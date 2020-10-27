 Skip to content
 
(Washington Post)   People suffering from depression over Covid are about to start mixing with people suffering from seasonal depression. Throw in people suffering from depression over America's descent into fascism and it's like a slow, weepy hurricane of sadness   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    Sad  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/throw in Trump depression too
//if he wins I'm a dead man
 
McRat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Toot! Toot!  All aboard the Wellbu-train!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That was really depressing.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Are we in the Greek alphabet yet?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Theres gonna be a shiatload of suicides between now and the end of winter, especially if trumpy steals the election.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And we all meet online to make each other even sadder and madder with impotent comments that arent going to fix anything.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's hard not to get depressed when you've just lost your job... and then you see your friends lose their jobs, too!

Then of course it leads to the question "How will I survive for the new few months without a job?!"

Then you apply for unemployment, wait for the new covid relief that Pelosi has been rejecting for some reason despite pretty much both parties already agreeing that it should be done already, and you've got a bunch of sad, hopeless, unemployed people who can only see growing despair each day.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Weepy Hurricane of Sadness is my Lana Del Rey death metal cover band.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And here I am with this about to expire coupon for the Rope & Rickety Stool Store.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If anyone in California is feeling down, I'd be happy to offer a masked hug and beneficiary forms. Properties with 2+ car parking preferred.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Are we in the Greek alphabet yet?


Don't know about the alphabet but it feels like we've all gone Greek.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: And we all meet online to make each other even sadder and madder with impotent comments that arent going to fix anything.


Welcome to trumps AmeriKKKa.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
For some reason I now have this song stuck in my head...

Cradle Of Filth - Babalon AD (So Glad For The Madness) (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)
Youtube PwOjmVfvEqI
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GreenSun: It's hard not to get depressed when you've just lost your job... and then you see your friends lose their jobs, too!

Then of course it leads to the question "How will I survive for the new few months without a job?!"

Then you apply for unemployment, wait for the new covid relief that Pelosi has been rejecting for some reason despite pretty much both parties already agreeing that it should be done already, and you've got a bunch of sad, hopeless, unemployed people who can only see growing despair each day.


Whereas dead people have no worries at all! Thanks, Trump, for a quarter million Americans with no more problems!
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have a doctor's appointment tomorrow to get a script for some of that shiat. Most of those meds can strain the liver. Between that and some family conditions, I fear my new nickname "Mellow Yellow."
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/don't talk to me about life
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: //if he wins I'm a dead man


Why? Are you black?
 
cleek [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GreenSun: It's hard not to get depressed when you've just lost your job... and then you see your friends lose their jobs, too!

Then of course it leads to the question "How will I survive for the new few months without a job?!"

Then you apply for unemployment, wait for the new covid relief that Pelosi has been rejecting for some reason despite pretty much both parties already agreeing that it should be done already, and you've got a bunch of sad, hopeless, unemployed people who can only see growing despair each day.


McConnell has been rejecting COVID aid bills for weeks.

your tears seem fake.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Then you apply for unemployment, wait for the new covid relief that Pelosi has been rejecting for some reason despite pretty much both parties already agreeing that it should be done already, and you've got a bunch of sad, hopeless, unemployed people who can only see growing despair each day.


Mitch McConnell is the one with a desk full of unsigned bills. You should expand your news intake beyond Fox & Breitbart.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: And we all meet online to make each other even sadder and madder with impotent comments that arent going to fix anything.


Posting anonymously online doesn't do anything?  THE HELL YOU SAY!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: [Fark user image 240x262]
/don't talk to me about life


We are all Marvin now
 
OldJames
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gettling loaded once or twice a week has kept me happy for the past 20 years
 
jso2897
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: And we all meet online to make each other even sadder and madder with impotent comments that arent going to fix anything.


Yeah. It's horrible the way posting on Fark has prevented me from voting, or sending money to people I support, or participating in registration drives.
You only have two choices in life - do things about things, or discuss them on the internet.
You are expressly forbidden to do both.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GreenSun: It's hard not to get depressed when you've just lost your job... and then you see your friends lose their jobs, too!

Then of course it leads to the question "How will I survive for the new few months without a job?!"

Then you apply for unemployment, wait for the new covid relief that Pelosi has been rejecting for some reason despite pretty much both parties already agreeing that it should be done already, and you've got a bunch of sad, hopeless, unemployed people who can only see growing despair each day.


You are a liar.  Moscow Mitch has been rejecting and preventing any and all discussions and votes.
 
medicalmiracle [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GreenSun: It's hard not to get depressed when you've just lost your job... and then you see your friends lose their jobs, too!

Then of course it leads to the question "How will I survive for the new few months without a job?!"

Then you apply for unemployment, wait for the new covid relief that Pelosi has been rejecting for some reason despite pretty much both parties already agreeing that it should be done already, and you've got a bunch of sad, hopeless, unemployed people who can only see growing despair each day.


Dude that's a nice, subtle troll right there.  Got a few bites even.
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GreenSun: It's hard not to get depressed when you've just lost your job... and then you see your friends lose their jobs, too!

Then of course it leads to the question "How will I survive for the new few months without a job?!"

Then you apply for unemployment, wait for the new covid relief that Pelosi has been rejecting for some reason despite pretty much both parties already agreeing that it should be done already, and you've got a bunch of sad, hopeless, unemployed people who can only see growing despair each day.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yes, I have all these depressions, please and thank you.

Wait no.
 
phedex
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hadn't been substantially depressed in 5+ years; at the time I weaned myself off the antidepressants and moved on with life, though I still have a few bottles where I continued to fill the script.   This last year is easily the hardest mentally since my 20's.  Numerous close friends, to the point where I have no more in a 100 mile radius, moved away in 2018/2019. That was rough but got through it; 2020 for obvious reasons, kind of a breaking point.  The worst aspect is I've retreated to that "sleep as much as possible" mindset because hey, when you're sleeping you're not sad.

I've really struggled to find any joy in life, period, over the last year.
 
Momzilla59 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My anxiety is fairly well controlled during the day with self medication, but at night it's spiraled out of control leading to 3 different dentist visits in 2 weeks. Tooth isn't cracked but it took a massive shot in my jaw joint via my mouth to calm down the pain.
Add the seasonal lack of lumens in the PNW and I am borderline shutting down on everything.
Hopefully much of my anxiety will ease after next Tuesday. Hopefully.
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lolmao500: Theres gonna be a shiatload of suicides between now and the end of winter, especially if trumpy steals the election.


I still remember the thread(s?) for the 2016 election. Some Farkers were ready to rush over to the houses of other Farkers who really didn't take the results too well (for all the right reasons, it turns out).

This upcoming election night is going to be absolutely farking nerve-wracking.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Let me tell you all about depression.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Meh.
I've been blessed much of my life.
And depressed most of my life.
SSDD
 
