(News9 Oklahoma)   Storm chaser Val Castor is subby's neighbor. He's not home today and that is bad news. The good news is he doesn't have to drive fast to chase an ice storm   (news9.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2020 at 1:45 PM



13 Comments
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E) has ~194,000 customers out of power.  Central Rural Electric Co-op (CREC, my provider) has ~7700 users out.

I've been hearing my trees breaking all morning.  A bit ago I was out taking some pictures (which I'll share here) and kept hearing *pop" *craaassssh* in the neighborhood.  Finally decided maybe I shouldn't be out there standing under any trees.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been needing to trim this maple tree... little did I know it was self-trimming!

Fark user imageView Full Size



More trees being tested:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been in the dark for over a day now.  Also, the power is out.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Castor's are driving west on I-40 in the OKC metro.  Rain kicked up hard just as Amy called out the temperature "30 degrees".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had my trees trimmed earlier this year, haven't had any issues. I've seen pics of the ones going down, usually untrimmed, dead inside messes. Plan your maintenances before they plan themselves.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SansNeural: The Castor's are driving west on I-40 in the OKC metro.  Rain kicked up hard just as Amy called out the temperature "30 degrees".

[Fark user image 850x477]


At least they're part of a real news crew.  When I see the amateur storm chasers out there I can't help but think, "There are plenty of news crews out reporting this.  Stay tf home before you become part of the problem for first responders."
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: SansNeural: The Castor's are driving west on I-40 in the OKC metro.  Rain kicked up hard just as Amy called out the temperature "30 degrees".

[Fark user image 850x477]

At least they're part of a real news crew.  When I see the amateur storm chasers out there I can't help but think, "There are plenty of news crews out reporting this.  Stay tf home before you become part of the problem for first responders."


They're also both actual meteorologists.  And not the store-bought "weathergirl" type.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wichita Lineman - Glen Campbell
Youtube AxSarBcsKLU
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
never heard of him
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: never heard of him


That's OK, you probably don't live where there's interesting weather.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is this the guy that gets weather-boners for thundersnow and stuff like that?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
JFC, those gad damned wipers.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Is this the guy that gets weather-boners for thundersnow and stuff like that?


His wife does too!

/they're a team and work for an OKC TV station
//they are not Weed Trimmer or whatever his name is
 
