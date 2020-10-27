 Skip to content
(Taipei Times)   Can you imagine the smell? Bonus: article headline   (taipeitimes.com) divider line
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory, Sam Gross from the National Lampoon in the early years.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just going to say frog is delicious. I've been eating frog legs down south since I was middle school age.
 
Geralt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
isn't it racist to call a French guy a frog ?
asking for a friend.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The could easily have been the headline for the German sex party bust story
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WTP 2: isn't it racist to call a French guy a frog ?
asking for a friend.


Not if their white.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: [64.media.tumblr.com image 850x462]


First thing I thought also.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Frogs and escargot might need to join mainstream kitchen cuisine! With climate change, who knows what or resources will make us do ten years from now.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: WTP 2: isn't it racist to call a French guy a frog ?
asking for a friend.

Not if their white.


their white what ?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What do they do with the rest of the frog?


Each fertilization by a male frog of a female's deposited eggs can have a success rate of zero to 100 percent

Um...
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah, and the frog farm probably doesn't smell good either.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's alive!

It's alive! IT'S ALIVE! IT'S ALIVE!!

ADDING SALT TO FROG LEGS (CRAZY)
Youtube YFEILztJuYI
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How To Make Cajun Style Frog Legs With Sean Brock And Donald Link
Youtube IzRlOf_ZekM
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Between this and https://kutv.com/news/local/utah-​encou​raging-people-to-hunt-enormous-invasiv​e-delicious-bullfrogs

I'm feeling a business idea coming...
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
in the southern US
Any mom and pop Shrimp house in every US city may sell them. When my brothers come over they always go to the shrimp near me(I can't because they fry them along with fish). Frogs are one of the easiest animals to catch. You can catch them with a fishing wire with gum as bait.

Bull Frogs Love YARN?! Frog vs. Yarn Fishing Challenge!!
Youtube 3vI0oHnJ0hk
 
ShadeeJake
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Are we still talking about the Rudy thing?

/DRTFA
 
talkertopc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Frogs and escargot might need to join mainstream kitchen cuisine! With climate change, who knows what or resources will make us do ten years from now.


I do not need to wait for climate change to get worst, I can buy both at the grocery store.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
madmagazine.comView Full Size
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fusillade762: What do they do with the rest of the frog?


Each fertilization by a male frog of a female's deposited eggs can have a success rate of zero to 100 percent

Um...


really narrowed it in there.
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WTP 2: isn't it racist to call a French guy a frog ?
asking for a friend.


Not according to the hoods.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't see that many frogs lately... leopard frogs were the best jumpers.. plenty of toads, though...
 
