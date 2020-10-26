 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Someone put a stop to Kent Won't Stop   (nypost.com) divider line
14
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

1302 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2020 at 3:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're using "friend" pretty loosely there, aren't they?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More importantly, Jennifer Anniston isn't voting for Kanye?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF?
 
jsnbase
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His comeback is going to be epic
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the rapper thing is to African American culture as Boys in the burbs playing with their instruments in the basement.  At least they came up with a name and look.  They'll get to the actual art later.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kent start.
Wont start.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Rap was way better when all the murdered aspiring rappers had "Lil" in their names.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Stop giving Rupert Murdoch money, folks!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
well, that stinks...
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Subby, we would have also accepted : Kent Stopped
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: They're using "friend" pretty loosely there, aren't they?


A true friend helps you hide your body.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A name like that is just inviting a challenge.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Kent Won't Stop didn't Stop himself!
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.