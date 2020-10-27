 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Pretty sure it's exploitation when you look for a "sassy black grandmother" and then deceive her for financial gain   (nypost.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did she send the check back?
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
$3,600 does seem a little low.

That said, I know nothing about the show business sausage factory.  The regular rate could be two dead squirrels and a jello shot, with a three squirrel production being extra-lucrative.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark. The. Post.
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"I'm feeling like she's from the Third World and that kind of stuff does happen where they sell women."

Then why didn't you call the police???
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh, but it will all be OK if they send her a bigger paycheck.
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pretty sure it's bullshiate if not a outright lie if it's in the NY Post.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"We were concerned," Jones said. "We were up there praying for her and asking God to help her and we were doing what we thought was the Christian thing to do."

so instead of alerting the authorities about your concerns you did nothing.  no surprise 'the christian thing to do' was not moral at all.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Or it's the movie 'The Ladykillers'.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jtown: "I'm feeling like she's from the Third World and that kind of stuff does happen where they sell women."

Then why didn't you call the police???


So you're blaming an African-American for not calling the cops on someone?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

snowblur: $3,600 does seem a little low.

That said, I know nothing about the show business sausage factory.  The regular rate could be two dead squirrels and a jello shot, with a three squirrel production being extra-lucrative.


She ends up playing a pretty important role in terms of plot development.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"We were concerned," Jones said. "We were up there praying for her and asking God to help her and we were doing what we thought was the Christian thing to do."

I cant believe this type of people really exist in the real world still in 2020. Its like 50% of americans are living in the middle-ages.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"I'm thinking this is for real so I felt kind of betrayed by it," she told The Post.

"Now let me get back to my church"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Or it's the movie 'The Ladykillers'.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


She was awesome.

"Left my wallet in El Segundo..."

"Pickles!"
 
