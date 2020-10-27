 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Indonesia likely building a low-rent Jurassic Park with Komodo Dragons. They were so preocuppied with whether or not they could, they decided to charge $1,000. Cool barely trumps Sad   (bbc.com) divider line
bababa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm... A UNESCO World Heritage site and a national park, which is being razed to make it easier to make money from mass tourism, said tourists traveling from all over the world to see Komodo dragons in their natural habitat.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can charge anything they want, 2,000 a day, 10,000 a day, and people will pay it.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
This sucks. Someone get that woman who does "The Arms of an Angel" PETA song to come rescue me
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've dissected one Komodo already in my career. I don't need to get that close to another one ever again. Zoo exhibit is fine, thank you.
 
threehammers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinodork: I've dissected one Komodo already in my career. I don't need to get that close to another one ever again. Zoo exhibit is fine, thank you.


Not a sentence I would ever thought to have read. Thank you
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

berylman: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 283x178] This sucks. Someone get that woman who does "The Arms of an Angel" PETA song to come rescue me


Username, uh, checks out.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You joke, subby, until you see their interactive exhibit called the Komodore 64.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: berylman: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 283x178] This sucks. Someone get that woman who does "The Arms of an Angel" PETA song to come rescue me

Username, uh, checks out.


Or not. I fail at selecting comments to respond to. Will now go feed my spleen to a Komodo dragon.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

berylman: This sucks. Someone get that woman who does "The Arms of an Angel" PETA song to come rescue me


I wouldn't worry about the lizards. I've had the absolute privilege of getting to go to Indonesia several times on business and been taken to most of the major tourist attractions (Bali especially) and I assure you that visitor safety is at best, a 3rd tier concern.

Here is what they are going to do: They will set up some feeding stations to attract them and then truck in a bunch of tourists and whatever happens, happens. If anything, this is going to be a sacrifice to the lizards.

I saw one once, in Ubud. It was in the Monkey Forest Sanctuary and it just trotted across our path, stopped, looked at us and then continued on.

It was freer than we are.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Venomous bite? I thought their mouths were full of disease and that would eventually kill or slow down their prey, well for large prey.
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm also alarmed by that truck photo.  They'd better have four wheel drive or they're very close to needing a tow rescue.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

threehammers: Dinodork: I've dissected one Komodo already in my career. I don't need to get that close to another one ever again. Zoo exhibit is fine, thank you.

Not a sentence I would ever thought to have read. Thank you


I sprained my wrist trying to skin that thing with the help of 2 other people. Those suckers are scary tough even while dead.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spego
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: They can charge anything they want, 2,000 a day, 10,000 a day, and people will pay it.


Hopefully they will have a coupon day, or something.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Spego: baronbloodbath: They can charge anything they want, 2,000 a day, 10,000 a day, and people will pay it.

Hopefully they will have a coupon day, or something.


They'll let the poors in on Feeding Day
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Someone should nuke one and see if it turns into Godzilla

That'd be a tourist attraction I'd go to
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

berylman: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 283x178] This sucks. Someone get that woman who does "The Arms of an Angel" PETA song to come rescue me


Fark user imageView Full Size

Terrible news, my liege. That woman has... somehow escaped.
 
