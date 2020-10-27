 Skip to content
 
(KFOX Las Cruces)   El Paso ICUs 100% full. Judge: curfew approved and it will be enforced   (kfoxtv.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A step in the right direction, but it's too little, too late.

Like an evening curfew in one county is going to do anything.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hospitals so full they have to turn away patients, and no end in sight. This is Trump's America.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People traveling:

c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard we're at about 90% in St. Louis County now.  Not that the governor will do anything about it.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
odds that a right leaning group will demand a stay?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey lying libs, there is a thread below where Trump declares 99.9%. El Paso is fake news.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then on election day, curfew will be shrunk to 6 AM - 6 PM.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: odds that a right leaning group will demand a stay?


Odds that Supreme Handmaiden Barrett overturns it?
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same thing in metro St. Louis, but its not really being covered in national news.  Hospitals in St louis are full of "outstate missouri" covid cases because the idiots voted in Republicans who cut hospital funding, so they dont have enough critical care spots in rural bumb-fark because they shouldn't have to pay taxes.

The director of the covid response in St. Louis gave an emotional plea to people to put on some damned masks last night, because in two weeks, all the idiots in the St. Louis region who are not wearing masks and who test positive are going to find no room at the inn.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too late dumbasses
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well on November 4 those ICU numbers go back to normal levels....right? RIGHT???
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Hospitals so full they have to turn away patients, and no end in sight. This is Trump's

Republican America.

Don't let them walk away whistling.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Overturned by TX SCOTUS in 3...2...1...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Well on November 4 those ICU numbers go back to normal levels....right? RIGHT???


Thats what republicans believe.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They blew it up just in time to hand it off. Not just the economy but now with pandemic goodness.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: A step in the right direction, but it's too little, too late.

Like an evening curfew in one county is going to do anything.


Depends. Is it retail workers and their families that are getting sick?
 
unregenerate [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: thatguyoverthere70: A step in the right direction, but it's too little, too late.

Like an evening curfew in one county is going to do anything.

Depends. Is it retail workers and their families that are getting sick?


Yes. And everyone else too.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ah, America. The land where 'doing your job' is an act of heroism. Sad times.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Hospitals so full they have to turn away patients, and no end in sight. This is Trump's America.


To be fair, this is small Government and personal responsibility.

Each of us should have had money to stay home and be self employed so we can take what ever precautions we see fit for ourselves and our employees.
And everyone working at jobs that don't protect them adequately they're free to quit.
This is the America of  rugged individualism.
Also known as you're on your own pub.
Thanks GOP.
Same crap since at least 1980s if not always.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

freakay: Same thing in metro St. Louis, but its not really being covered in national news.  Hospitals in St louis are full of "outstate missouri" covid cases because the idiots voted in Republicans who cut hospital funding, so they dont have enough critical care spots in rural bumb-fark because they shouldn't have to pay taxes.

The director of the covid response in St. Louis gave an emotional plea to people to put on some damned masks last night, because in two weeks, all the idiots in the St. Louis region who are not wearing masks and who test positive are going to find no room at the inn.


It's bringing the average teeth per patient metric way down
 
Geotpf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Curfews for this pandemic are farking stupid.  They make matters worse.  The same number of people will go to the grocery store, etc. each day, just during fewer hours-meaning more crowded stores and less social distancing, making the problem worse.  The government should be encouraging the opposite-having stores open longer hours.

/now, maybe a curfew for bars
//but, frankly, bars should just be shut down if things are bad enough to consider curfews
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: thatguyoverthere70: Hospitals so full they have to turn away patients, and no end in sight. This is Trump's Republican America.

Don't let them walk away whistling.


This
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Curfews for this pandemic are farking stupid.  They make matters worse.  The same number of people will go to the grocery store, etc. each day, just during fewer hours-meaning more crowded stores and less social distancing, making the problem worse.  The government should be encouraging the opposite-having stores open longer hours.

/now, maybe a curfew for bars
//but, frankly, bars should just be shut down if things are bad enough to consider curfews


I have to agree. They should make everything open 24/7/356
And focus on batoning anyone creating a line or crowd!
 
Huggermugger [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Doubled since Oct 15???

Fuuuuuuuuuukkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk
 
Ostman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If only anything could have been done before it got to this point.
Alas.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

freakay: Same thing in metro St. Louis, but its not really being covered in national news.  Hospitals in St louis are full of "outstate missouri" covid cases because the idiots voted in Republicans who cut hospital funding, so they dont have enough critical care spots in rural bumb-fark because they shouldn't have to pay taxes.

The director of the covid response in St. Louis gave an emotional plea to people to put on some damned masks last night, because in two weeks, all the idiots in the St. Louis region who are not wearing masks and who test positive are going to find no room at the inn.


Yep. Missouri is going to be the epicenter soon.

The Kansas City area is seeing a record number of deaths and are having hospital capacity issues too.

https://www.kctv5.com/coronavirus/kan​s​as-city-sees-record-virus-deaths/artic​le_7c26cb3e-1867-11eb-bb22-33a9eb42159​b.html?block_id=991162

This is a little over a week after some asshat had a "prayer rally" in a busy part of town.

https://www.kctv5.com/news/local_news​/​religious-gathering-draws-followers-to​-the-plaza/article_b83fed3e-10ca-11eb-​9ebe-f3526e2dd37f.html
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Curfew doesn't apply to essential workers or people traveling."

THEN IT'S NOT A CURFEW YOU DUMB FARKS!
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Stupid farkers.

We went through this in NJ and NY back in April. Italy went through it in March.

Why the fark is this playing out like this?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, right.

DRINK!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Great!  Another way for cops to legally hassle minorities.  Or did we fix the cop problem?
 
anuran
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Hospitals so full they have to turn away patients, and no end in sight. This is Trump's America.


So what? Until it affects ME it doesn't matter.
#MAGA #RAHOWA #STIGGINIT
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Stupid farkers.

We went through this in NJ and NY back in April. Italy went through it in March.

Why the fark is this playing out like this?

[Fark user image image 850x477]

Oh, right.

DRINK!


comedycentral.mtvnimages.comView Full Size


/take out "in the Middle East" part and it still rings true
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Covid only infects people after dark, apparently.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Hospitals so full they have to turn away patients, and no end in sight. This is Trump's America.


Problem is that they couldn't get a lot of counties who have either no hospitals or ones that can't handle anything and send everything off to the big city.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Covid only infects people after dark, apparently.


While most people are home sleeping.  This virus is the farking boogie man.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 minute ago  
US Election Day is Tues Nov 3 2020

So does the American Civil War II  start Wed. Nov. 4th 2020 or does it start on the evening of the 3rd as Live Polling Numbers come in and either Antifa or Proud Boys decide they're not waiting to the end and start firing ?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 minute ago  
fake news.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: "Curfew doesn't apply to essential workers or people traveling."

THEN IT'S NOT A CURFEW YOU DUMB FARKS!


I think that "people traveling" just means that if you are driving through the city you don't have to pull over if it's after hours.  Interstate 10 runs through the city; there are tons of people traveling long distances on said freeway, and lots of them will hit city limits during the curfew hours by random chance.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Illinois is going nuts with cases, and while it's mostly downstate, Chicago is rising as well and likely to be back in lockdown within two weeks. They've already cut bar hours in the city (last orders by 9PM, out by 10PM) but I think it'll be to-go only before long. The city is actually moving ahead of the state here, the state hasn't put any extra restrictions on Region 11 (Chicago City.)

In April, most of the cases were in the Chicagoland area, and Downstate was "this doesn't affect us we want our bars and restaurants and churches so fark you leeches in the city" so yeah fark them too.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: "Curfew doesn't apply to essential workers or people traveling."

THEN IT'S NOT A CURFEW YOU DUMB FARKS!


You mean El Paso can cut off I-10?

SCOTUS interstate commerce smack down in 3....
 
