(We Are Central PA)   How much Meth is a hydraulic pump worth? Convert from Rhode Islands to Canadian, carry the hogshead, $12,000?   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Appleman, huh? Will they catch Bananaman, too?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Website sucks!
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None; none meth.  You keep the pump.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a time when garbage hauling companies had to hire night watchmen to keep wannabee lowriders from stealing hydraulics off of their trucks. Everything old is new again?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline:  Police respond to craigslist ad for stolen items, charges filed

Article:  one of the hydraulic pumps stolen was for sale on Ebay.

Sus
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wastelands of central PA. Closed mines, disused steel plants, and meth. Made extra depressing by a grimy layer of coal soot on everything.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told there would be no meth
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Street value is around $8.6 mil.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much meth could a meth-head buy if a meth-head could steal a $12,000 water pump?

Less than $700 worth.
 
khatores
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
...two SPX Power Team hydraulic pumps...

The most radical program of ultimate intensity!

The Power Team Motivational Speakers 90s Commercial (1998)
Youtube YEqd8iUm2PA
 
