(MSN)   Russia approves a second vaccine before proper Phase 3 trials. Users' odds now at 3:1   (msn.com) divider line
220 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2020 at 3:29 PM (48 minutes ago)



bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who would want to play Russian roulette with a vaccine?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How nice of the Russians to be guinea pigs for the rest of the world.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
While suffering it's own internal Corona pandemic does anyone take Russia's overtly deceptive philanthropic gestures seriously?
Any "vaccine" they export is going to ineffective or possibly way way worse. This must be insidiously analyzed before anyone takes it.
Prey OST - Mind Game SONG
Youtube 2MMo3SQtMtE
Novichok 3.43
 
rogue49
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Basically, Russia doesn't care if it's citizens die.
So same ol' Russian philosophy
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Alias "The Chernobyl Vaccine".
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"A second vaccine has hit the Chynavirus!"
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oddly enough, the last survey I've seen asking if people planned on getting the vaccine when available, had Russia in last place with under 50%.  China was the highest at 87%.

And the fewer people willing to get vaccinated in the USA, the sooner my group gets it.

I suspect there were be at least a half dozen vaccines available in Spring 2021.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Who would want to play Russian roulette with a vaccine?


I would rather play Russian roulette with the vaccine than with the immunocompromised person in my household if/when I'm forced back to the office.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rogue49: Basically, Russia doesn't care if it's citizens die.
So same ol' Russian philosophy


But if in fact it does work, will President Biden be buying it from them or will he make everyone here wait, what with those cozy relations we have with them.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fox will soon be reporting that we could have a vaccine now if it weren't for the Deep State "scientists" and "doctors" sabotaging President Grab-Her-Pussy's election chances.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
