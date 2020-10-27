 Skip to content
(The Union Leader)   Woman impersonates the prosecutor to get criminal charges against herself dropped. Court system raises her when they find out   (unionleader.com) divider line
25
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
wow... that mug shot.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have to be honest... that's kind of impressive. Most criminals aren't that ambitious.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: wow... that mug shot.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess Susan Boyle's singing career tanked.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: I have to be honest... that's kind of impressive. Most criminals aren't that ambitious.


Or that creative. That's a real "grab life by the throat" move. I have no idea why it didn't work.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: I guess Susan Boyle's singing career tanked.

[Fark user image 329x409]

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's Senator Blutarski to you, thank you very much.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sharp knees, no thanks.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's okay, this overweight trailer park looking judge with a cheesy smile just found her not guilty.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are not the criminal charges you're looking for.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad I never messed w/Meth...she shouldn't have either!!!


I was also told there'd be no math....
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't get bonus points for sheer audacity, but on rare occasions, there are times that someone kind of deserves them.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Catch Me If You Can level stuff. Impressive. Shame she's a psycho. I hope they keep her kid far from her.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
Comrad36
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow so she somehow got into the courts computer system to get her own charges dropped.... that's something else . Here I thought she walked into court and pretended to be the prosecutor.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: I have to be honest... that's kind of impressive. Most criminals aren't that ambitious.


Clearly you're not familiar with the Republican party.
 
Zuzax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: wow... that mug shot.


To be honest I look pretty rough too when I let my beard grow for a few days...
 
0100010
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's no mug shot, That's a smug shot.

"... and I'd have gotten away with it if it wasn't for that meddling examiner, and his paperwork too."
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I want to make this woman my wife. She's brilliant and it looks like she cooks.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
TBH that's pretty damned impressive for a meth head. She created a pile of legal documents dropping her case, and pushed them through the holes in the state system without being detected. The only reason she got caught was she forgot to cancel the appointment with the forensic examiner, and he went asking about it.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: I want to make this woman my wife. She's brilliant and it looks like she cooks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: I want to make this woman my wife. She's brilliant and it looks like she cooks.


Why buy when you can rent?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ex_dilbert
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She probably would have gotten away with it if she lived in a larger city/state.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: wow... that mug shot.


THIS times a farkin google!

If ever there was a face of someone who would stalk your soul to your grave, it's that one.  *shudder*

/That woman looks gleefully unhinged.
 
almejita
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Her face is tiny.
 
