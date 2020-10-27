 Skip to content
(LA Times)   Kicking the can down the road in the old days or how barrels of DDT were dumped off the coast of Los Angeles   (latimes.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For reference:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You don't want to know about New Jersey.
 
starlost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
fake news
dilution is the solution to pollution
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

starlost: fake news
dilution is the solution to pollution


It's not diluted yet. For now we have concentration as the consternation of contamination.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Ya ever see that movie Night of the
Living Dead?"
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Gee I wonder why so many of my friends died young from cancer
 
detonator
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Grew up just north of the Palos Verdes area, and used to surf  and fish in those waters.
Maybe the sewage from Hyperion cut down the DDT.
 
