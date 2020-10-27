 Skip to content
(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Neighbors can't get man to mow lawn   (fox2now.com)
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTA:  "If you can afford the kind of taxes people pay in Webster on your real estate, you can afford to cut your grass." ... said resident Ken Carp.

Corollary: If you can afford the kind of taxes people pay in Webster on your real estate, you can afford to pay a few city citations ... said guy who doesn't like his neighbors.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now who's sorry for not moving into an HOA??

/not me!
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why do people care? 

Mind your own damn business and get off his lawn.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to get my lawn designated a Scientific and Natural Area.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silo123j: Why do people care? 

Mind your own damn business and get off his lawn.


Rats and mosquitoes.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reason # 700 why, just maybe, we deserve Trump and his pandemic.

The Tumdamnic!
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: silo123j: Why do people care? 

Mind your own damn business and get off his lawn.

Rats and mosquitoes.


You know, the natural world has a lot of life in it. Its a sign of a healthy ecosystem. His lawn is the healthiest lawn in the entire country most likely
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Reason # 700 why, just maybe, we deserve Trump and his pandemic.

The Tumdamnic!


..... i hate this place.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my city they issue a written order giving anywhere between 48 hours to 30 days to correct the issue. If it's not fixed the city does it and adds the bill to your property taxes.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Green_Knight: waxbeans: Reason # 700 why, just maybe, we deserve Trump and his pandemic.

The Tumdamnic!

..... i hate this place.


Well, in all fairness waxbeans sucks pretty hard.  Don't judge the entire place on what he posts.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I let my lawn go too long without cutting my neighbor will cut a strip right next to my driveway just to fark with me, lol.  It hasn't happened in years.

His lawn got over a foot high and I was gonna give him shiat about it until I learned his wife was in hospice dying from pancreatic cancer.  I had no idea.  Yer damned right I cut his lawn for him.

/His kids drove up and caught me.  They said "You don't have to worry about the back"
//Uh, I wasn't even worried about the sides
///No HOA, thank dog
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fork? In my city, if there's a serious health/safety/code violation they send you a notice. You ignore the notice and they send a private contractor to mow your grass and then charge you.
 
icon0fs1n
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: silo123j: Why do people care? 

Mind your own damn business and get off his lawn.

Rats and mosquitoes.


Based on the quote from TFA, sounds to me like it's more likely whining about appearance than any health risks.  "But.. but.. Muh property values!"
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

icon0fs1n: big pig peaches: silo123j: Why do people care? 

Mind your own damn business and get off his lawn.

Rats and mosquitoes.

Based on the quote from TFA, sounds to me like it's more likely whining about appearance than any health risks.  "But.. but.. Muh property values!"


Try selling a house when the house next door looks like shiat.  Although with your comment you sound like you don't own one.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Now who's sorry for not moving into an HOA??

/not me!


Yeah, I'd much rather have a weird neighbor in my neighborhood who doesn't cut his grass than live in an HOA.

I live in a working class neighborhood, so code enforcement isn't afraid to enforce local codes against people where I live for extreme cases.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jvl: The fork? In my city, if there's a serious health/safety/code violation they send you a notice. You ignore the notice and they send a private contractor to mow your grass and then charge you.


I actually think that's a horrible thing and that makes me think why aren't I an anti-mask
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's St. Louis - aren't half the homes already condemned? What's the problem with this one?
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pictures of the yard would be nice.
 
jfivealive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went all the way down webster ave using google street view and couldn't find any house that looked like it hadn't had yard work done in 10 years.
 
icon0fs1n
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: icon0fs1n: big pig peaches: silo123j: Why do people care? 

Mind your own damn business and get off his lawn.

Rats and mosquitoes.

Based on the quote from TFA, sounds to me like it's more likely whining about appearance than any health risks.  "But.. but.. Muh property values!"

Try selling a house when the house next door looks like shiat.  Although with your comment you sound like you don't own one.


Don't sprain your ankle jumping to conclusions.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: It's St. Louis - aren't half the homes already condemned? What's the problem with this one?


it's not.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tractorsupply.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: icon0fs1n: big pig peaches: silo123j: Why do people care? 

Mind your own damn business and get off his lawn.

Rats and mosquitoes.

Based on the quote from TFA, sounds to me like it's more likely whining about appearance than any health risks.  "But.. but.. Muh property values!"

Try selling a house when the house next door looks like shiat.  Although with your comment you sound like you don't own one.


Or he owns the house that looks like shiat.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: icon0fs1n: big pig peaches: silo123j: Why do people care? 

Mind your own damn business and get off his lawn.

Rats and mosquitoes.

Based on the quote from TFA, sounds to me like it's more likely whining about appearance than any health risks.  "But.. but.. Muh property values!"

Try selling a house when the house next door looks like shiat.  Although with your comment you sound like you don't own one.


I own several homes. Some of which have neighbors with front yards like this one. As long as there's no standing water, the place seems fine. If I had my druthers, I'd spread some wildflower seed. If you own a home as a short term investment, you're more of a problem for the community than this person.
 
jevans47403
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a major buyer beware commercial when it comes to people selling or buying a home in the neighborhood. There's cities and towns that will fine you for not keeping up with the maintenance of your property. It looks like it's abandoned anyway. If you want your house and yard to look like that then move to the boonies and let it grow up to your hearts content otherwise you're effecting the other houses on the block. It makes you wonder what caused them to let their house or trailer go when you drive by places like that.
 
quantum_csc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jvl: The fork? In my city, if there's a serious health/safety/code violation they send you a notice. You ignore the notice and they send a private contractor to mow your grass and then charge you.


That yard is in no way even a mild safety or health threat.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: If I let my lawn go too long without cutting my neighbor will cut a strip right next to my driveway just to fark with me, lol.  It hasn't happened in years.

His lawn got over a foot high and I was gonna give him shiat about it until I learned his wife was in hospice dying from pancreatic cancer.  I had no idea.  Yer damned right I cut his lawn for him.

/His kids drove up and caught me.  They said "You don't have to worry about the back"
//Uh, I wasn't even worried about the sides
///No HOA, thank dog


I hope the first thing they said was "thank you".
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd get a couple sheep out there to keep the grass down.

As it is, since I don't have a lawn, I use goats to keep the bushes under control.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: icon0fs1n: big pig peaches: silo123j: Why do people care? 

Mind your own damn business and get off his lawn.

Rats and mosquitoes.

Based on the quote from TFA, sounds to me like it's more likely whining about appearance than any health risks.  "But.. but.. Muh property values!"

Try selling a house when the house next door looks like shiat.  Although with your comment you sound like you don't own one.


Maybe, don't buy human dwellings with the intention of simply selling them ? POS!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: NotThatGuyAgain: icon0fs1n: big pig peaches: silo123j: Why do people care? 

Mind your own damn business and get off his lawn.

Rats and mosquitoes.

Based on the quote from TFA, sounds to me like it's more likely whining about appearance than any health risks.  "But.. but.. Muh property values!"

Try selling a house when the house next door looks like shiat.  Although with your comment you sound like you don't own one.

I own several homes. Some of which have neighbors with front yards like this one. As long as there's no standing water, the place seems fine. If I had my druthers, I'd spread some wildflower seed. If you own a home as a short term investment, you're more of a problem for the community than this person.


I don't, but I expect someday I will sell my house.  Are you trying to imply that a shiatty house next door has no effect on sale price?   HA!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Combustion: Now who's sorry for not moving into an HOA??

/not me!

Yeah, I'd much rather have a weird neighbor in my neighborhood who doesn't cut his grass than live in an HOA.

I live in a working class neighborhood, so code enforcement isn't afraid to enforce local codes against people where I live for extreme cases.


HOA are the 😈
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be a shame if someone dropped a lit cigarette there...
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My yard really got away from me this year. Thankfully no one complained which is kind of surprising considering I have a weird, yard obsessed neighbor. He cuts his grass every 3 days.  He'll go out and water his lawn with the hose after a rain storm.

I usually keep it pretty nice but this year/summer has just been from hell so I let it go as it was low priority and I just didn't care. it wasn't as horrible as the one sounds in the article but it was pretty gnarly. The birds, butterflies, bees etc. seemed to love it though.

Now that winter is basically upon us, I've given up on any chance of doing anything. I'll tackle it in the spring and get it back to normal then.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

majestic: Pictures of the yard would be nice.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Try selling a house when the house next door looks like shiat.  Although with your comment you sound like you don't own one.


He could well own a house, nothing in his comment suggested anything else, however, your comment sounds like a realtor or an arsehole fussy neighbor who provokes these things in the first place.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article is useless without pics.

[Hero] tag?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VisualiseThis: NotThatGuyAgain: If I let my lawn go too long without cutting my neighbor will cut a strip right next to my driveway just to fark with me, lol.  It hasn't happened in years.

His lawn got over a foot high and I was gonna give him shiat about it until I learned his wife was in hospice dying from pancreatic cancer.  I had no idea.  Yer damned right I cut his lawn for him.

/His kids drove up and caught me.  They said "You don't have to worry about the back"
//Uh, I wasn't even worried about the sides
///No HOA, thank dog

I hope the first thing they said was "thank you".


They did.  Great kids.

Back when it snowed here (north of ATL) one time I shoveled my driveway then decided to shovel my next door neighbor's since in previous years he had lent me a snow shovel (I moved from FL and didn't have one).  I was about 1/2 done with his and his boys came outside and started to help, without a single word said.  Not even hello, and their folks weren't even home to tell them to help.

Then I looked at the elderly neighbor's driveway on the other side of theirs and started shoveling it and again, without a word, they just up and helped.  That neighbor's wife (also deceased now) tried to give them money and they refused it.

I just can't express what great kids they are.  Scuse me, young adults now.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: My yard really got away from me this year. Thankfully no one complained which is kind of surprising considering I have a weird, yard obsessed neighbor. He cuts his grass every 3 days.  He'll go out and water his lawn with the hose after a rain storm.

I usually keep it pretty nice but this year/summer has just been from hell so I let it go as it was low priority and I just didn't care. it wasn't as horrible as the one sounds in the article but it was pretty gnarly. The birds, butterflies, bees etc. seemed to love it though.

Now that winter is basically upon us, I've given up on any chance of doing anything. I'll tackle it in the spring and get it back to normal then.


I haven't been able to get to mine in 3 weeks due to rain and leaves are coming down.  Gonna be 'fun' when it stops raining, wet leaves are a beeyotch to get up.  I might be able to get to it on Saturday provided the leaves dry out some.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I could see the city making a case that those things that hold standing water have to be cleaned up from a mosquito breeding ground argument which is a genuine health concern. I see lots of plastic bags and empty pots and pots with plastic bags in them; all that stuff that holds water should be removed. Hopefully the city already has a mosquito breeding ordinance that they can use; and it they don't they should pass one, and not just for this guy. As for rats, a messy area does not attract them, but food definitely will. Not seeing any extensive food sources though. And as for the appearance, well, that is subjective but I do feel for anyone that has to live next door.  Just looks like a bunch of invasive junk stuff though, maybe someone could talk him into doing a prairie restoration or at least throw some native plants in there.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure some of my neighbors get ticked off because I sometimes leave things a little messy.  I'm not going to put too much effort info controlling my lawn - the bumblebees seem to enjoy it, and I might as well give nature a head start when humanity dies off.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: NotThatGuyAgain: Try selling a house when the house next door looks like shiat.  Although with your comment you sound like you don't own one.

He could well own a house, nothing in his comment suggested anything else, however, your comment sounds like a realtor or an arsehole fussy neighbor who provokes these things in the first place.


Realtor?  Nope.  Fussy?  HA!
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm nominating this as fluffiest article of the day.  Prove me wrong, submitters!  Find something even more trivial and time wasting!
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That is the perfect yard for a late night spontaneous shag.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Ragin' Asian: NotThatGuyAgain: icon0fs1n: big pig peaches: silo123j: Why do people care? 

Mind your own damn business and get off his lawn.

Rats and mosquitoes.

Based on the quote from TFA, sounds to me like it's more likely whining about appearance than any health risks.  "But.. but.. Muh property values!"

Try selling a house when the house next door looks like shiat.  Although with your comment you sound like you don't own one.

I own several homes. Some of which have neighbors with front yards like this one. As long as there's no standing water, the place seems fine. If I had my druthers, I'd spread some wildflower seed. If you own a home as a short term investment, you're more of a problem for the community than this person.

I don't, but I expect someday I will sell my house.  Are you trying to imply that a shiatty house next door has no effect on sale price?   HA!


Take care of your own damned property and someone will buy the "shiatty" house next door at a premium, raising property values in the surrounding area. Personally, I don't mind having an undervalued house for property tax purposes. I also voluntarily overpay for local public schools to offset those tax under payments. My main point is, mind your own farking business.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

silo123j: Why do people care? 

Mind your own damn business and get off his lawn.


I hate, hate, hate when people say this. I try to be generous and just assume they never experienced a problem neighbor.

Let's just start with the obvious and practical issue of money. This is very real to me because I'm selling my house.

I paid $265k for my house. Might not be a lot to some, but it is the largest purchase of my life. Now I have kids and want to move. The amount I can sell my house for directly impacts the rest of my life, it even dictates the quality of schools my children will attend.

It is a huge deal.

My neighbor moved and in the years that followed did everything imaginable to make his house look like trash.

Potential buyers do not want to live next to a house like his. Actual appraisers, people whose entire career is to know the value of property, say that a neighbors property can lower your value by 10%.

I would never buy a house next to one that looked like my neighbors.

My neighbor, quite literally, could end up costing me $25,000 when I go to sell this house.

I don't know how rich you are, but I'm not so rich that I don't care about $25k. That's a huge amount of money.

My neighbor doesn't maintain his lawn at all. That's probably one of the more minor transgressions, but it isn't just about look. The weeds that flourish in his yard travel to my own. The difference between my lawn that touches his property and my lawn on the other side are night and day. Many of those weeds are sharp too. My kids don't play on that side of the lawn because it sucks and I don't blame them.

My wife has allergies. His lawn makes it considerably worse for her, in a very real, day to day, sort of way.

His lawn is home to many creates. No seriously, it's loaded with mice, snakes, and insects. None of these things respect property lines.

Now I'm paying a pest control company that comes out every quarter to keep my house pest free. Never had to do that before. I'm paying extra money to try and keep my yard under control.... And failing.... So I'm still losing part of the intended use of my yard. Mosquitoes have also gotten considerably worse. My wife suffers with allergies that are worse than they would be otherwise, and she takes more prescription medicine than she would otherwise. It looks awful too... And when I try to sell my house it will, undoubtedly, sell for thousands less than it would have otherwise.

Of course, this is just the tip of the iceberg. You see, people follow patterns. Nice people tend to be nice and do nice things. People who don't care about others in some regards, tend not to care about others in many regards. A neighbor who doesn't care about upsetting others, and who doesn't care about the city rules... Is very likely to also have a slew of other antisocial type attitudes and behaviors.

My neighbor does a lot of other awful things.
Most of what he does is illegal or at least, violations of some city ordinance. He doesn't seem to care and no consequences seem to befall him. Police have spoken to him, but never arrested him.

You couldn't guess what exactly he does, but just looking at his yard you know that he doesn't care about other people and doesn't care about the law. You know he is, very likely, to be a terrible neighbor. And, indeed, as much as his lawn annoys me, it isn't close to the worst part of living next to him.

This guy has had a larger directly negative impact on my life than, literally, anyone else in the world. And people seem to genuinely not understand why I would care....
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Society is overrated anyway.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: big pig peaches: silo123j: Why do people care? 

Mind your own damn business and get off his lawn.

Rats and mosquitoes.

You know, the natural world has a lot of life in it. Its a sign of a healthy ecosystem. His lawn is the healthiest lawn in the entire country most likely


The suburbs aren't the natural world Cresting and preserving a 'natural area' in the suburbs is actually a lot of work. It's easier to just mow the lawn.

Without putting serious effort into it, it's just becomes tangle of invasive species and trash infested by vermin.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: I'd much rather have a weird neighbor in my neighborhood


bingemedia.netView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: big pig peaches: silo123j: Why do people care? 

Mind your own damn business and get off his lawn.

Rats and mosquitoes.

You know, the natural world has a lot of life in it. Its a sign of a healthy ecosystem. His lawn is the healthiest lawn in the entire country most likely


'Healthy' can mean a lot of things depending on the context.

Humans generally do not benefit from living in close proximity to rats, mice, snakes and mosquitoes.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.