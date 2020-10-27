 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Seattle allowing designated blocks to be closed for COVID-safe trick-or-treating, although officials warn that it's still possible even in those 'safe' areas to get candy corn   (king5.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trump already ordering Nat. Guard units w/  lots of tear gas to push back against the takeover... said "something, something LawnOrder!"
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Corn that tastes like candy?
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thecactusman17: Corn that tastes like candy?


You give it to children to show how much you hate them.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're gonna be real careful and limit interactions except for holidays where we can still get real close because that's what's really important.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay off my lawn......
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fresh candy corn is delicious. Change my mind.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if we start referring to it COVID corn they'll finally take that nasty junk off the market?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Candy from strangers works just like regular candy, but it's "fun".
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thecactusman17: Corn that tastes like candy?


Stoner adults will eat it.
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Fresh candy corn is delicious. Change my mind.


Terrorist.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: We're gonna be real careful and limit interactions except for holidays where we can still get real close because that's what's really important.


treats for the kids should be no more threatening than food shopping in a supermarket. yes, i fear the market but i want the kids to have fun.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just need to deliver the candy so kids don't have to risk going out in crowds.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is a bit off topic but this was my Halloween costume.
In October 2001.
A month after 9/11.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Fresh candy corn is delicious. Change my mind.


I like candy corn.

What is wrong with me?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dimensio: BigNumber12: Fresh candy corn is delicious. Change my mind.

I like candy corn.

What is wrong with me?


Especially the pumpkin-shaped ones. Give me 3 of those and an espresso after dinner and I'm golden.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Make sure your street is no greater than one block long and does not include an intersection.

Umm... how exactly is that possible?
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Dimensio: BigNumber12: Fresh candy corn is delicious. Change my mind.

I like candy corn.

What is wrong with me?

Especially the pumpkin-shaped ones. Give me 3 of those and an espresso after dinner and I'm golden.


Eww.

Candy corn, circus peanuts, Smarties, Now & Laters, Twizzlers, and Haribo sugar free gummy bears should be banned on Halloween.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: BigNumber12: Dimensio: BigNumber12: Fresh candy corn is delicious. Change my mind.

I like candy corn.

What is wrong with me?

Especially the pumpkin-shaped ones. Give me 3 of those and an espresso after dinner and I'm golden.

Eww.

Candy corn, circus peanuts, Smarties, Now & Laters, Twizzlers, and Haribo sugar free gummy bears should be banned on Halloween.


Strawman. No one is vouching for those other things.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Strawman. No one is vouching for those other things.


I'm just adding them onto the list for great justice.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image 850x1138]
This is a bit off topic but this was my Halloween costume.
In October 2001.
A month after 9/11.


These days you'd be called a culture-appropriating racist for that.

/My brother dressed much the same
//Had a paper 'missile' sticking out from his ass
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Glitchwerks: BigNumber12: Dimensio: BigNumber12: Fresh candy corn is delicious. Change my mind.

I like candy corn.

What is wrong with me?

Especially the pumpkin-shaped ones. Give me 3 of those and an espresso after dinner and I'm golden.

Eww.

Candy corn, circus peanuts, Smarties, Now & Laters, Twizzlers, and Haribo sugar free gummy bears should be banned on Halloween.

Strawman. No one is vouching for those other things.


I do like Now & Laters.

Twizzlers? The strawberry kind, sure. Not the licorice. Who likes licorice, anyway?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: BigNumber12: Dimensio: BigNumber12: Fresh candy corn is delicious. Change my mind.

I like candy corn.

What is wrong with me?

Especially the pumpkin-shaped ones. Give me 3 of those and an espresso after dinner and I'm golden.

Eww.

Candy corn, circus peanuts, Smarties, Now & Laters, Twizzlers, and Haribo sugar free gummy bears should be banned on Halloween.


Haribo sugar free gummy bears is EXACTLY what I gave out one year.  Left a big bowl of them in the company breakroom, too.

/I have literally 100% been called the Devil at work, lol
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: //Had a paper 'missile' sticking out from his ass


That is costume commitment there.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Dimensio: BigNumber12: Fresh candy corn is delicious. Change my mind.

I like candy corn.

What is wrong with me?

Especially the pumpkin-shaped ones. Give me 3 of those and an espresso after dinner and I'm golden.


I'm with you. The Pumpkins are my favorite candy of fall. But then again, I also like black licorice.
 
jst3p
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: edmo: We're gonna be real careful and limit interactions except for holidays where we can still get real close because that's what's really important.

treats for the kids should be no more threatening than food shopping in a supermarket.


I don't know how you shop, but I don't fill my basket with items individually handed to me by different people.
 
