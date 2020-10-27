 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Working from home reduces creative thought. You submitted this with a better headline from your office   (bbc.com) divider line
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got nothin'

Working at my dining room table.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FALSE.  We are all better off working from home away from other people who are annoying and want to tell us what to do.  Working at home makes you smarter.  Nobody is smarter than us work at home folks.  NOBODY.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had something witty...  then noticed that I'm still not dressed after 3 hours up... decided to refill the coffee and brew another pot... speaking of pot...
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Considering almost every creative thought I've had -- be it an idea for a new song, or a story, or whathaveyou -- occurred at home, I'm gonna call BS on this one.  I can only recall twice an idea for a new song came into my head while I was at work -- the worst damn time to have such thoughts because you're not in any position to lay down some rough tracks.  Fortunately those two times the ideas were strong enough that I remembered them when I got home and could work on them.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've been working from home since 2009, which explains the 2000+ completely uncreative greenlights I have..
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Says a Bank Economist who doubtlessly cares about office rents.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Line management hates that they can't drop by our cubes to micromanage and status us five times a day.

Middle management hates this even more because they can't lord it over their puny subjects so easily.  No more can they demand their supplicants attend useless section meetings where they announce new ways to fark with our work environments in order to justify their jobs.

Upper management hates this the most because it points out how completely useless they are.  With everyone staying home, there's clearly no need for their luxury company cars, boondoggles to tropical islands and massive expense accounts.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I keep designing new games, painting, writing, etc. I wish I had the chance to work from home before.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I'm wearing two pairs of socks and slippers, athletic pants, two t-shirts, and a hooded sweatshirt.  Finding creative ways to not use the furnace during the day.  Helps having two cats and a dog sit in the office from time to time.  I have a small heating pad I use on my lap or back.  Also bought a small space heater that'll perfectly heat my home office.

Also finding creative ways to day drink.  So piss off article!
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm guessing this is from the perspective of the employer.

Your employees aren't less creative.  They are just keeping their ideas to themselves because they aren't under constant social pressure to increase your personal value by 2.5% next quarter on the off chance that they get a positive annual review.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
An economist giving advice on how the creative process works?  That's like Oscar the Grouch giving people house cleaning tips and expecting them to listen.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In the office today for the first time in 2 months. Not feeling very creative, mostly sleepy.
 
slantsix
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Uhhh, he's talking about creativity related to one's (office) job, not creativity for side gigs or hobbies. And as an introvert in a creative field, I agree with him. Strictly speaking I was probably more productive WFH, but with no spontaneous conversations, or easy / quick way to get answers to complex questions, a lot of creativity was lost.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

.....might delete later. IDK.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
For me it's a simple equation.  WFH = less time commuting = more time sleeping.  Being better rested makes me more creative and more productive.

The above is not meant to be sarcastic... for me the worst aspect of my job is having to get up at the crack of dawn to beat rush-hour traffic.  Getting another 1/2 hour of sleep in the AM is incredibly helpful.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Extroverts are energized by personal interactions.  They no doubt feel more creative when around other people.

Introverts, like me, are exhausted by personal interactions.  I'm a hell of a lot more creative when I'm not having to deal with "So HOW was your WEEKEND?" or "Did you SEEE what Sharon wrote in that EMAIL?" or "OH MY GAWD did you see THAT television show last night?"

Extroverts need people to be around them, whether those other people like it or not.  So of course they want to drag us all back into the goddamn office.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I can see this working both ways.  From home, no one bugs the crap out of your with stupid shiat 30 times a day so there can be greater focus on the tasks.

On the other hand, it is harder to casually run something by the person in the next office if everyone is remote. Sure I can email or call a co worker, but it doesn't seem as effective as an in person discussion.

Overall, I'll take the fewer distractions over any insight I can get from being in the office.
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Looks like someone got hold of the play book.

But, let me make one argument for SOME of us in middle management. Not all of us care to lord over others. Some of us actually do have a mentor spirit at heart. For that end, Zoom, Skype, Zoho, Glip or whatever tool is in place works just fine and dandy. So long as communication doesn't suffer, it's all good.
 
RedPhoenix122
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I also don't feel so burned out at the end of the day, which makes me feel more rested and less overwhelmed.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Uhhh, he's talking about creativity productivity related to one's (office) job, not creativity for side gigs or hobbies. And as an introvert in a creative field, I agree with him. Strictly speaking I was probably more productive WFH, but with no spontaneous conversations, or easy / quick way to get answers to complex questions, a lot of creativity productivitywas lost.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As a misanthropic introverted hermit of a guy, this has been a long vacation. If we go back to the office, I'll have a lot of habits to break, and some more to establish. I'll have to start wearing pants again.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
For this guy.  in his opinion.

and he's an economist not a clinical psychologist or brain researcher, so his opinion is worth exactly what yours is on the subject
 
dittybopper
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Working from home means I've got an Icom IC-735, a Heathkit HW-8, a Xiegu G90, a Yaesu FT-690RII, and a Yeasu FT-2980R all staring me in the face.

Could you resist these?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



Well, I mean other than that last one, because it's not really a Morse code-capable radio.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This guy is basically pulling this out of his ass. He's got no data, just hypotheses. Additionally, those hypotheses are entirely about maximizing the occupation your work has over your brain and time. It's called an "occupation" for a reason.
As long as we're pulling things out of our asses, I find working at home to be incredibly creative, just mostly for myself and only incidentally for work.
 
KidGoat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Because Bank Economists are the first people I think of as leading experts on creativity.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I question your definition of work with that many greens :)
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I manage to shuffle just enough electrons around to convince both my boss and my customers that I'm somehow adding value to the relationship..

I guess it's worked out well.
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hold up. Are we actually supposed to believe that this schluff has ever 'worked' a day in his life??

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I'll see your Zoom/Skype/whatever and raise you my middle management who decided that spending the few dollars a month for a license to whatever enterprise level crap we use for everyone was wasteful spending. Woops.

/they still won't give us access
//no not that excel sheet. the other one. The 3rd tab
///no 3rd from the left. Ok it's cell K68, what do you mean you don't see that one
 
Chevello
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Under most conditions my creativity is independent of my location no matter how desperately my boss wants to think it is. We have morning telecons for each project every day which started when we started WFH and continue now that we are in the office. No better way to break up the creative process than to have to stop and tell everyone exactly where you are with it.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can I smoke in the office?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I've managed some quite large teams in my day....40 contractors once, 20 another and at the second the people working for me were all professional analysts and most were lawyers.   My Gov boss noted that I stayed in my office most of the day doing the same work as my team and kept the door open so they could come to me with questions or problems.   I was mystified by what his point was until he came right out and said it  "if You aren't "walking the floor" how can you see what they're working on and ensure they're working hard enough?"

I explained to him what "performance metrics" were, and How I knew when I assigned a case, how difficult it was going to be, how many documents were involved and how long I expected it to resolve and those deadlines were communicated to my staff, and they knew they needed to and up a flare if they were going to have trouble meeting them fr some reason.    I told him I was in the habit of only hiring grown ups and professionals , so I found micromanaging their time to be counter-productive and a waste of both of our time.

He was utterly mystified by this attitude, and let my contractor know that he didn't approve even though I was brought in because of a massive backlog his department had created that I'd cut in half in six months.    I finished my contract and happily left.  It wasn't a shock to find out that he was later shown the door because of a staff revolt
 
RedPhoenix122
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I'll take it off your hands.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I want to call BS on that I work a week at home and a week at the office in rotation. One thing I have noticed is the people who work fine at the office work just as fine at home. The people who were lazy in the office were even worse at home and most of them got laid off.
 
khatores
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

If they make money and don't pose a legal or reputational hazard, I don't give the slightest fark what people do when they're working from home. I like working from home too and I sure as hell don't want to put pants on to sit around in an overpriced lease and try to come up with some hu-rah-rah shiat.
 
