are true. But there are absolutely people gaming this shiat right now.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I don't get the desire to evict, because I doubt there are people lined up (6 ft apart) waiting to rent these places.


Probably cheaper to own an unoccupied, unmaintained place.  Also easier to ready it for a paying tenant if nobody's in it.  They may not be lined up but there's always a market.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gregscott: Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the democrats are blocking a covid relief bill because they want to add lots of left-wing boondoggles unrelated to the direct health of individuals. The republicans have made 3 good-faith offers, each bigger than the last, and they were all rejected by democrats "negotiating" in bad faith.

Supporting the cities that allowed Antifa to harm them,. and other such issues should not be coupled with a covid release bill.


You lost me at Antifa.

You realize that, right? You have valid criticism of the Democrats not taking the best they can get prior to the election, and then going back to the well for other stuff when they have control.

But your second sentence shows you are beyond nuanced political thinking, and makes your argument look like the rantings of Drunk uncle steve at thanksgiving.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I don't get the desire to evict, because I doubt there are people lined up (6 ft apart) waiting to rent these places.


Well obviously the people being evicted will be looking for a place to rent.
 
dustman81
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I don't get the desire to evict, because I doubt there are people lined up (6 ft apart) waiting to rent these places.


The mentality is "Why keep these people in my rental, while they rack up back charges that they'll never pay and destroy my property? Best to cut my losses and get them out now."
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I don't get the desire to evict, because I doubt there are people lined up (6 ft apart) waiting to rent these places.


Well... there sort of are, but those people will get red-flagged in the credit check because they were also evicted for not paying rent.

As a landlord my stance on this COVID business is getting my tenants through it. I'll keep them if they want to stay, even if it means taking a hit  (They only needed one month, thankfully).
 
dustman81
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WithinReason: SBinRR: I don't get the desire to evict, because I doubt there are people lined up (6 ft apart) waiting to rent these places.

Well obviously the people being evicted will be looking for a place to rent.


Good luck renting with an eviction on your record.
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I am such a sucker to have paid my rent all year...
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gregscott: Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the democrats are blocking a covid relief bill because they want to add lots of left-wing boondoggles unrelated to the direct health of individuals. The republicans have made 3 good-faith offers, each bigger than the last, and they were all rejected by democrats "negotiating" in bad faith.

Supporting the cities that allowed Antifa to harm them,. and other such issues should not be coupled with a covid release bill.


The children are right to laugh at you, Ralph
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I don't get the desire to evict, because I doubt there are people lined up (6 ft apart) waiting to rent these places.


The point of evictions isn't to free up a place for another potential resident, but to punish the current resident for being poor enough to have to pay rent instead of a mortgage.
 
dustman81
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

marleymaniac: I am such a sucker to have paid my rent all year...


The people who haven't been paying rent still owe it. They're not living in a rental for free.

/Now, collecting the back rent, that's another issue
 
WithinReason
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dustman81: WithinReason: SBinRR: I don't get the desire to evict, because I doubt there are people lined up (6 ft apart) waiting to rent these places.

Well obviously the people being evicted will be looking for a place to rent.

Good luck renting with an eviction on your record.


Just selling one of your vacation homes, or cash in some trust fund stocks and buy a place.
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gregscott: Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the democrats are blocking a covid relief bill because they want to add lots of left-wing boondoggles unrelated to the direct health of individuals. The republicans have made 3 good-faith offers, each bigger than the last, and they were all rejected by democrats "negotiating" in bad faith.

Supporting the cities that allowed Antifa to harm them,. and other such issues should not be coupled with a covid release bill.


Sir, this is an Arby's
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Well... there sort of are, but those people will get red-flagged in the credit check because they were also evicted for not paying rent.

As a landlord my stance on this COVID business is getting my tenants through it. I'll keep them if they want to stay, even if it means taking a hit  (They only needed one month, thankfully).


Same, we have been in monthly contact with our tenants, let them know to keep us updated and we will work with them if needed, and we will let them know if shiat changes on our side as well. I don't want them freaking because they are all good tenants, and i'd happily eat a month or two of rent vs lose them and take my chances with someone else.

But at the same time i don't have a bottomless pile of money to draw from and am open with them on that. We have our own expenses and house to worry about. Whatever i don't see from them, i still have to pay one day, even if its 20 years from now, or added money i owe the bank if i sell the place. I'm still paying the taxes, insurance, etc. Being honest on both sides allows us to find the best path forward for all of us.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gregscott: Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the democrats are blocking a covid relief bill because they want to add lots of left-wing boondoggles unrelated to the direct health of individuals. The republicans have made 3 good-faith offers, each bigger than the last, and they were all rejected by democrats "negotiating" in bad faith.

Supporting the cities that allowed Antifa to harm them,. and other such issues should not be coupled with a covid release bill.


presentationsunplugged.comView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I not worried about paying the rent.....I make mortgage payments!!!!!
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I don't get the desire to evict, because I doubt there are people lined up (6 ft apart) waiting to rent these places.


There are still both haves and have-nots. In our relatively robust local economy with better than average virus safety & outcome, available housing (rental or purchase) is in very limited supply and moves very fast. Without any hint of lower prices.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

King Something: The point of evictions isn't to free up a place for another potential resident, but to punish the current resident for being poor enough to have to pay rent instead of a mortgage.


Why would they punish someone for paying rent.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I don't get the desire to evict, because I doubt there are people lined up (6 ft apart) waiting to rent these places.


Opportunity costs. If they aren't getting paid, it does them no good to have people on their property. Even in good times it takes time to turn over a unit, and they can't do that while people are in there. They can't even theoretically re-rent the space until the current tenants are gone. They may also be causing the landlord to incur additional utility costs, depending on the rental agreement. And that's not even getting into things like potential liabilities and property damage.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I don't get the desire to evict, because I doubt there are people lined up (6 ft apart) waiting to rent these places.


We're in the landlording business.  We had three single family homes up in the last few months.  We did not lack for qualified applicants.

That said, in certain situations, yeah.  It's cheaper to keep the place vacant than even try to lease it out.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Being honest on both sides allows us to find the best path forward for all of us.


Yeah, exactly. This whole thing sucks for everyone, so the way I see it it's about sharing the burden.

If I thought they were taking advantage of me I'd be a little more hostile, but as it is they refused the second month of rent forgiveness because they got back on their feet. I super respect that.

I do feel a little for the professional landlords but I also think they're by-and-large being really shortsighted about this.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gregscott: Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the democrats are blocking a covid relief bill because they want to add lots of left-wing boondoggles unrelated to the direct health of individuals. The republicans have made 3 good-faith offers, each bigger than the last, and they were all rejected by democrats "negotiating" in bad faith.

Supporting the cities that allowed Antifa to harm them,. and other such issues should not be coupled with a covid release bill.


If Senate Republicans want to write relief bills filled with corporate giveaways, they can win back the House.  Until then, they have two choices, to pass the relief bills submitted by the House, or do nothing and accept the blame.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I don't get the desire to evict, because I doubt there are people lined up (6 ft apart) waiting to rent these places.


The water bill and if you're the one paying for gas/heat.
 
Mock26
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gregscott: Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the democrats are blocking a covid relief bill because they want to add lots of left-wing boondoggles unrelated to the direct health of individuals. The republicans have made 3 good-faith offers, each bigger than the last, and they were all rejected by democrats "negotiating" in bad faith.

Supporting the cities that allowed Antifa to harm them,. and other such issues should not be coupled with a covid release bill.


And yet it was the Republicans who changed the first relief bill to allow corporate chains such as Hilton and Pot Belly's to get millions of dollars of money from the small business relief package. In all 71 large companies that have their stock publicly traded on the stock exchange received small business relief money,  So yeah, get f*rked. Preferably with a cattle prod.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gregscott: Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the democrats are blocking a covid relief bill because they want to add lots of left-wing boondoggles unrelated to the direct health of individuals. The republicans have made 3 good-faith offers, each bigger than the last, and they were all rejected by democrats "negotiating" in bad faith.

Supporting the cities that allowed Antifa to harm them,. and other such issues should not be coupled with a covid release bill.


Ermagerd!1!1!1!1!

Anti-Fer !!1!!!!!1!

<drink>
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I don't get the desire to evict, because I doubt there are people lined up (6 ft apart) waiting to rent these places.


It's generally cheaper for a landlord to have a vacant unit than an occupied and non-paying unit.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dustman81: marleymaniac: I am such a sucker to have paid my rent all year...

The people who haven't been paying rent still owe it. They're not living in a rental for free.

/Now, collecting the back rent, that's another issue


Yup, so here is what happens if you say, dip on 6 months of rent....

I use 3 months, because as a landlord it probably isn't worth your effort for chasing anything less.

I MAYBE have a shot of keeping your security deposit, which would be 1 months rent. Its a big maybe, as to if i can do that or not depends on where you live. In some places security deposit is explicitly excluded from back rent. Regardless, unless i want a giant headache and something i potentially fark up and expose myself to more risk, i need to get my lawyer involved and pay some fees, and at the end of the day get half of it.

The rest i get a judgement against you. WOOO....now i'm getting paid!.......except....that assumes you have either, 1. Assets i can get a lien against, and turn the screws on you over, which you probably don't, or assets i can actually attempt to seize, which again, is added cost, a giant headache, and i don't want to be THAT big of a dick no matter how much you screwed me over.

So i'm left with garnishing you. Which assumes you have a job that is on the up and up and isn't going to help you dodge stuff. How much i can get a garnishment off you varies off a whole host of things, but 20% post tax would be about as high as you can go, and that assumes you don't have any kids, no alimony, no healthcare expenses, and there aren't people in line in front of me.

So it may be years before i see my money back if all goes well, which it never does. While i'm paying interest on it (which is getting passed on to you, so just dragging shiat out). Every time something changes, you switch jobs and don't let the court know, etc, there is a break in those payments, and more costs are incurred to find you and get shiat going again. Eventually it becomes not worth the hassle of chasing you, so your creditor gives up, or sells the debt for pennies to someone really shady, and you sit with a judgement on you for the next 20 years or so.

Its a shiatty system for everyone. That is why your landlord doesn't want it to get to that point. That is why landlords are quick to evict even in good times. It would take 3 months for me to evict someone pre covid if i needed to, and that assumes i started the process literally the day they broke the lease terms on payment of rent, and its VERY easy for the tenant to reset the clock on that (as it should be), and you absolutely have people who game it.
 
standardeviation [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: gregscott: Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the democrats are blocking a covid relief bill because they want to add lots of left-wing boondoggles unrelated to the direct health of individuals. The republicans have made 3 good-faith offers, each bigger than the last, and they were all rejected by democrats "negotiating" in bad faith.

Supporting the cities that allowed Antifa to harm them,. and other such issues should not be coupled with a covid release bill.

Were only my arms longer I could give you the enormous wanking motion your thoughts deserve


Those arms would be so long that perhaps even god couldn't wank them.
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is a really stupid article. The federal government has nothing to do with postponing the payment of rent or preventing evictions. It's just like the claim that the federal government should force everyone to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The USA is not a totalitarian country. In China, the national government can do that. Here, the federal government can issue guidelines for states and local jurisdictions to follow. I have met several so-called "liberals" (actually, leftists) who think that our federal government should be more totalitarian.

More particularly, the CDC doesn't; if the fed were involved at all, it would be HUD, and they'd have to put your housing under Section 8. Your local jurisdictions can have some effect by ordinance. Mine has stopped evictions, landlords are complaining, and that's tough. Landlords can be required by local ordinance to do their part during this epidemic.

The rent you are obligated to pay according to your lease cannot be forgiven. The Contract Clause of the Constitution forbids that.

The article is correct in at least one particular, although it doesn't clearly state it: the CDC has no authority to prevent you from being evicted. It's up to your local cities and states and the emergency orders that they may pass prohibiting local judges from ordering evictions. Federal judges don't do that.

But the article starts off by telling us about a woman who quit her main job in January, and expected her side job as a house cleaner to cover her bills until her son Nova was born. We all make bad decisions but they are not necessarily newsworthy.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: It's generally cheaper for a landlord to have a vacant unit than an occupied and non-paying unit.


Mmm... maybe in some cases but that's definitely not the general situation.

In setups where the tenant pays utilities - you still need to keep the place heated and the bill is in the landlord's name now. Whatever you might save in water/sewage usage is more than offset by advertising costs.

Plus you're looking at an immediate out of pocket expense for fixing up the natural wear-and-tear for the new renter (which under my state's law is not in any way the tenant's responsibility).
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I don't get the desire to evict, because I doubt there are people lined up (6 ft apart) waiting to rent these places.


It can be about mitigating losses. Some leases have electricity, water, gas, etc. included. If you aren't collecting rent, those costs are still accumulating because people are still living there and consuming water, gas, and electricity. If you can evict them, you minimize the expenses of those things.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mock26: [Fark user image 526x516]


OK stop spreading miss-information from the other side.

Your number there completely excludes the PPP, which kept a lot of people employed during the darkest times upfront (and needs a second round, mind you), and the enhanced UI benefits. which would be another 2400 bucks a month for the people most severely impacted.

To be honest, I did like the Canada system, which was essentially, "Click here if you need dough, and we will figure out how to square up later if you didn't", but you would be bonkers to try that in America, and honestly, i'm really interested to see how it plays out.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I don't get the desire to evict, because I doubt there are people lined up (6 ft apart) waiting to rent these places.


House next to us went up for rent and was occupied within 2 weeks.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Declare bankruptcy. That buys you a lot of time as a renter. You have loopholes too.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: The rent you are obligated to pay according to your lease cannot be forgiven. The Contract Clause of the Constitution forbids that.


The contracts clause prohibits STATES from impairing obligations of contracts.

It does not prohibit the FEDERAL  government from doing so.

In fact, there's a whole are of federal law that's all about forgiveness of debt.  It's called "bankruptcy law."
 
bluewave69
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
well it's ok if i can't evict you as long as i can force you to sell your car to claim the backpay.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dustman81: Good luck renting with an eviction on your record.


This is a weird comparison, but it's the Dan Savage approach to texting nude pics: We will arrive at a future where no one cares because almost everyone has done it.

We will have so many evictions that it won't matter. EVERYONE applying to rent somewhere will have an eviction on their record.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: IndyJohn: It's generally cheaper for a landlord to have a vacant unit than an occupied and non-paying unit.

Mmm... maybe in some cases but that's definitely not the general situation.

In setups where the tenant pays utilities - you still need to keep the place heated and the bill is in the landlord's name now. Whatever you might save in water/sewage usage is more than offset by advertising costs.

Plus you're looking at an immediate out of pocket expense for fixing up the natural wear-and-tear for the new renter (which under my state's law is not in any way the tenant's responsibility).


Advertising cost next to nothing unless you are using a property manager, so that's not really an issue.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LineNoise: edmo: I thought subby was delivering a story on squatters getting what they deserve.

Instead, I read about a program designed to help people that isn't helping them at all.

There is a bit of exaggeration and fault to go around here. I hate how the renters get the pass all the time.

1. While i recognize the enhanced UI has ended, the majority of people covered under it, which would be the majority of people having legal employment, should have been able to cover their rent during its existence. Yes, i am well aware that the program has ended, who knows if it will resume and when, and people need to hunker down on cash. But this is why you work with your landlord.

2. Yes, your landlord can get their bank to chill for a while. The last thing in the world a bank wants is to actually have to take a property over, even in good times. It is a last resort. That doesn't mean your landlord doesn't have to true up with the payment they would have made in the time things are deferred at some point.

3. If you are renting a property you are carrying a note on, probably about half your rent goes to covering the note. The rest is in taxes, maintenance, etc. Those you don't get to defer, unless you want your property seized, you get sued, etc. Putting off some of that stuff can lead to greater costs down the line. Even if your landlord owns a place free and clear, that number still applies, and the added money he is getting is the gain on his investment, which took him 20-30 years to start seeing. In a GOOD year, assuming nothing goes wrong, he has perfect tenants, everyone pays on time, his properties are fully rented, he MIGHT pocket maybe 5% of your rent.

4. Yes, your landlord should be prepared for an emergency. Everyone is. They have unexpected expenses come up when a furnace lets go for no reason, a roof gets damaged and they have to wrangle with insurance, a crap tenant does damage that they will never recover, a place sits on the market for 6 months, etc. What they aren't prepared for is a good chunk of their tenants to stop paying rent for an indefinite period of time, and having no recourse to evict them.

5. Yes, being a landlord is an investment. But its a managed risk. At the end of the day every landlord has a plan to cut their losses, which is selling the place. You can't do that if the reason you need to sell it is you have tenants in it that you can't evict.

6. If its corporates owned, things are slightly different and more complicated, but even then, they have to pay someone at some point. Your big evil corporation still has to make payroll on its employees, pay its taxes, etc.

7. OH I KNOW ITS ALL THE BANKS FAULT. Spare me. Ultimately them taking a bath means it gets passed on to borrowers, and that gets passed on to renters if its a rental property.

Not that i get that there aren't people in a legit tight bind right now, not that i don't think there are shiatty landlords out there. Both of those are true. But there are absolutely people gaming this shiat right now.


As far as people "in a bind" goes, that also includes landlords...

People around here seem to think that if you have any kind of business, you must be Scrooge McDuck rich, and are abusing everyone you can. You and I seem to realize that this isn't how it works. As you mention, you can only put off your mortgage on the rental property, or other management bills, for so long with no income coming in. I'm not sure why people think differently.
 
