 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(I Heart Radio)   Recovered Covid 19 patients suffering brain fog, jumping into volcanoes   (945wfla.iheart.com) divider line
32
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

1194 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2020 at 1:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Splurge for the good luggage
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or rage and/or scared tweeting?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of Abe Vigoda's best works.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if every plague has lowered the IQ of survivors?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Biden already got it?

/ducks
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> showing a four-point decline in their IQ, which is the equivalent of aging five years.

Wait a second now...
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend had Covid and got stupid and angry for about 8 weeks, but he's fully back to normal now.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Splurge for the good luggage


if I had the need and the wherewithal...
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So wear a mask , or you'll end up stupid like Trump ..
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say it ain't so, Joe.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: So Biden already got it?


Probably 2 or 3 times.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if Trump's IQ dropped he must be at maybe 1 or 2 now?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Splurge for the good luggage


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But 'see, if you're a Republican you're practically immune. And if you do catch it, you'll be back on your feet in no time with no residual issues!
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Mrtraveler01: So Biden already got it?

Probably 2 or 3 times.


Republicans project mad Donald's mental state onto Biden. You don't have to be part of their fantasy-based subculture.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be sure to stay away from South Pacific islands that have barely been touched by modern civilization.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hey, I know the writer of that movie.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
more uncomfortably realistic every day
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who ever heard of a brain fog? Brain cloud, yes as that was what it was in the movie...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: > showing a four-point decline in their IQ, which is the equivalent of aging five years.

Wait a second now...


There's a reason why you see geriatrics pulling the lever for Republicans.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Dr Jack Badofsky: Mrtraveler01: So Biden already got it?

Probably 2 or 3 times.

Republicans project mad Donald's mental state onto Biden. You don't have to be part of their fantasy-based subculture.


Every accusation is a confession.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

medius: hey, I know the writer of that movie.


Tell him or her he or she is a goddamn hero.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Malenfant: A friend had Covid and got stupid and angry for about 8 weeks, but he's fully back to normal now.


This site must be getting record total Fark subscriptions
 
Corvus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

Thank you subby!!
 
Corvus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

medius: hey, I know the writer of that movie.


One of my favorite movies. I love Office Space too.

What does it say about me that my favorite movies are about people giving up their soul sucking jobs?
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
jph
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The best part of that movie:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/actually, there were lots of good parts of that movie
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: medius: hey, I know the writer of that movie.

Tell him or her he or she is a goddamn hero.


your wish, my command:

Fark user imageView Full Size


forgot he also directed it.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Flibbertigibbet.
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Enigmamf: > showing a four-point decline in their IQ, which is the equivalent of aging five years.

Wait a second now...

There's a reason why you see geriatrics pulling the lever for Republicans.


This 71yo isn't. Blue ballot from top to bottom. There might have been an issue because a guy I know and like is running for sheriff, but the Dems didn't put up a candidate. There's a corner house near mine where the owner has defaced a beautiful old oak by putting up a 10x20-foot sign for the Orange Hellbeast and one time I was stopped at the traffic light and stuck my hand out and flipped off the house. Dunno if anyone was looking out, but I glanced in my rear view mirror and saw a geriatric guy in the car behind me grin and do the same thing.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wonder if the resulting IQ drop/ Brain Fog is the residual effects of oxygen depravation? Hummmm.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.