(WJAC TV Johnstown)   It was so nice of the coal company to give a $2 million makeover to an abandoned mine. Oh, it was federal, state and local taxes that did it? It was SO nice of the federal, state and local officials to clean up after the coal company   (wjactv.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Socialism.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They created a park out of it. It's not like there's anything left of the coal company for us to focus on with our torches and pitchforks.

This is damned big gubmint deep staters jumping on space created by the private industry's great american bootstrappers and taking away opportunity for another coal company to come in once Trump finishes bringing coal back.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wantingout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Private profit, public losses. It's the American way.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They would have just changed the name of the coal company, spun it off or declared bankruptcy like that nice carburator factory in town.
 
UninformedButEnthusiastic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is one of thousands of similar cases in Appalachia.

Well at least the Trumpers who trot out all of the "hidden costs" of renewable energy also include the massive costs of mine reclamation when they talk about coal. What's that? They ignore the billions of dollars required to rescue poisoned waterways and remove carcinogen-laden bony fields? Hmmm. That's an unfortunate oversight. I'll send them a note to rectify the issue.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I can't find a reference as to when this shutdown. The most recent reference I can find about the company is 1955.  I am thinking it is a super old mine so there was no one else to clean it up
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Eat shiat in hell, Bob.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Unless the mine released something that is banned in the SuperFund law or clean water act, its owners, whoever they may have been, are not responsible for "restoring it."

In fact, even if they contract with the surface owner for the mineral rights based upon a promise that they will restore the property after they are done mining, such promises are almost always unenforceable because they will result in a windfall to the surface owner.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I live in northeast Pa. We had so many culm banks (what the mine leaves behind) at one time that it seemed like they were everywhere. Companies would come in and buy the land and sell those coal leftovers to co-gen plants. They would then reclaim the land and either sell it or develop it. Now, there are nowhere near as many as there once were. The government wasn't involved.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fark needs a Dumbass button.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They moved a big part of the waste pile and _burned_it_for_power_. Then covered the place with topsoil and planted grass.

Must have been high grade 'waste' coal. Which is expected as the definition of 'waste' has changed over the decades.

Depending on what % of the 200,000 cubic yards of waste was coal, 2 million could have been fair market value for the fuel. Coal is about $30/ton. A cubic yard of rock/coal has a weight of about 3-4 tons, depending. Haul cost would be the 'economics killer', same with most coal.

In any case, this is surprisingly efficient for government work. Good job.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tekmo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

