(Twitter)   They really need to do another print run of that "How To Avoid Huge Ships" book and send a few copies to the Greek navy   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If that were made of steel, hitting a large ship at that angle would have capsized the ship and killed most onboard. Though, it might have still cut it mostly in half. Looks like they had the right hatches closed, at least.

Just buy another one from the Brits.. they're hard up for cash right now and have at least one of these laid up for lack of funds.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lacks video; don't care.

/did not see video
/
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
The misadventures of Dotard continue into the Mediterranean
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Guys it's the front that's supposed to fall off, not the back.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
*cargo ship whistles innocently as it walks away*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake_lex
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As a mine countermeasures vessel, Kallisto is mostly built out of fibreglass. The idea is to make it harder for magnetic mines to do their thing of exploding enthusiastically, but it does lead to certain deficiencies in the "not being cut in half by container ships" department.

As amazing as this line is, I'm not sure there's a countermeasure for "being cut in half by container ships".
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Rules of the Road:

#1 Law of Gross Tonnage always applies regardless of if you have right of way
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Seems like a major requirement for the job of military boat captain would include being good at driving boats.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: *cargo ship whistles innocently as it walks away*

[Fark user image 680x454]


I realize they probably have to worry about structural stuff we can't see in the picture, but as for what's visible it looks like it's barely a step above a large bug flying in front of your car.  "You got 100% cleaved in half. I got an inconvenience."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: Seems like a major requirement for the job of military boat captain would include being good at driving boats.


Well, somebody's gotta graduate last in class from boat-driving school.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: BigNumber12: *cargo ship whistles innocently as it walks away*

[Fark user image 680x454]

I realize they probably have to worry about structural stuff we can't see in the picture, but as for what's visible it looks like it's barely a step above a large bug flying in front of your car.  "You got 100% cleaved in half. I got an inconvenience."

[Fark user image 514x384]


The other vessel was a minelayer with a fiberglass hull.  The container ship probably does just have scratches on her.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: As a mine countermeasures vessel, Kallisto is mostly built out of fibreglass. The idea is to make it harder for magnetic mines to do their thing of exploding enthusiastically, but it does lead to certain deficiencies in the "not being cut in half by container ships" department.

As amazing as this line is, I'm not sure there's a countermeasure for "being cut in half by container ships".


Yes there is. It's called "eyeballs".
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
For reference, in happier times HS Kallisto looked like this. You'll notice it's a lot longer.

LOLOL. I love this guy's sense of humor.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: *cargo ship whistles innocently as it walks away*

[Fark user image image 680x454]


Don't they have to trade insurance information?
 
Frozit [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I had a car accident like this once.    68 Chev Malibu versus the front end of a late model Camaro.   My bumber got scratched, the Camaro needed a new grill, rad, etc.....
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: As a mine countermeasures vessel, Kallisto is mostly built out of fibreglass. The idea is to make it harder for magnetic mines to do their thing of exploding enthusiastically, but it does lead to certain deficiencies in the "not being cut in half by container ships" department.

As amazing as this line is, I'm not sure there's a countermeasure for "being cut in half by container ships".


How about stay out of the way of container ships?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lifeless: dothemath: Seems like a major requirement for the job of military boat captain would include being good at driving boats.

Well, somebody's gotta graduate last in class from boat-driving school.


Should'a made him a land guy.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The thread of the Venezuelan patrol boat ramming a cruise ship is pretty funny, too https://twitter.com/TheDreadShips/sta​t​us/1246364316355514368
 
dericwater
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: New Rising Sun: BigNumber12: *cargo ship whistles innocently as it walks away*

[Fark user image 680x454]

I realize they probably have to worry about structural stuff we can't see in the picture, but as for what's visible it looks like it's barely a step above a large bug flying in front of your car.  "You got 100% cleaved in half. I got an inconvenience."

[Fark user image 514x384]

The other vessel was a minelayer with a fiberglass hull.  The container ship probably does just have scratches on her.


That can be buffed right out. Not a problem.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: Seems like a major requirement for the job of military boat captain would include being good at driving boats.


Look at it this way now he can't get a job in the US Navy's South Pacific Fleet!
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That will buff right out!

If I remember correctly, during World War II the German cruiser Prinz Eugen had about 5 meters chopped off the stern from a collision or combat (I forget which). They managed to keep her afloat and even rigged a turnstile on the deck so she could be manually steered. She made it back to port, got patched up, and went on her merry way good as new, albeit a bit shorter. She was a tough little ship, even withstood an atomic blast in the Pacific.
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KangTheMad: BeesNuts: As a mine countermeasures vessel, Kallisto is mostly built out of fibreglass. The idea is to make it harder for magnetic mines to do their thing of exploding enthusiastically, but it does lead to certain deficiencies in the "not being cut in half by container ships" department.

As amazing as this line is, I'm not sure there's a countermeasure for "being cut in half by container ships".

Yes there is. It's called "eyeballs".


And in a perfect world there would be no collisions at sea, ever. But we do not live in a perfect world. Even the US Navy has collisions. Hades, one time a Submarine commander crashed his boat into a mountain!
 
