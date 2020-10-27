 Skip to content
Happy 116th birthday NYC subway system. You hardly look a day over 140. Not going to mention what you smell like, some people might be eating
posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2020 at 4:33 PM



Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A week old skunk carcass marinated in dumpster sludge?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who eat hot food on public transportation should be marched out and executed in front of the other passengers.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, can someone from New York tell.me why the subway system sucks so bad? Do they just not fund it well enough? Or is it straight up graft and negligence?
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A glass of spoiled milk with a month old fish head in it?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just going to have to be defending NY MTA all week, aren't I? Yeah, I've been on the London Underground, Eurail, the DC Metro, the San Francisco BART, and a whole lot of other mass transit. The NYC subway may show its age at times, but it's one of the least expensive, dependable, and wide ranging systems out there.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in nyc last year with my father in law who used to live and work in Manhattan in the 60s. He joked that the subway stations were the same but dirtier. He also joked that the trains were the same but dirtier but I don't believe that one.

I used to think that portions of Boston's subway was the oldest in the Western Hemisphere - especially boylston.  Holy shiat did that place suck. But i read since then that NYC is older.

Would it kill you to upgrade your subway system?
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: People who eat hot food on public transportation should be marched out and executed in front of the other passengers.


If you go to the last car on the green in d.c. you can always find piles of chicken wing bones on the floor.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flappyhead: A week old skunk carcass marinated in dumpster sludge?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Yum!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flappyhead: A week old skunk carcass marinated in dumpster sludge?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whosits_112: So, can someone from New York tell.me why the subway system sucks so bad? Do they just not fund it well enough? Or is it straight up graft and negligence?


All of the above, plus some passengers that behave like the Trumps, only they're riding the subway because they're poor.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I'm just going to have to be defending NY MTA all week, aren't I? Yeah, I've been on the London Underground, Eurail, the DC Metro, the San Francisco BART, and a whole lot of other mass transit. The NYC subway may show its age at times, but it's one of the least expensive, dependable, and wide ranging systems out there.


Yep. The Paris Metro is comparable to NYC, but try taking the London Underground. Miserable experience, and hideously expensive.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A drunk guy stumbles onto a subway and sits next to a priest. The priest is disgusted to see his condition and says, "You are going to hell. Did you know that?"

The frightened drunk looks up and screams "Damn! I got on the wrong train!"
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York Central, City of Albany. Derailed in 1920, killed hundreds of people.
Ghostbusters 2 (5/8) Movie CLIP - Tunnel Terror (1989) HD
Youtube Tb6tz6ohprw
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: People who eat hot food on public transportation should be marched out and executed in front of the other passengers.


My very first experience with public transportation (I was 9 and meeting my mom downtown for a dental appt) involved a person across from me with a giant bowl of chili. Naturally it went flying at some point and was left where it landed, all to much laughter.

/ my mom assumed the bus crowd at noon comported themselves the same as those she knew from the rush-hours
 
Devo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I did a a semester in nyc. It was Not  too hard to get around on time.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Boston subway system is mainly just four lines. Yet at times it can be such a pain to travel on. At least the MTA covers a large area pretty well.

I like the Berlin and Prague subways, as there are no turnstiles; you buy a ticket then get it stamped as you board the trains or busses. At least I don't have to worry about some fare jumper pushing me through the turnstile so that they don't have to pay.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

whosits_112: So, can someone from New York tell.me why the subway system sucks so bad? Do they just not fund it well enough? Or is it straight up graft and negligence?


How Did New York's Trains Get so Bad? | NYT
Youtube COLMODzYX7U


Certainly some graft.  And where not graft, the Union trades get paid really well.  Venn diagram politics (it's a state agency... kinda) doesn't help.

That said, working on the NYC subway is open-heart surgery, not construction.  London, Paris, even Tokyo aren't 24/7/365, entire system open, every 20 minutes minimum.  And closing a station, let alone a line, is almost unspeakable in NYC.  Bus substitution simply isn't a plausible option.  Other systems have had years of line-by-line shutdowns that nobody has allowed to happen in NYC.
 
Fissile
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I'm just going to have to be defending NY MTA all week, aren't I? Yeah, I've been on the London Underground, Eurail, the DC Metro, the San Francisco BART, and a whole lot of other mass transit. The NYC subway may show its age at times, but it's one of the least expensive, dependable, and wide ranging systems out there.


You can ride the width and breadth of the for $2.75...plus there's the complimentary entertainment.

I have no legs
Youtube fRYmKQeIiNs
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: People who eat hot food on public transportation should be marched out and executed in front of the other passengers.


They tried that a number of years ago in NYC. It ended up with news footage of a young girl being escorted off a subway by cops for eating some fries. That ended right quick.

Just be mindful where you're coming and going. If you're taking the 1/9 from 34th at 1:00am, you're going to be sitting beside a drunk guy eating Kim chi. If you're on a line coming from Harlem at the same time, you're probably going to be near some hipster eating leftover Sylvia's barbecue.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fissile: Ragin' Asian: I'm just going to have to be defending NY MTA all week, aren't I? Yeah, I've been on the London Underground, Eurail, the DC Metro, the San Francisco BART, and a whole lot of other mass transit. The NYC subway may show its age at times, but it's one of the least expensive, dependable, and wide ranging systems out there.

You can ride the width and breadth of the for $2.75...plus there's the complimentary entertainment.

[YouTube video: I have no legs]


If you get a weekly or monthly pass and use it on the regular, the cost is significantly less. Incidentally, subway buskers I've known and still know bust their asses harder, and sometimes for more money, than white collar criminals with whom I've worked.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What a real subway system looks like:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/and constantly adding more stations

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: dothemath: People who eat hot food on public transportation should be marched out and executed in front of the other passengers.

They tried that a number of years ago in NYC. It ended up with news footage of a young girl being escorted off a subway by cops for eating some fries. That ended right quick.

Just be mindful where you're coming and going. If you're taking the 1/9 from 34th at 1:00am, you're going to be sitting beside a drunk guy eating Kim chi. If you're on a line coming from Harlem at the same time, you're probably going to be near some hipster eating leftover Sylvia's barbecue.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Flappyhead: A week old skunk carcass marinated in dumpster sludge?

[Fark user image image 500x482]
Yum!


That picture, so many questions.
 
g.fro
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

comrade: I was in nyc last year with my father in law who used to live and work in Manhattan in the 60s. He joked that the subway stations were the same but dirtier. He also joked that the trains were the same but dirtier but I don't believe that one.

...


If he thinks the trains are dirty now, he must not have been in the city during the 80s.
 
Fissile
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: What a real subway system looks like:

[Fark user image 371x750]

/and constantly adding more stations

[Fark user image 425x291]


Well of course the Moscow subway is beautiful.  From 1945 on the Russians had access to lots of low cost labor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

whosits_112: So, can someone from New York tell.me why the subway system sucks so bad? Do they just not fund it well enough? Or is it straight up graft and negligence?


Robert Moses.

In the 1950s and 1960s, he blocked maintenance funding that put the system in a death spiral of tens of billions of deferred maintenance that it's stuck in.

There's been graft, but the deferred maintenance has killed the system.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I'm just going to have to be defending NY MTA all week, aren't I? Yeah, I've been on the London Underground, Eurail, the DC Metro, the San Francisco BART, and a whole lot of other mass transit. The NYC subway may show its age at times, but it's one of the least expensive, dependable, and wide ranging systems out there.


Yes, the NYC subway systems blows away other U.S. systems, but internationally, it pales in comparison to systems in Europe and Asia (but they of course spend way more on maintenance and innovation).
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I dunno, I was there in 2013 and didn't find it so bad. Got a 1 week pass for like $35 and I was able to go pretty much everywhere.
 
