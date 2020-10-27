 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Police chief stands behind emergency order banning anything that could be used as a weapon except for actual weapons   (king5.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hear that crooks? Bring your guns.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What part of "shall not be infringed" does the police chief not understand?  What if my skateboard shoots bullets?

/Yes, I know subby already said this.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size


SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"I can't go into all the specific details about what we knew leading up to it, but some of that information came from that group themselves," Mylett said.

He declined to name the specific group.

Cops have become terrible liars because they don't have to be believable in court anymore. The judge will make sure their testimony can't be challenged.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gotta stump for your guys to get more overtime pay and perhaps the sheer joy of clubbing and gassing people who cannot fight back.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hobnail: [image.cnbcfm.com image 850x541]

SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED


Tell that to Riddick.
 
caguru
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Banning molotov cocktails and fireworks because of a group known for molotov cocktails and fireworks sounds like a smart move to me.

I know Farkers like to defend bad behavior but we are farking tired of it in Seattle (and surrounding areas).
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

caguru: Banning molotov cocktails and fireworks because of a group known for molotov cocktails and fireworks sounds like a smart move to me.

I know Farkers like to defend bad behavior but we are farking tired of it in Seattle (and surrounding areas).


Then correct your pigs
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

caguru: Banning molotov cocktails and fireworks because of a group known for molotov cocktails and fireworks sounds like a smart move to me.

I know Farkers like to defend bad behavior but we are farking tired of it in Seattle (and surrounding areas).


I don't see a ban on molotovs and fireworks, I see a blanket ban on just about anything.
 
jso2897
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When you have made your wishes clear, do not be upset when people comply with them.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wouldn't want to inconvenience their disavowable extrajudicial neo-nazi goon squad.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Let's be honest.

This will only apply to left-wing protestors.

Proud-Boys and Right-wing gang members carrying long guns will not face prosecution.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: caguru: Banning molotov cocktails and fireworks because of a group known for molotov cocktails and fireworks sounds like a smart move to me.

I know Farkers like to defend bad behavior but we are farking tired of it in Seattle (and surrounding areas).

Then correct your pigs


what specifically is wrong with their pigs?  are they not tasty enough, too fatty, or just overpriced?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TomDooley: What part of "shall not be infringed" does the police chief not understand?  What if my skateboard shoots bullets?

/Yes, I know subby already said this.


Rocks, knives, Samurai swords, recoil-less rifles, slingshots... could all be considered "arms" under the meaning of the 2nd Amendment. The courts have never really defined "arms" but if a handgun or a rifle is an arm, then tentatively we can define it as any weapon that can be used, maintained and transported by a single person, since the "right to bear arms" is an individual right. (No fair getting your friends together to use a tank or a howitzer!) It seems that the sheriff doesn't understand at all.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Conservatives are afraid of antifa protesters with imaginary baseball bats and knives, but think violence-spouting militia douchebags with guns are a-ok.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
looks like were going to have to start a dildo mailing campaign to the Bellevue Police dept.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Any word on Bruce Lee or his son? They are deadly weapons.  Something needs to be done about that.

If Ip Man were there, it would be a disaster!
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: Let's be honest.

This will only apply to left-wing protestors.

Proud-Boys and Right-wing gang members carrying long guns will not face prosecution.


Well, they are trying to do that by banning the weapons they think leftists intend to use.
The solution is simple.
Leftists need to bring guns. It would be better, of course, if nobody brought guns to pubic demonstrations - but if the only way to discourage the alt-right from doing it is for the left to respond in kind, that's what needs to happen.
Remember that big, fat, slow old men are a lot easier to hit.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: TomDooley: What part of "shall not be infringed" does the police chief not understand?  What if my skateboard shoots bullets?

/Yes, I know subby already said this.

Rocks, knives, Samurai swords, recoil-less rifles, slingshots... could all be considered "arms" under the meaning of the 2nd Amendment. The courts have never really defined "arms" but if a handgun or a rifle is an arm, then tentatively we can define it as any weapon that can be used, maintained and transported by a single person, since the "right to bear arms" is an individual right. (No fair getting your friends together to use a tank or a howitzer!) It seems that the sheriff doesn't understand at all.


About that....
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: caguru: Banning molotov cocktails and fireworks because of a group known for molotov cocktails and fireworks sounds like a smart move to me.

I know Farkers like to defend bad behavior but we are farking tired of it in Seattle (and surrounding areas).

Then correct your pigs


Ban coffee.
 
Loren
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In other words, banning stuff that might be used in a non-lethal context (although such blows could end up lethal anyway.)  It's not as nonsensical as it sounds at first.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Back in May, dozens of looters, in what was believed to be a well-organized plan, broke into downtown businesses.

"Instead of actually protecting anything, we've again opted to waste all of our tear gas and officers on corraling peaceful protestors. Gotta let a few busted windows happen so we can justify our existence."
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Can someone help me out here?  I just read the 2nd Amendment like five times and didn't see the word "gun" or "firearm" in there anywhere.  What makes him think it only applies to guns?
 
tekmo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Have terrified police once again gone to DEFCON1 because they fear protestors may once again deploy naughty words and hurtful insults?

Put on your riot gear and get in the armored car, boys -- they're carrying SIGNS!

What a bunch of farking candyasses cops are.

Walmart cashiers put up with more shiat on an average shift than most cops deal with in a year. If a Walmart cashier shot customer for being an asshole who won't follow her directions, her store manager would hold her to a far higher standard than any police department would. She'd be fired on the spot, end of story. And the Walmart down the street wouldn't quietly re-hire her so she could shoot more customers.
 
eswan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: looks like were going to have to start a dildo mailing campaign to the Bellevue Police dept.


Anything's a weapon if you're brave enough?
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

recombobulator: Can someone help me out here?  I just read the 2nd Amendment like five times and didn't see the word "gun" or "firearm" in there anywhere.  What makes him think it only applies to guns?


He is arbitrarily making a rule which he believes will help the gang he favors and hurt the gang he fears.
He is a fool, and will ultimately experience failure.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They're allowed to ban rocks but if you dare tell someone to leave the gun at home you'll get sued and you'll lose. Only in America.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

asciibaron: waxbeans: caguru: Banning molotov cocktails and fireworks because of a group known for molotov cocktails and fireworks sounds like a smart move to me.

I know Farkers like to defend bad behavior but we are farking tired of it in Seattle (and surrounding areas).

Then correct your pigs

what specifically is wrong with their pigs?  are they not tasty enough, too fatty, or just overpriced?


They're full of bad blood.
 
FleshMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Protesters should bring halberds.

Maybe Soros can buy them
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Jackie Chan inconsolable?
 
