(Some Guy)   If you get tested for COVID because you feel sick, you probably shouldn't go to a place called 'Big Chicks' before you get your test results back   (blockclubchicago.org) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"They wanted to celebrate their birthday," Fire said. "This is who we're dealing with. They're people who are not bad people. They want to live their life, and they make bad decisions.

To keep staff and customers safe, Fire decided to temporarily close Big Chicks, 5024 N. Sheridan Road, and neighboring Tweet, 5020 N. Sheridan Road, likely until Monday.


and they will keep doing it because no matter how much they fark over other people, there are no consequences for their shiatty selfish behavior
 
Krieghund [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Big Chicks sounds like a place where you can get a 2 for 1 lap dance...from a single stripper, during a single song.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

"Making bad decisions" is one way to determine who goes into the category of "bad people".
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If your concerned about Covid (and you should be) you should probably avoid a place called "Big Chicks" or any strip club. If you didn't have it before going in, you'll probably have it after.
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sounds like somewhere my ex would work.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Absolutely. Doing whatever the fark you want with no regard to circumstances and the safety of others shows that you're a VERY bad person.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What about Big Peckers?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
