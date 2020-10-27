 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Wasn't this a Barney Miller episode? Fighting cock kills police officer   (dailymail.co.uk)
    Strange  
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was it anything like this/ (NSFW)

NIGHT PATROL: COCKFIGHT SCENE
Youtube qIk1X57ScY4
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


I've gone a few rounds with this one, it's a worthy opponent.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lieutenant Christian Bolok died at a cock fight raid in Northern Samar yesterday

what a load of boloks
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
startrek.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wait. Cockfighting involves roosters?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


These brownies are REALLY GOOD
 
Biledriver
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: FrancoFile: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

These brownies are REALLY GOOD


Very well put.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"State of California versus unknown owners of 100 fighting cocks" is the oddest name of a case I've heard called by the bailiff while waiting sitting in the courtroom for my own humdrum case to be called.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cock Fight?

glowing condoms clip from Skin Deep
Youtube 0XOKvFyNquM
 
Konlii
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Mr Apud said: 'It was an unfortunate accident and a piece of bad luck that I cannot explain.

Um... I think I can explain it:

THE ROOSTERS HAVE FARKING RAZOR BLADE SWORDS ATTACHED TO THEIR FEET

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Jamesac68 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dammit Poyo!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wowsers.....that is not a good way to go!!!
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Konlii: Mr Apud said: 'It was an unfortunate accident and a piece of bad luck that I cannot explain.

Um... I think I can explain it:

THE ROOSTERS HAVE FARKING RAZOR BLADE SWORDS ATTACHED TO THEIR FEET

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 308x185]


I've seen up to three inch blades on them. It's nuts.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.