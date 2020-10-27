 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   "I really don't get along with children until they grasp two concepts, fear and bribery". What a glorious bastard   (nytimes.com) divider line
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
MORT: I'm not going to rend my garments and cover up the mirrors because I can't see my children. I'm lucky to be in sufficiently good health. Every time I miss them, I think of how lousy they were at one stage of their growing up.

I love this guy.
 
nothingyet
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What a curmudgeon!
 
xalres
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
notmtwain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did you check out his shirt? I can't quite read it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
when my kids were small i did more with a smile...

"you go ahead and do that, and see what happens"
or the day when the 250 pound son wanted to ride on his brother's handlebars.

"WAIT I HAVE TO SEE THIS, he won't be able to do it again"..
.he stopped in his tracks.
"dad's laughing, that means i might get hurt"
end of game.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dad?
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Heh. Just got practically disowned by my side of the family over the weekend due to our questioning their refusal to wear masks or quarantine after interstate travel. They actually think we're crazy for not wanting to visit them every weekend to go out for dinner or let them watch the kids so the wife and I can "enjoy a nice night out."


This guy rules.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: MORT: I'm not going to rend my garments and cover up the mirrors because I can't see my children. I'm lucky to be in sufficiently good health. Every time I miss them, I think of how lousy they were at one stage of their growing up.

I love this guy.


He Will Not Be Missed - The Razors Edge 1
Youtube 4MsWTb5c-Sw
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: MORT: I'm not going to rend my garments and cover up the mirrors because I can't see my children. I'm lucky to be in sufficiently good health. Every time I miss them, I think of how lousy they were at one stage of their growing up.

I love this guy.


What stage is that?

The stage between birth and being able to mix a dry martini?
 
