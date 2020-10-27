 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Sex in a Canoe Day   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
26
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

356 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2020 at 1:05 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wanted to have sex with her in the worst way.

Standing up in a canoe.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Locally, it's still 8 inches of snow cover with a high in the low 40s day.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tomorrow is National Hypothermia Awareness Day.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
National Coors Light Day?

*checks link*

Eh, close enough.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's farking close to water
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

noitsnot: It's farking close to water


You're thinking of Coors beer!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
To celebrate, I will chug a beer that is the opposite of "farking close to water":

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So are we supposed to find the little man in the canoe?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And tomorrow is outdated cliche jokes day.

What's the deal with airline food?
 
Insain2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: And tomorrow is outdated cliche jokes day.

What's the deal with airline food?


Now being sold at your local grocery store.....
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: noitsnot: It's farking close to water

You're thinking of Coors beer!


I was listening to Pandora recently and a Coor's Light commercial came on with the sounds of oars in the water.

/ I about crashed the car.
 
OldJames
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'll stick with Spaten
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"... and f**k your damn canoe!"
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Euphemism?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Black cats matter

/today anyways...
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: To celebrate, I will chug a beer that is the opposite of "farking close to water":

[Fark user image 400x600]


I'll see your IPA and raise you a
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deliciousflavor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have a whitewater kayak, will that work?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: And tomorrow is outdated cliche jokes day.

What's the deal with airline food?


After visiting Europe a few times not too long ago, I quickly noticed that they are paying the ultimate compliment to America's craft brewers.....by doing the same thing in their own countries:

1) I've had West Coast IPAs from the Czech Republic.
2) I visited a brewery in Prague that featured a "Colorado Pale Ale".
3) And when I was in Serbia and Croatia last year, I enjoyed quite a few local craft beers....and fortunately, I stopped by a popular brewery in Zagreb.  It felt like Being in Portland.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hues Corporation - Rock The Boat • TopPop
Youtube iKr9wZpjBqE
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Maturin: The_Sponge: To celebrate, I will chug a beer that is the opposite of "farking close to water":

[Fark user image 400x600]

I'll see your IPA and raise you a
[Fark user image image 500x750]


It's been quite a while since I've had it, but what a classic.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Euphemism?


In-YOUR-endo
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: National Coors Light Day?

*checks link*

Eh, close enough.


american beer joke, often told by canadian dads
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: Locally, it's still 8 inches of snow cover with a high in the low 40s day.


I'd be satisfied with 8 inches and someone in the low 40s.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OldJames: I'll stick with Spaten


If you ever go to Oktoberfest in Munich, the Spaten Tent if for the younger/hip crowd...do I didn't fit in.

But I was able to share a table with some younger locals....they were really nice.  Except for the dickhead who attempted to troll me by loudly saying that American beer sucked.  YRLY.

So I politely told him about American craft beers, and left it at that.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The_Sponge: To celebrate, I will chug a beer that is the opposite of "farking close to water":

[Fark user image 400x600]


Why would I want a beer that takes 2 full hours to drink??
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.