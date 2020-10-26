 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJRT)   Today's test: Can you spot the grammatical error in sentence three? How about the error of judgment in sentence four?   (abc12.com) divider line
29
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

1381 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2020 at 5:05 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The male victim told investigators that his best friend got rifle out of the closet and said she was going to shoot him.

Error: You shouldn't shoot your best friend got rifle, even if does come out of the closet.


She pulled the trigger but apparently didn't realize the safety was off, police say.

Error: You're supposed to tell the cops you were cleaning the rifle and it went off accidently.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nope, just perfectly responsible firearms ownership in the good ole US of A.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I spotted two people who should never reproduce.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Which one of them was the well-regulates militia?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Responsible Gun Owner
Youtube gvfNtmZBPBk
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
K3rberos [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What if the rifle's name was rifle?
 
skyotter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sidney Wang: What meaning of this, Mr. Twain?

Lionel Twain: I will tell you, Mr. Wang, if you can tell me why a man who possesses one of the most brilliant minds of this century can't say his prepositions or articles. The, Mr. Wang. What is the meaning of this?

Sidney Wang: That what I said: what meaning of this?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When you're at a "chick's" place and she whips out her "gun", it's time to leave.
 
Insain2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Was he eating crackers in bed again??
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think it's the cavalier attitude towards firearms as a form of recreation that turns me off most from gun culture. I have friends who own guns, seldom talk about them, and routinely practice firearm safety at the range.

...but as soon as it's just us ol' buddies out in the woods, firing at targets, everyone gets way too f*cking relaxed with their tools, and I hate, hate, hate it.

It's the complacency from people like this that gets anti-gun folks' panties in a twist. That, and the ease of access to guns in the U.S., but that's a different can of worms.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Man, dont let her get away.
 
Pert
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No charges? Seriously?

There's no law against negligent discharge of a firearm causing injury, in a residential area, or something?
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

X-Geek: When you're at a "chick's" place and she whips out her "gun", it's time to leave.


Hey now, not everyone shares your narrow tastes.

/but I do
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pert: No charges? Seriously?

There's no law against negligent discharge of a firearm causing injury, in a residential area, or something?


I was going to throw in a twist on the "Betty White" reference, saying "He wrote Charlotte's Web" (E.B. White), but it's all spoiled because she's a stupid girl
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JesseL: [Fark user image 600x308]


Was including the Reichsadler really necessary? At first, I thought it was a Hitler-Jugend poster.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
please dear lord let the guns be ok
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Grammar Nationalists are getting greenlights now? Sheesh.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pert: No charges? Seriously?

There's no law against negligent discharge of a firearm causing injury, in a residential area, or something?


No charges were announced is not 'no charges will be filed.'  Having said that, do you think that woman is ever gonna play with a rifle again?  She shot her friend, what will charging her do to help anything?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

K3rberos: What if the rifle's name was rifle?


Name your gun?

I guess if it was good enough for Sledge Hammer and his partner Susi (in the German dubbed version anyways) it should be good enough for the general public.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: JesseL: [Fark user image 600x308]

Was including the Reichsadler really necessary? At first, I thought it was a Hitler-Jugend poster.


Good lord dude.

That's a raven. It's clearly a raven. It's not even stylized much.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ABC12 news team: yes, pat, we would like to buy an "a" for $50.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Pert: No charges? Seriously?

There's no law against negligent discharge of a firearm causing injury, in a residential area, or something?

No charges were announced is not 'no charges will be filed.'  Having said that, do you think that woman is ever gonna play with a rifle again?  She shot her friend, what will charging her do to help anything?


That's why prosecuting drunk drivers who kill their passengers is such a bad idea. Do you think they'll drive drunk again? They killed their friend/toddler/partner, what good would charging them do to help anything?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Pert: No charges? Seriously?

There's no law against negligent discharge of a firearm causing injury, in a residential area, or something?

No charges were announced is not 'no charges will be filed.'  Having said that, do you think that woman is ever gonna play with a rifle again?  She shot her friend, what will charging her do to help anything?


Really?

Are...are you serious?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JesseL: will.i.ain't: JesseL: [Fark user image 600x308]

Was including the Reichsadler really necessary? At first, I thought it was a Hitler-Jugend poster.

Good lord dude.

That's a raven. It's clearly a raven. It's not even stylized much.


I'm McDowell's. They got the Golden Arches, mine is the Golden Arcs. They got the Big Mac, I got the Big Mick. We both got two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions, but their buns have sesame seeds.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Heamer: but that's a different can of worms.


Good post.
Ease of access is sort of a different can of worms.  If it was harder to be allowed to own guns and their were consequences to the ability to own guns if you are irresponsible, maybe (some) people may try harder to be more responsible.
 
goatleggedfellow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He called a woman his 'best friend'.

\OOF
\\and yeah the gun stuff probably hurt, too
 
Pert
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Pert: No charges? Seriously?

There's no law against negligent discharge of a firearm causing injury, in a residential area, or something?

No charges were announced is not 'no charges will be filed.'  Having said that, do you think that woman is ever gonna play with a rifle again?  She shot her friend, what will charging her do to help anything?


Not sure if serious, buuuuuuuttt..

If she is stupid enough to play with a rifle without thinking about the possible consequences, I'm guessing she's stupid enough to do it again having witnessed the actual consequences.

I mean, what are the odds of it happening twice?
 
voodoomedic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cool starry bra time: in college, I dated a young lady whose father was a senior ATF officer in Waco...yes, that ATF, and yes that Waco; before the Branch Davidian thing ever happened, she had a birthday party at her dad's ranch just outside town. Lots of beer, lots of smoking, and LOTS of firearms. ATF irony.  He had a massive collection of confiscated weapons that I guess the dept just divided up over poker? Anyway, his rule was only this: if you bring the ammo, you can shoot the weapon. So, picture about 40+ stumbling drunk college frat bros/sorority types with access to every imaginable weapon a human can carry. AKs, all the black rifles, modified (aka sawed off) shotguns, silenced pistols, even a mounted .50 cal Browning (that no one shot because ammo ain't cheap.) We shot at a berm behind his place until the beer and ammo ran out. As the party wrapped up, he let his little girl have a nifty surprise: a grenade to throw. Not even slightly kidding. She launched that sucker over the berm, we all hit the deck, BOOM, and laughter all around.
Point being: we were under the watchful eye of the supposed "watchers" yet did all the illegal stuff that gets people out into federal jail, or killed, in reality. And an supposed expert in firearms safety not only let us do it, but encouraged it. Maybe that's not a good point, but emphasizes that it pays to know people.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.