(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Beat Farmers, Danielle Dax, and The Jesus & Mary Chain. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #160. Starts 1PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Morning you beautiful people.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello all.
DebuTuesday today
Looking forward to what transpires
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello all.
DebuTuesday today
Looking forward to what transpires


whatever it is, it will be GLORIOUS
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Danielle Dax: Now that's a name I've not heard in a loooong time.

Danielle Dax - BIG HOLLOW MAN
Youtube zqhym59ypUI
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TheWhoppah: Danielle Dax: Now that's a name I've not heard in a loooong time.


She is a show fave, and we've played that track - more than once in fact.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Beat Farmers? That makes me a happy boy!
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Looking forward to it. Especially w/ the Danielle Dax and Mary Chain :)
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Morning you beautiful people.


Mhadin mhath. ... soon to be feasgar mhath.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was watching the Archive.org 4 hour bloc recordings of Mtv last night for kicks and giggles and I was amazed at how much odd crap and obscure good stuff got crammed in to the average day. The first 4 hours of Mtv were tragically awful, but the 1984 bloc was amazingly representative of just how far things came in a mere 3 years (truly glorious!) and despite what year 1984 was I did not see one single Police song, but I *did* see Echo & the Bunnymen's "Seven Seas"!

I was nice to visit, but after 8 hours of FFWding through the usual stuff to watch the 'over the top' ads for local clothing stores and "FDS", I decided not to live there.

(I'd rather live here with the better alt 80s with y'all.)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo...
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: I was watching the Archive.org 4 hour bloc recordings of Mtv last night for kicks and giggles and I was amazed at how much odd crap and obscure good stuff got crammed in to the average day. The first 4 hours of Mtv were tragically awful, but the 1984 bloc was amazingly representative of just how far things came in a mere 3 years (truly glorious!) and despite what year 1984 was I did not see one single Police song, but I *did* see Echo & the Bunnymen's "Seven Seas"!

I was nice to visit, but after 8 hours of FFWding through the usual stuff to watch the 'over the top' ads for local clothing stores and "FDS", I decided not to live there.

(I'd rather live here with the better alt 80s with y'all.)


120 minutes is where it was at back then
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Damn, I was just thinking about Kirsty the other day <:'^(
 
swankywanky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I miss Kristy
 
swankywanky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

swankywanky: I miss Kristy


Kirsty (damn autocorrect)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Almost missed it. My alert's set to 7pm (local) & the clocks went back on Sunday.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Voice of The Beehive.
This song just soars
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pista: Almost missed it. My alert's set to 7pm (local) & the clocks went back on Sunday.


Our clocks go back this coming weekend.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pista: Almost missed it. My alert's set to 7pm (local) & the clocks went back on Sunday.


Don't worry, we waited.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

djslowdive: Pista: Almost missed it. My alert's set to 7pm (local) & the clocks went back on Sunday.

Our clocks go back this coming weekend.


Cool. I won't need to change the rest of the alerts. Just this week.

socalnewwaver: Pista: Almost missed it. My alert's set to 7pm (local) & the clocks went back on Sunday.

Don't worry, we waited.


LOL
 
