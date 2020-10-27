 Skip to content
(Independent)   "When someone tells me you're too pretty to be a real doctor', the thirtysomething doctor replied, "Well thank you... I am pretty ambitious, pretty hard working and pretty determined to achieve my dreams"   (independent.co.uk) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I always have to laugh at men who feel threatened by women who are smarter than them, more accomplished and/or more successful than them, wealthier than they are, etc.  The insecurity is both hilarious and tragic.  I've always found intelligence sexy.  I'm not only not threatened by a woman who's smarter and/or more successful than me, I love the idea.  But I suppose that's because have no desire for a Stepford wife.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You're too pretty to be a doctor" said the diabetes and heart-disease riddled, 50-something man weighing 3 times as much as her..


"Thank you, you look exactly as to be expected as my patient" she replied.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think she's that pretty.
Good for her, for not taking any crap.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sithon: I don't think she's that pretty.
Good for her, for not taking any crap.


still. blonde out of a bottle.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, stuff it...she's gorgeous.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the hell even says something like that in 2020? Oh... wait. farking 2020.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awww, the humble brag.

Awwwww.

Eat a smmich ya uggo.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be in my bunk.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's not that pretty but maybe if I saw her wearing a bikini, or lingerie, or holding some whips and a jar of mustard... I'll be back.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awwww, paunchy men on the downside still like to think they can belittle.

Who's a cutie pie?  You are you big bad man you!  YOU are!
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Attention Seeker Fights Back After Receiving Attention"

See! You CAN have it both ways!
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Awww, the humble brag.

Awwwww.

Eat a smmich ya uggo.


Like this guy here!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, fake doctors always look too good to be true.
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
undernova
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet Jesus, I'm burnt out on the conventions of interactions like these. It's the trappings of small talk, and God help me, I'm going BSAB - whoever said you're too pretty to be a doc, shut up - and shut up to the doc about "chasing your dreams." What kind of purposeful conversation contains either of these points?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think you're too obsessed with how people perceive you to be a good doctor.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just once I hope a patient tells her this and she then leans in and very quietly tells the patient, "Actually, I am not a doctor. I faked my degree and the hospital hasn't caught me yet."

:-D
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Awww, the humble brag.

Awwwww.

Eat a smmich ya uggo.


I think you might have a similar issue to some of the men in the article.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most people prefer for their doctor to have a few grey hairs. It denotes wisdom and experience. If you can be a doctor long enough to go grey and not get sued to oblivion, you must be pretty good.

Same goes for pilots. Nobody wants to look in the cockpit & see a 20-something top-gun hotshot Tom Cruise in there, they all want a wise old Sully.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: [Fark user image 259x194]


So very close.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sithon: I don't think she's that pretty.
Good for her, for not taking any crap.


Ohmygod, who the hell cares? I scare men when I start talking about my car intelligently. My computer. My checking account. Science.....birthing babies......how to keep your honey from crystallizing......

 Fully-functioning women don't need a man, and they don't believe that the only way to run the world is by taking more than you need by force or guile. Those two things are the only reasons a lot of men don't blow their heads off. They're just scared, is all. Somebody might start seeing through all the bullshiat, and realizing that their way of doing things isn't good for humanity.

They should be afraid.

/and I like men.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's frustrating to be so awesome that people are intimidated to talk to you and end up sounding like morons at best and misogynistic assholes at worst. I am in the same boat due to being mentioned in the Fark Not Newsletter once, so I feel her pain. She should feel free to contact me to compare notes, over drinks perhaps.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does "too pretty" even mean, except that apparently good looks come at the expense of brains?

"Sorry, can't let you diagnose this ache in my chest.  You got a colleague with a glandular disorder and maybe some facial moles?  Also, the RN you had take my blood pressure has got to go.  She has too nice a rack."
 
DaShredda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: I always have to laugh at men who feel threatened by women who are smarter than them, more accomplished and/or more successful than them, wealthier than they are, etc.  The insecurity is both hilarious and tragic.  I've always found intelligence sexy.  I'm not only not threatened by a woman who's smarter and/or more successful than me, I love the idea.  But I suppose that's because have no desire for a Stepford wife.


How smart can you be to work for something your looks can get you for free?

Not many men with 12" penises go to med school.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't do Dr. stuff or cook

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knees are too sharp for me.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breeders just want to breed ... An attractive face is an average face

leadingpersonality.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
leadingpersonality.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My son has a classmate in middle school whose mother was a doctor (pediatrician) as well as a former NFL cheerleader.  She volunteered her time to provide the required athletics physical exams for all the kids.
Probably late 30's or early 40's at that point and farking gorgeous.

/this doctor is attractive also
 
JaCiNto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, she isn't a real Doctor, she is a DO.... What, she couldn't get into a MD program?

No, I'm not smart enough to be either, but I married a pretty cute MD...
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Averageness
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: I scare men when I start talking about my car intelligently.



Watch and learn, babe, watch and learn

The Fast Show - She's different with boys
Youtube Eye5KutA9eE
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel so sorry for her. imagine having to go through life being attractive, intelligent, and successful.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A possible evolutionary explanation for averageness is koinophilia, in which sexually-reproducing animals seek mates with primarily average features, because extreme and uncommon features are likely to indicate disadvantageous mutations.[5][6]​[7
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who did she pay to do this article to increase her Instagram followers?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have these people ever been to a town/city with a population over 3000? Pretty doctors, EMTs, nurses, etc are pretty common in a city.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dr Medina Culver has more than 27,000 followers on Instagram, where she regularly posts about her life as a physician in Las Vegas."

I was gonna be all "hey guys, leave her alone, she isn't an AW" but nevermind
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These two perfectly symmetrical faces could then be compared with the unaltered face. In all cases, except in the most unattractive original faces, the unaltered face was rated as more attractive than either of the perfectly symmetrical faces
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zepillin: [leadingpersonality.files.wordpress.c​o​m image 850x768]

the women...

Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes,
Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes,
Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes,
Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes,
Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: sithon: I don't think she's that pretty.
Good for her, for not taking any crap.

Ohmygod, who the hell cares? I scare men when I start talking about my car intelligently. My computer. My checking account. Science.....birthing babies......how to keep your honey from crystallizing......

Fully-functioning women don't need a man, and they don't believe that the only way to run the world is by taking more than you need by force or guile. Those two things are the only reasons a lot of men don't blow their heads off. They're just scared, is all. Somebody might start seeing through all the bullshiat, and realizing that their way of doing things isn't good for humanity.

They should be afraid.

/and I like men.


How do you keep your honey from crystalizing? Maybe half the time we buy honey, it crystalizes. We keep it in the pantry, not the fridge, but still it often crystalizes. My wife ends up throwing it out, even though you can warm it up to make it liquid again. It just won't stay that way anymore.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: I always have to laugh at men who feel threatened by women who are smarter than them, more accomplished and/or more successful than them, wealthier than they are, etc.  The insecurity is both hilarious and tragic.  I've always found intelligence sexy.  I'm not only not threatened by a woman who's smarter and/or more successful than me, I love the idea.  But I suppose that's because have no desire for a Stepford wife.


Plus if they can support my dream of being a proffesional dog food taster even better!
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like she was talking to herself in a mirror
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: Most people prefer for their doctor to have a few grey hairs. It denotes wisdom and experience. If you can be a doctor long enough to go grey and not get sued to oblivion, you must be pretty good.

Same goes for pilots. Nobody wants to look in the cockpit & see a 20-something top-gun hotshot Tom Cruise in there, they all want a wise old Sully.


I much prefer younger doctors and nurse practitioners in general they read more journals and play less golf
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harry Enfield WOMEN FOR PITY'S SAKE DON'T DRIVE
Youtube BDtVJiK8Lws
 
Snort
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: My son has a classmate in middle school whose mother was a doctor (pediatrician) as well as a former NFL cheerleader.  She volunteered her time to provide the required athletics physical exams for all the kids.
Probably late 30's or early 40's at that point and farking gorgeous.

/this doctor is attractive also


Turn your head and cough just got awkward.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Withholding judgement until I see those knees.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Joshudan: "Dr Medina Culver has more than 27,000 followers on Instagram, where she regularly posts about her life as a physician in Las Vegas."

I was gonna be all "hey guys, leave her alone, she isn't an AW" but nevermind


Sure, Joshudan
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

amb: cryinoutloud: sithon: I don't think she's that pretty.
Good for her, for not taking any crap.

Ohmygod, who the hell cares? I scare men when I start talking about my car intelligently. My computer. My checking account. Science.....birthing babies......how to keep your honey from crystallizing......

Fully-functioning women don't need a man, and they don't believe that the only way to run the world is by taking more than you need by force or guile. Those two things are the only reasons a lot of men don't blow their heads off. They're just scared, is all. Somebody might start seeing through all the bullshiat, and realizing that their way of doing things isn't good for humanity.

They should be afraid.

/and I like men.

How do you keep your honey from crystalizing? Maybe half the time we buy honey, it crystalizes. We keep it in the pantry, not the fridge, but still it often crystalizes. My wife ends up throwing it out, even though you can warm it up to make it liquid again. It just won't stay that way anymore.


I had a beekeeper tell me once that pure honey doesn't crystallize.  If it crystallizes that's due to adulterants like corn syrup, which apparently are shockingly common in the grocery store aisle, labels be damned.

My saying this does not mean the beekeeper wasn't full of crap, of course.  Just relaying what was said to me.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Who did she pay to do this article to increase her Instagram followers?


Does anybody pay you to be an asshole?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.