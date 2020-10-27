 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Poll finds 68% percent of adults say they know someone who has had coronavirus since December. Some of them are still alive
Dead for Tax Reasons
2 hours ago  
Poll finds 68% percent of adults say they know someone who has had coronavirus since December. Some of them are still alive


having corona for 11 months?  that a lot of reeeeally long covid
 
BizarreMan
2 hours ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Poll finds 68% percent of adults say they know someone who has had coronavirus since December. Some of them are still alive


having corona for 11 months?  that a lot of reeeeally long covid


The effects can be life long.
 
Private_Citizen
1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Dead for Tax Reasons: Poll finds 68% percent of adults say they know someone who has had coronavirus since December. Some of them are still alive


having corona for 11 months?  that a lot of reeeeally long covid

The effects can be life long.


In just a few short weeks, the Republican Supreme Court will end Obamacare, and protection for pre-existing conditions. If you've tested positive for coronavirus, even an asymptomatic case, good luck having anything be covered.
 
markie_farkie
1 hour ago  
Multiple neighbors, and my sister have all had, thankfully, mild cases.  My sister felt like shiat for close to three weeks, but never really got sick enough to require any medical treatment.

One of my wife's high school besties lost her mother to COVID, so yeah, it's first-hand impact to many people..
 
Andric
1 hour ago  
Dude, 14 people at my company alone had it. My company skews heavily to early-20s morons, though, so... you know.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
1 hour ago  
I know four people -- an entire family.  My wife's friend from high school (and maid of honor at our wedding), her husband, and her two kids.  Only one had a case severe enough to be hospitalized (wife's friend).  She has the post-COVID lung scarring, so she has that to look forward to, which is (not) nice.
 
ahasp
1 hour ago  
My uncle died from it two months ago.  87 years old in a nursing home
My father-in-law died from it 3 weeks ago. 68(?) years old vacationing in Branson, Mo.
 
some_beer_drinker
1 hour ago  
this has totally exposed what a farking loser of a country america is. at least half of them anyway.
 
darkhorse23
1 hour ago  
Sister and brother-in-law, their daughter and her husband. They're all having bad problems, the in-laws can't seem to get well. Did they wear masks? Hell no, they're Trump loving Republicans, all of them.
 
Madman drummers bummers
1 hour ago  
That's a lot of % percents.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
1 hour ago  
Yet what percentage still are voting for Trump (and will have no qualms when the election is stolen)?
 
chewd
1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: In just a few short weeks, the Republican Supreme Court will end Obamacare, and protection for pre-existing conditions. If you've tested positive for coronavirus, even an asymptomatic case, good luck having anything be covered.


The boss keeps saying he wants us to return to the office. I called our health insurance provider and asked and they are being very cagey about whether or not covid treatments will be covered. They say it will be, but they wont give any details at all about what percentage of it is covered. And when i asked them to put it in writing they hung up on me.

They were very clear about the fact that covid tests arent covered though, so im taking that as a hint.
 
Rapmaster2000
1 hour ago  
Three people at work back in March right after the office closed.
 
Thank You Black Jesus!
1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Dead for Tax Reasons: Poll finds 68% percent of adults say they know someone who has had coronavirus since December. Some of them are still alive


having corona for 11 months?  that a lot of reeeeally long covid

The effects can be life long.


my sister is still dealing with effects 6+ months in
 
Yellow Beard
1 hour ago  

ahasp: My uncle died from it two months ago.  87 years old in a nursing home
My father-in-law died from it 3 weeks ago. 68(?) years old vacationing in Branson, Mo.


To be fair, finding yourself in Branson, Mo is probably enough to want to die.
 
Russ1642
1 hour ago  
That's a lot of people catching it in December, and the lockdown only really started in March.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
1 hour ago  
Fake survey - December hasn't even happened yet.
 
FrancoFile
1 hour ago  
My niece got it at college from her roommate.

Ironic: the spreader event that infected her roomie was the first meeting/party of the student EMS association.
 
misterblint
55 minutes ago  
Neither my wife nor I have been tested, so take this for what it's worth, but I'm pretty sure I had a mild case after returning from a vacation in February and then transmitted it to my wife who possibly had a slightly less mild case right before the lockdowns began in March. I was sick for about a week with mild coughing, listlessness, and malaise, while my wife had a severe cough for almost two weeks and was too tired to get out of bed a couple of those days. Neither of us had too much of a fever, however (highest was 99.3), so our respective doctors simply prescribed cough & cold meds.

/I should probably get tested for my own peace of mind
 
Okieboy
50 minutes ago  
Everyone I ask around here say "Oh I'm pretty sure I had it last December so I'm probably immune"

/I give them a wide berth and keep my mask on at all times
//Essential government worker so I'm stuck having to come into the office daily
 
G. Tarrant
50 minutes ago  
I know a handful of people that have had it; none that died from it thankfully, but it feels inevitable especially given the whole now-actually-stated (rather than the previously obvious but unstated) "We are not going to bother with slowing the spread at all" policy the administration is taking. I do know of "friends/relatives of friends" that have passed away from it, but I didn't know them.

One person I knew spent 2 months in the hospital. The others were all home recoveries but some have lingering effects months later. It stuns me to this day that so many people don't take this seriously. Even if they do want to return to some normalcy, just masking up and a bit of distancing can go a long way.

It's like someone with a bum knee or a bad tooth that are told by the relevant physician they need to get it dealt with, and they keep insisting they don't want to, and the pain just gets worse and worse, and in the end it either has to get dealt with anyway (with greater complications) or it causes even greater damage. Short term pain in this  case will forestall greater long term pain, and that's exactly what we're seeing now. Too many states or areas didn't bother taking it seriously earlier in the pandemic, and because of it, it just extends how long we're all having to do this.
 
stuffy
49 minutes ago  
Wonder how many also have "Black friends".
 
Heineken Skywalker
47 minutes ago  
5 out of 10 of my immediate family had it, all with the same exposure.  Everyone that didn't get it had Type-O blood everyone who did get it didn't have Type-O blood.
 
thornhill
46 minutes ago  
I know multiple people who have had it. 68 percent seems low.
 
dothemath
45 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Wanderlusting
45 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: In just a few short weeks, the Republican Supreme Court will end Obamacare, and protection for pre-existing conditions. If you've tested positive for coronavirus, even an asymptomatic case, good luck having anything be covered.


Pre-existing conditions only apply if you have a lapse in coverage. I've been a diabetic for decades and have never had an issue gaining coverage for my pre-existing condition prior to or post-Obamacare because I've always had insurance or paid for COBRA until I can get coverage again.

The same thing happens with car insurance. If you crashed your car last week and have an ongoing legal battle involving liability stemming from it, no auto insurance company is going to be like, yeah, we'll pay for those damages if you sign up with us.
 
Atomic Jonb
44 minutes ago  
Three people where I work, and one of the ones who DIDN'T have it had his grandmother die from it about 3 months ago.  That guy still doesn't wear his mask right.
 
Parthenogenetic
44 minutes ago  
Only 6 percent of those are real though, because comorbidities and such as.

Therefore, it's not 68%, it's more like 4%.

Checkmate, libs.
 
Tarl3k
44 minutes ago  
My mom, cousin and cousin's wife.  They're all okay, but super worried.
 
iamskibibitz
43 minutes ago  
I know a few people. One was a woman who got it from church. Her daughter got it from a college roommate. And a third person that I don't know the details. None of them died. But school and church were the transmission vectors in two if the cases.
 
ottebx
43 minutes ago  
This percentage sounds really low to me. Now I'm interested in where these people are that don't even know anyone that has had it.
 
smd31
41 minutes ago  
I know of two friends that got it: one friend is a FB friend only (never met her in person) and only know her from a video game.

The other is a friend that I'm not really close with but would consider her a friend; she works as a nurse helping COVID patients/etc...

I think that's about it.

/maybe a FB friend/relative that had an elderly parent die from it too (not sure, can't remember)
//oh and a co-worker had it, he lives in CA
///3s
 
RTOGUY
41 minutes ago  
My cousin had it. He's only 24 and it was so mild he thought it was just a cold. His work sent him for a covid test and it came back positive. This proves exactly why testing matters so much how many people are walking around sick and don't even know it?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
41 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: good luck having anything be covered.


Oh FFS.
 
Katie98_KT
38 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Private_Citizen: In just a few short weeks, the Republican Supreme Court will end Obamacare, and protection for pre-existing conditions. If you've tested positive for coronavirus, even an asymptomatic case, good luck having anything be covered.

Pre-existing conditions only apply if you have a lapse in coverage. I've been a diabetic for decades and have never had an issue gaining coverage for my pre-existing condition prior to or post-Obamacare because I've always had insurance or paid for COBRA until I can get coverage again.

The same thing happens with car insurance. If you crashed your car last week and have an ongoing legal battle involving liability stemming from it, no auto insurance company is going to be like, yeah, we'll pay for those damages if you sign up with us.


Yes, because there isn't a massive employment issue going on right now, that may cause an interruption in people's insurance.
 
Wanderlusting
35 minutes ago  

Katie98_KT: Wanderlusting: Private_Citizen: In just a few short weeks, the Republican Supreme Court will end Obamacare, and protection for pre-existing conditions. If you've tested positive for coronavirus, even an asymptomatic case, good luck having anything be covered.

Pre-existing conditions only apply if you have a lapse in coverage. I've been a diabetic for decades and have never had an issue gaining coverage for my pre-existing condition prior to or post-Obamacare because I've always had insurance or paid for COBRA until I can get coverage again.

The same thing happens with car insurance. If you crashed your car last week and have an ongoing legal battle involving liability stemming from it, no auto insurance company is going to be like, yeah, we'll pay for those damages if you sign up with us.

Yes, because there isn't a massive employment issue going on right now, that may cause an interruption in people's insurance.


That's why COBRA is a thing. Unfortunately, for many, they have not saved enough to get them through the hard times. U6 unemployment is 6.5%, which is still pretty low. Most people have gotten their jobs back at this point. 

None of this is to say that it doesn't suck if you have lost your job, your health coverage, and your ability to buy coverage for the interim. It absolutely sucks. It's just not as dire a situation as you're making it out to be.
 
thanksagainandagain
33 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Katie98_KT: Wanderlusting: Private_Citizen: In just a few short weeks, the Republican Supreme Court will end Obamacare, and protection for pre-existing conditions. If you've tested positive for coronavirus, even an asymptomatic case, good luck having anything be covered.

Pre-existing conditions only apply if you have a lapse in coverage. I've been a diabetic for decades and have never had an issue gaining coverage for my pre-existing condition prior to or post-Obamacare because I've always had insurance or paid for COBRA until I can get coverage again.

The same thing happens with car insurance. If you crashed your car last week and have an ongoing legal battle involving liability stemming from it, no auto insurance company is going to be like, yeah, we'll pay for those damages if you sign up with us.

Yes, because there isn't a massive employment issue going on right now, that may cause an interruption in people's insurance.

That's why COBRA is a thing. Unfortunately, for many, they have not saved enough to get them through the hard times. U6 unemployment is 6.5%, which is still pretty low. Most people have gotten their jobs back at this point. 

None of this is to say that it doesn't suck if you have lost your job, your health coverage, and your ability to buy coverage for the interim. It absolutely sucks. It's just not as dire a situation as you're making it out to be.


As long as moneyed interests aren't harmed, it'll be fine.
 
Private_Citizen
31 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Katie98_KT: Wanderlusting: Private_Citizen: In just a few short weeks, the Republican Supreme Court will end Obamacare, and protection for pre-existing conditions. If you've tested positive for coronavirus, even an asymptomatic case, good luck having anything be covered.

Pre-existing conditions only apply if you have a lapse in coverage. I've been a diabetic for decades and have never had an issue gaining coverage for my pre-existing condition prior to or post-Obamacare because I've always had insurance or paid for COBRA until I can get coverage again.

The same thing happens with car insurance. If you crashed your car last week and have an ongoing legal battle involving liability stemming from it, no auto insurance company is going to be like, yeah, we'll pay for those damages if you sign up with us.

Yes, because there isn't a massive employment issue going on right now, that may cause an interruption in people's insurance.

That's why COBRA is a thing. Unfortunately, for many, they have not saved enough to get them through the hard times. U6 unemployment is 6.5%, which is still pretty low. Most people have gotten their jobs back at this point. 

None of this is to say that it doesn't suck if you have lost your job, your health coverage, and your ability to buy coverage for the interim. It absolutely sucks. It's just not as dire a situation as you're making it out to be.


Cobra will cover you until your new job starts. That new job is under no obligation to cover your pre-existing condition, as you are starting a new policy.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thanksagainandagain
28 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Wanderlusting: Katie98_KT: Wanderlusting: Private_Citizen: In just a few short weeks, the Republican Supreme Court will end Obamacare, and protection for pre-existing conditions. If you've tested positive for coronavirus, even an asymptomatic case, good luck having anything be covered.

Pre-existing conditions only apply if you have a lapse in coverage. I've been a diabetic for decades and have never had an issue gaining coverage for my pre-existing condition prior to or post-Obamacare because I've always had insurance or paid for COBRA until I can get coverage again.

The same thing happens with car insurance. If you crashed your car last week and have an ongoing legal battle involving liability stemming from it, no auto insurance company is going to be like, yeah, we'll pay for those damages if you sign up with us.

Yes, because there isn't a massive employment issue going on right now, that may cause an interruption in people's insurance.

That's why COBRA is a thing. Unfortunately, for many, they have not saved enough to get them through the hard times. U6 unemployment is 6.5%, which is still pretty low. Most people have gotten their jobs back at this point. 

None of this is to say that it doesn't suck if you have lost your job, your health coverage, and your ability to buy coverage for the interim. It absolutely sucks. It's just not as dire a situation as you're making it out to be.

Cobra will cover you until your new job starts. That new job is under no obligation to cover your pre-existing condition, as you are starting a new policy.


You can't expect an apologist for a corrupt industry to know that.
 
bfh0417
26 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Yet what percentage still are voting for Trump (and will have no qualms when the election is stolen)?


Annnnd, here we go. If Joe loses, it's stolen.lol...
 
Wanderlusting
25 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Cobra will cover you until your new job starts. That new job is under no obligation to cover your pre-existing condition, as you are starting a new policy.


That is not true. At all. Period.

The first involves changing jobs. If you were covered under your prior employer's healthcare plan and take a job with a new employer, your new employer's health insurance plan can impose a six-month "look back" period. During that time, you must have had "creditable coverage" with no breaks in excess of 63 days in order to get immediate treatment for a pre-existing condition. Creditable coverage includes group healthcare plans, private health insurance, and COBRA coverage; it can also include Medicare or Medicaid.

As long as you don't have a lapse in coverage, you'll be just fine (this was how it worked prior to 2009 as well).
 
Wanderlusting
23 minutes ago  

thanksagainandagain: You can't expect an apologist for a corrupt industry to know that.


Good luck getting a new auto insurance company to cover you for a crash that happened before you signed up. At least with healthcare, if you maintain coverage, you'll be covered. 

IE, with car insurance if you crash your car with Progressive and then switch to State Farm is under no obligation to pay for any ongoing liability disputes. With health insurance, as long as you haven't lapsed your coverage, your new insurer is obligated to cover pre-existing conditions immediately.

The fact that people don't understand this is mindblowing. Did you really think cancer patients prior to 2009 just lost coverage for their cancer treatments when they changed jobs? LMAO.
 
bfh0417
20 minutes ago  

thornhill: I know multiple people who have had it. 68 percent seems low.


I live in North East PA. Not one friend nor family member has had it. Out of 125 at work, 2 tested positive in April. None since. Guess it all balances out.
 
some_beer_drinker
15 minutes ago  
plague rats. why can't you do better?
 
TomDooley
12 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the "Does anyone know someone with Covid?  If so can send me their contact information?"  posts you used to see on FB.  Good times.
 
Ringshadow
11 minutes ago  
So far I'm lucky, no one in my monkey circle has it, or in my work circle.

Work is getting dicey though. A dumbass zoomer went out of state and became presumed positive and sent us all home last Monday, like supervision hit a panic button and told us all to GTFO of the building, that bad. The test came back negative but it was a mess. The only silver lining is we got a damn webex out of it that gave us actual numbers for our workplace and JFC. It's not great.

/we're currently in a blizzard or something so we're all home for the day
//damn ice rink out there
 
Yellow Beard
11 minutes ago  

bfh0417: thornhill: I know multiple people who have had it. 68 percent seems low.

I live in North East PA. Not one friend nor family member has had it. Out of 125 at work, 2 tested positive in April. None since. Guess it all balances out.


You must not live in Hazleton.
 
No Catchy Nickname
10 minutes ago  
FTFA: Forty-four percent of adults say they approve of Trump's handling of the virus response,

This boggles the mind.
 
Compact Travel Size
6 minutes ago  
I imagine whether or not knowing someone with COVID changes your perspective depends on if the person you know died/suffered long-lasting effects or had mild symptoms that were treatable at home.

If you know only people who had mild symptoms, then the restrictions probably seem even sillier than if you knew no one so the disease was a total unknown. If you're like me and know someone in their 30s in good health (no known preexisting conditions, not overweight, worked out regularly) who was hospitalized briefly and couldn't go to work for four months because of the cough, you take it more seriously.
 
