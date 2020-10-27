 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   'With Zebra mussels here to stay, Austin has a plan to avoid stinky drinking water'   (kxan.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
SH*T that reminds me

https://www.grocerygateway.com/store/​g​roceryGateway/en/search/?text=mussels

gotta add some mussels to my grocery list- thx subby.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Austin Water said there are safeguards to keep these chemical feed systems within the pipeline.

Ah, "safeguards". Famous last words.
Article 6 months form now:
Austin Water is investigating how the chemicals got into the water supply.
"I don't understand how they got in there, as we have safeguards" said an Austin Water spokesman.
 
Trik
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sic the murder hornets on the zebra mussels.
Problem solved.
Pay me.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Trik: Sic the murder hornets on the zebra mussels.
Problem solved.
Pay me.


Only if the Hornets freeze to death come winter.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: Trik: Sic the murder hornets on the zebra mussels.
Problem solved.
Pay me.

Only if the Hornets freeze to death come winter.


The tricky part will be fitting murder hornets with tiny SCUBA gear.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just throw in some gorillas, get it over with.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ZMugg: Dead on the River: Trik: Sic the murder hornets on the zebra mussels.
Problem solved.
Pay me.

Only if the Hornets freeze to death come winter.

The tricky part will be fitting murder hornets with tiny SCUBA gear.


Hey, I'm The Idea Guy.
I leave the piddling details to the peons and minions.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Aint enough. Thats definitely a species ment to thrive and take over. Not even sure how they took over my folks pond.

CSB: A couple years ago I was visiting and my nephew brought my brother a zebra and asked him to crack it open. Brother couldn't. Laughed at him and he tossed it at me, broke it open and splattered everyone around me with salt and water. Nephew says "can you eat it?"
"Most things are edible when fried" ended up somehow frying the damn trash clam in a lot of butter and garlic. Cutting it up on a dare from a 10 year old and eating a piece... then cutting up and serving slivers to like 5 other kids. Absolute trash.

Might be better steamed. But I don't see it.
 
