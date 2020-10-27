 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   If you can't beat 'em, join 'em. New official tourism slogan: "Kazakhstan, Very nice"   (msn.com) divider line
BitwiseShift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fertile imagination.
 
starsrift [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It must be really weird to be Sacha Baron Cohen. You're just a comedic improv actor, but entire countries and script-writers like Aaron Sorkin want your attention.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They finally got onboard
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Almaty, the Venice of the desert" Would be a bit much for us here in the States to wrap our heads around.
 
majestic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I watched about 20 minutes of the new Borat movie and had to give up. Maybe I'll get stoned and try again. It just seemed so dumb.
 
stuffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Remember they wanted to sue him believe the first movie was a documentary.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

starsrift: It must be really weird to be Sacha Baron Cohen. You're just a comedic improv actor, but entire countries and script-writers like Aaron Sorkin want your attention.


I liked his work in The Spy. It took a few minutes to mentally de-Borat him and then he's a talented dramatic actor
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: starsrift: It must be really weird to be Sacha Baron Cohen. You're just a comedic improv actor, but entire countries and script-writers like Aaron Sorkin want your attention.

I liked his work in The Spy. It took a few minutes to mentally de-Borat him and then he's a talented dramatic actor


I couldn't finish the Spy, the last episode.  I was afraid the torture would involve Rudi Giuliani.
 
tuxq
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wonder if their potassium industry will recover.
 
