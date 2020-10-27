 Skip to content
(Dallas Observer)   Some people carve jack 'o lanterns, other put out fake spider webs and spooky monsters. Then there's THIS guy   (dallasobserver.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zero comments, and the site is already broke. Damn, y'all...
 
johne3819
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

It's a spam site. Took me to some Verizon win scam


It's a spam site. Took me to some Verizon win scam
 
WTP 2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
well, i like it.
that is how you do it.
if the cops ain't called you and not trying...!!!!
 
AntiSane
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

It's a spam site. Took me to some Verizon win scam

Worked fine for me using uBlock Origin. Funny article, cool pictures.


Worked fine for me using uBlock Origin. Funny article, cool pictures.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The link is a lie!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
and should have been are.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Now *that* is how you do scary Halloween decorations in 2020, people. Ghosts and jack-o-lanterns won't cut it anymore.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That is amazing. I wish he was my neighbor.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That is awesome, I love it.

My brother used to live in Dearborn, and the folks there took Halloween decorations seriously.  I remember seeing one house that the guy built a makeshift electric chair and put a dummy in it on his porch.  He hooked it up to (presumably) some kind of saw that vibrated the dummy periodically.  I don't see stuff like that in the Seattle suburbs.

/I also saw a girl in a very slutty Strawberry Shortcake costume out in Dearborn.  It was disturbing.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
M-G
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I know times are tough for the alt-weeklies, but their writer doesn't know the difference between a scale and a safe?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That is a definite +1 for the overall commitment

//For several definitions, actually...
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I just love the overall simplicity of it.

None of those cheesy inflated ghosts or plastic bats.  Just an ordinary suburban home with a grizzly murder on the front walk.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Someone's taking Calvin and Hobbes too the next level.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If I lived in suburbia and not out in the rural, I like to think this is exactly what I would do.

This man is absolutely glorious in his dedication.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

"Decorations." Perfect opportunity to put those pesky coworkers' corpses until trash-day.


"Decorations." Perfect opportunity to put those pesky coworkers' corpses until trash-day.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Well, Maybe

Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, Maybe

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yawn.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

They probably got hacked. That's an unfortunately common re-direct hack.

It's a spam site. Took me to some Verizon win scam


They probably got hacked. That's an unfortunately common re-direct hack.
 
BassmanBP [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This guy has to have a Fark handle. He's one of us.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Who would be clueless enough to call the police on an obvious display, days before HALLOWEEN.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

No one would ever suspect: BallSackObama.


No one would ever suspect: BallSackObama.
 
