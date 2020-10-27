 Skip to content
(The Hill)   "Federal researchers have ended a study into the effectiveness of Eli Lilly's antibody treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients due to a lack of effectiveness." That's the study that was already halted due to a safety issue   (thehill.com) divider line
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those keeping score at home, this study was evaluating the effectiveness in high-risk patients already hospitalized.  However, "The decision to end the study is not likely to impact the Food and Drug Administration's review of Eli Lilly's application for an emergency use authorization of the antibody drug, which was based on evidence it improved the condition of recently diagnosed high-risk patients with mild to moderate COVID-19."[Emphasis mine]

I'm curious now how strong that EUA data is.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: For those keeping score at home, this study was evaluating the effectiveness in high-risk patients already hospitalized.  However, "The decision to end the study is not likely to impact the Food and Drug Administration's review of Eli Lilly's application for an emergency use authorization of the antibody drug, which was based on evidence it improved the condition of recently diagnosed high-risk patients with mild to moderate COVID-19."[Emphasis mine]

I'm curious now how strong that EUA data is.


Right on, man.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was told we are rounding the corner on Covid. Why even bother with a vaccine?
 
Occam's Disposable Razor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Vaccine will be out before the end of the year? Or was it the before the election? Either way, I'm sure the administration wasn't lying.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: For those keeping score at home, this study was evaluating the effectiveness in high-risk patients already hospitalized.  However, "The decision to end the study is not likely to impact the Food and Drug Administration's review of Eli Lilly's application for an emergency use authorization of the antibody drug, which was based on evidence it improved the condition of recently diagnosed high-risk patients with mild to moderate COVID-19."[Emphasis mine]

I'm curious now how strong that EUA data is.


It's a prophylactic.  You take it to protect against infection.  If you've been on it and start to get sick, a second dose at symptom onset can effect Post Exposure Prophylaxis.  But if you go in cold on a severely ill patient, it does not work because the damage has already been done.  It might even work as naive Post Exposure Prophylaxis, but I'm not sure if they're trialing that in humans yet as it requires a large dose right off the bat.  Trump got 8g of Regeneron's antibodies because they knew there would be no adverse reaction-Trump had been using them as PrEP.
 
honk [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The problem with this whole deal is that they're testing the vaccine. Of course you're more likely to get negative results.

Just like testing for the virus increases the positive results. It's just common sense.

. . . for an idiot like Trump. Geez.
 
Northern
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So when does Trump force the FDA to approve it?  Just remove the clinical data like Remdesivir.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Science is built from a collection of dead end signs.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Science is built from a collection of dead end signs.


When you have marked off every dead end, what remains is the way forward.
 
