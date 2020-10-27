 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Thousands protest against French cartoons. Man, I get that the 'take a nap, then fire ze missiles' one was bad, but I didn't think -- oh   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
THE AIND.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around 10,000 people in Bangladesh rallied in the South Asian nation's capital on Tuesday to protest France's president and his staunch support of secular laws that deem caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad as protected under freedom of speech.

People from one country mad about the freedoms of another country?

Cry moar.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion really farks people up
 
Fano
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
 Le Boo Hoo
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Farking kangaroos.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This isn't the first time a cartoon got people riled up. There was the Muhammed cartoon back in 2006. Linked because you never know who could get offended anymore.

Link
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Muslims cannot depict their god, the rest of us are free to do whatever we like.

The burdens that come with religion are for the religious to bear.
 
this looks interesting everything's ok
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We don't get anywhere by protecting absurd beliefs from mockery. Blasphemy is a human right.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"A powerful association of clerics in the Iranian city of Qom also urged the government to condemn Macron."

A mid-level group of paladins declined to comment.  A group of bards simply tried to seduce the reporter.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: This isn't the first time a cartoon got people riled up. There was the Muhammed cartoon back in 2006. Linked because you never know who could get offended anymore.

Link


westernstandardonline.comView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wheres the cartoon?
 
mononymous
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/voting for Biden, btw...
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Let's not bring ourselves down with news of Muslim libel complaints and rallies, and instead fondly recall Flash animations of the late 90s!

Remember the squirrel who screamed, "Wheeee?" Good times
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You want to insult people? Don't get indignant when you've succeeded.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why is a protest in Bangladesh being given any attention?  It's probably ginned up to distract the people from some shady business the government is up to. Aren't they all shiatting on the Rohingya in that part of the world?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Let's not bring ourselves down with news of Muslim libel complaints and rallies, and instead fondly recall Flash animations of the late 90s!

Remember the squirrel who screamed, "Wheeee?" Good times


I'm pretty sure this thread was already on track to meet or exceed your recommended daily dosage of gonads and strife.
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
fark 'em if they can't take a joke.
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: You want to insult people? Don't get indignant when you've succeeded.


Can I get indignant when they start chopping people's heads off?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mononymous: [Fark user image 425x422]
/voting for Biden, btw...


that is so the truth to have to take.

Are you needing to work with other people in a peaceful and cooperative way?
Well you'll have no choice but to soak a fair amount of totally stupid mutually excursive bs from all of them.
Best be ready to just soak it and not get bent over it cause no matter who you decide to side with, that's the middle of the bell you are going to get.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: Around 10,000 people in Bangladesh rallied in the South Asian nation's capital on Tuesday to protest France's president and his staunch support of secular laws that deem caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad as protected under freedom of speech.

People from one country mad about the freedoms of another country?

Cry moar.


Oh, they don't cry.  They take action.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charlie​_​Hebdo_shooting

If you're so farking twisted that you think it's OK to kill people for mocking your deeply held beliefs, you might be a Democrat Muslim fanatic.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

recombobulator: DarnoKonrad: You want to insult people? Don't get indignant when you've succeeded.

Can I get indignant when they start chopping people's heads off?


Yes you can and should.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Muslim politicians, religious scholars and everyday people have condemned such depictions as a form of hate speech and view them as sacrilegious and insulting to Islam. "

Interesting.  Now how do they feel about beheading a guy?  That seems 10 billion times more important than a farking cartoon.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lol, people killing each other due to superheroes they believe in. Just call it Invisible Man or something.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

recombobulator: DarnoKonrad: You want to insult people? Don't get indignant when you've succeeded.

Can I get indignant when they start chopping people's heads off?


To justify bigotry against an entire people?  No.  Not that it will matter in this thread, where we already have a few slurs.


It's funny wanting liberals act like Trump supporters when it comes to antagonizing people and then acting like victims.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Muslims cannot depict their god, the rest of us are free to do whatever we like.

The burdens that come with religion are for the religious to bear.


That sure don't sound bigoted
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Your freedom to act like a jackass isn't in question snowflakes.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mononymous: [Fark user image image 425x422]
/voting for Biden, btw...


You know a lot of Christians believe that exact same stuff and we don't go around messing with them
 
chewd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mononymous: [Fark user image 425x422]
/voting for Biden, btw...


This argument is so farking dumb. Nobody is defending muslims when they hold dumbass beliefs like those they are defending muslims from being persecuted for no other reason than being muslim. Plenty of christians support equal rights for women despite the bible being explicitly against it, that same benefit of the doubt should be extended to all faiths and each person should be judged on their individual merits and beliefs.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Astrid and Obelix have left the building and had aucun to do with this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: recombobulator: DarnoKonrad: You want to insult people? Don't get indignant when you've succeeded.

Can I get indignant when they start chopping people's heads off?

To justify bigotry against an entire people?  No.  Not that it will matter in this thread, where we already have a few slurs.


It's funny wanting liberals act like Trump supporters when it comes to antagonizing people and then acting like victims.


Who's justifying bigotry against an entire people?  I'm calling people who cut people's heads off over cartoons, and those who make excuses for them, barbaric savages.  If you're not cutting people's heads off or making excuses for those that do then I have no issue with you.

Or is it your assertion that cutting people's heads off is fundamental to Islam?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you see an asshole reading a newspaper or attending class, then you saw an asshole.

If you're to shooting up newspaper offices and beheading teachers, then congratulations, you're the asshole.

/replace asshole with terrorist as needed
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dittybopper: NeedlesslyCanadian: Around 10,000 people in Bangladesh rallied in the South Asian nation's capital on Tuesday to protest France's president and his staunch support of secular laws that deem caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad as protected under freedom of speech.

People from one country mad about the freedoms of another country?

Cry moar.

Oh, they don't cry.  They take action.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charlie_​Hebdo_shooting

If you're so farking twisted that you think it's OK to kill people for mocking your deeply held beliefs, you might be a Democrat Muslim fanatic.


Hey look, the "vote from the rooftops" guy has something to say about violent fanaticism.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good old mohammed, a pedo rapist murderer wife beater as your prophet. Truly a man to idolize.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

chewd: [i.pinimg.com image 403x221]


Oh you just know Buddha partied.

He wrote the Kama Sutra.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: HotWingConspiracy: Muslims cannot depict their god, the rest of us are free to do whatever we like.

The burdens that come with religion are for the religious to bear.

That sure don't sound bigoted


?

Muslims are free to not depict their god, I won't even try to convince them otherwise. What is bigoted about not having a problem with how someone practices their own religion?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bangladesh

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
padraig
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mononymous: [Fark user image image 425x422]
/voting for Biden, btw...


Conservative cartoonists remind me of people having fictional arguments in the shower.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: recombobulator: DarnoKonrad: You want to insult people? Don't get indignant when you've succeeded.

Can I get indignant when they start chopping people's heads off?

To justify bigotry against an entire people?  No.  Not that it will matter in this thread, where we already have a few slurs.


It's funny wanting liberals act like Trump supporters when it comes to antagonizing people and then acting like victims.


So the liberal view on this is that someone else's religious beliefs should outweigh personal secular freedoms?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: fark 'em if they can't take a joke.


And joke 'em if they can't take a fark.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: DarnoKonrad: recombobulator: DarnoKonrad: You want to insult people? Don't get indignant when you've succeeded.

Can I get indignant when they start chopping people's heads off?

To justify bigotry against an entire people?  No.  Not that it will matter in this thread, where we already have a few slurs.


It's funny wanting liberals act like Trump supporters when it comes to antagonizing people and then acting like victims.

So the liberal view on this is that someone else's religious beliefs should outweigh personal secular freedoms?


I should start a cult...
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you want/need a similar culture, immigrate to a similar country.
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

padraig: mononymous: [Fark user image image 425x422]
/voting for Biden, btw...

Conservative cartoonists remind me of people having fictional arguments in the shower.


I don't even want to know about what Ben Garrison is thinking about in the damn shower.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Muslims cannot depict their god, the rest of us are free to do whatever we like.

The burdens that come with religion are for the religious to bear.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: DarnoKonrad: recombobulator: DarnoKonrad: You want to insult people? Don't get indignant when you've succeeded.

Can I get indignant when they start chopping people's heads off?

To justify bigotry against an entire people?  No.  Not that it will matter in this thread, where we already have a few slurs.


It's funny wanting liberals act like Trump supporters when it comes to antagonizing people and then acting like victims.

So the liberal view on this is that someone else's religious beliefs should outweigh personal secular freedoms?


Only if it's a religion favored by brown people*. Get with the pogram.


*offer not available to Catholics
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: DarnoKonrad: recombobulator: DarnoKonrad: You want to insult people? Don't get indignant when you've succeeded.

Can I get indignant when they start chopping people's heads off?

To justify bigotry against an entire people?  No.  Not that it will matter in this thread, where we already have a few slurs.


It's funny wanting liberals act like Trump supporters when it comes to antagonizing people and then acting like victims.

So the liberal view on this is that someone else's religious beliefs should outweigh personal secular freedoms?


There's nothing inconsistent with free speech and wishing people would use if for something productive rather spitting in each other face.   And if you do, then farking deal with it.  You got what you wanted.  Pissed off people.
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dogs bark, but the caravan moves on.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

educated: HotWingConspiracy: Muslims cannot depict their god, the rest of us are free to do whatever we like.

The burdens that come with religion are for the religious to bear.

[Fark user image 850x128]


I appreciate it but I caution you that I'm also an idiot.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Farce-Side: I should start a cult...


Might I suggest Fark user image
 
