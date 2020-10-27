 Skip to content
(Reuters)   EU officials fear there won't be enough Covid-19 vaccines for all Europeans until 2022. In related news, EU officials have never met or heard of EU anti-vaxxers
12
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline is nonsense; no offense. There are absolutely anti-vaxxers in the EU.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.irish​times.com/life-and-style/people/se%25C​3%25A1n-moncrieff-if-you-believe-anti-​vaxxers-something-is-very-wrong-with-y​ou-1.3877358%3fmode=amp
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The 27-nation bloc, with a population of 450 million, has booked more than 1 billion doses of potential COVID-19 vaccines from three drugmakers."

A third of those are from UKs AstraZenica.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission has made a 336 million euro ($396 million) downpayment to British drug maker AstraZeneca to secure at least 300 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Weren't Farkers insisting the UK would be the one struggling to buy medicines from Europe? Lets hope there are no pesky delays at Dover that might delay the EU getting their vaccines from the UK....
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Headline is nonsense; no offense. There are absolutely anti-vaxxers in the EU.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.irish​times.com/life-and-style/people/se%25C​3%25A1n-moncrieff-if-you-believe-anti-​vaxxers-something-is-very-wrong-with-y​ou-1.3877358%3fmode=amp


You might want to read the headline again...slowly
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Fark_Guy_Rob: Headline is nonsense; no offense. There are absolutely anti-vaxxers in the EU.

You might want to read the headline again...slowly

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.irish​times.com/life-and-style/people/se%25C​3%25A1n-moncrieff-if-you-believe-anti-​vaxxers-something-is-very-wrong-with-y​ou-1.3877358%3fmode=amp

You might want to read the headline again...slowly


Best me to it.
And use preview to see if you need another link because Fark threw yours away.

/ I've messed that up a couple of times myself
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: "The 27-nation bloc, with a population of 450 million, has booked more than 1 billion doses of potential COVID-19 vaccines from three drugmakers."

A third of those are from UKs AstraZenica.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission has made a 336 million euro ($396 million) downpayment to British drug maker AstraZeneca to secure at least 300 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Weren't Farkers insisting the UK would be the one struggling to buy medicines from Europe? Lets hope there are no pesky delays at Dover that might delay the EU getting their vaccines from the UK....


It's cute that you think all of that is produced IN the UK...or that they rely on Britain to form global supply chains. I remember your deranged ramblings from Brexit-related threads so I'm not surprised. But god that's ADORABLE...
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone doesn't need the vaccine to save thousands of lives.

For everyone who gets vaccinated, it means it's that harder to spread. Will we still need to social distance and wear masks while the vaccine rolls out? YES.

But it will still save thousands of lives and drive down numbers.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'll happily get it, if it's from a reputable, non-communist source
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: It's cute that you think all of that is produced IN the UK...or that they rely on Britain to form global supply chains. I remember your deranged ramblings from Brexit-related threads so I'm not surprised. But god that's ADORABLE...


Are you seriously denying that the UK has a major pharma industry? The worlds fifth and sixth biggest pharma companies are British, and the UK exports £15 billion worth of medicines, far more than we import. The UK has a huge pharmaceutical industry.

The claims made by Farkers that imply the UK has to import all its medicine and huge numbers of people will die without imports are the "deranged ramblings". AZN have signed deals with other pharma companies around the world to produce this locally, including the US, and AZ themselves have huge facilities in Sweden and the US, so it is quite possible the EU may get drugs produced within the EU.

My comment about delays at Dover preventing the EU getting their vaccines was mostly facetious, mainly because I have been telling Farkers for months there there won't be serious delays in trade. There may well be short term hold ups at Dover, but we've had plenty of those when we've been in the EU anyway.

But the EU have still ordered three quarters of a billion pounds worth of this (potential) vaccine from us. Clearly they have no problems with trusting AstraZenicas supply chain.
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As long as the rich get theirs.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stuffy: As long as the rich get theirs.


In the UK the NHS has got first dibs on a hundred million doses, and is debating who will get the shots first, NHS workers, care home workers or the elderly. Free of course.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: ParallelUniverseParking: It's cute that you think all of that is produced IN the UK...or that they rely on Britain to form global supply chains. I remember your deranged ramblings from Brexit-related threads so I'm not surprised. But god that's ADORABLE...

Are you seriously denying that the UK has a major pharma industry? The worlds fifth and sixth biggest pharma companies are British, and the UK exports £15 billion worth of medicines, far more than we import. The UK has a huge pharmaceutical industry.

The claims made by Farkers that imply the UK has to import all its medicine and huge numbers of people will die without imports are the "deranged ramblings". AZN have signed deals with other pharma companies around the world to produce this locally, including the US, and AZ themselves have huge facilities in Sweden and the US, so it is quite possible the EU may get drugs produced within the EU.

My comment about delays at Dover preventing the EU getting their vaccines was mostly facetious, mainly because I have been telling Farkers for months there there won't be serious delays in trade. There may well be short term hold ups at Dover, but we've had plenty of those when we've been in the EU anyway.

But the EU have still ordered three quarters of a billion pounds worth of this (potential) vaccine from us. Clearly they have no problems with trusting AstraZenicas supply chain.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

I get it. You don't understand how this works. No need to further hammer that point home.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: ParallelUniverseParking: It's cute that
you think all of that is produced IN the UK...or that they rely on Britain to form global supply chains. I remember your deranged ramblings from Brexit-related threads so I'm not surprised. But god that's ADORABLE...

Are you seriously denying that the UK has a major pharma industry? The worlds fifth and sixth biggest pharma companies are British, and the UK exports £15 billion worth of medicines, far more than we import. The UK has a huge pharmaceutical industry.

The claims made by Farkers that imply the UK has to import all its medicine and huge numbers of people will die without imports are the "deranged ramblings". AZN have signed deals with other pharma companies around the world to produce this locally, including the US, and AZ themselves have huge facilities in Sweden and the US, so it is quite possible the EU may get drugs produced within the EU.

My comment about delays at Dover preventing the EU getting their vaccines was mostly facetious, mainly because I have been telling Farkers for months there there won't be serious delays in trade. There may well be short term hold ups at Dover, but we've had plenty of those when we've been in the EU anyway.

But the EU have still ordered three quarters of a billion pounds worth of this (potential) vaccine from us. Clearly they have no problems with trusting AstraZenicas supply chain.


Dear God man, do you never stop?

The UK is one of the top 5 pharmaceutical IMPORTERS in the world, but not one of the top 5 exporters.

It's gone, it's over - the UK has left the EU. Apart from Michel Barnier, no one in the EU gives a fark. Enjoy the fish.
 
