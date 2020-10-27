 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Last March, 235 Americans boarded the Costa Luminosa cruise ship headed for Europe. They left Fort Lauderdale on March 5. At that time, there were only 200 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. This is the story of what happened next   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, that's terrifying.
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And that's how you get 8 million cases.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yep.  If they'd been smart they'd have quarantined the passengers and crew not essential to ship functions at that moment to their cabins, then sorted them out individually or in small batches, and then after the assessment separated the parties with sick passengers.  Then a few days later a second health screening could have been performed to confirm that those that didn't appear infected were indeed still healthy, before deciding which passengers got sent home on conventional flights and which ones needed special accommodations.

But there were a lot of farkups in those early months almost irrespective of which nations were involved.  The cruise ship industry also farked up, they were so used to norovirus and other comparatively mild illnesses that they weren't prepared to lock-down their passengers when a serious disease hit.  Instead of the ship serving as a socially-distant way of crossing the ocean separated from other passengers, it, as one of the passengers put it, turned into a petri dish.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got to 435 cases?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was only supposed to be a three-hour tour!
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Europe isn't in Ghyna, fauxmitter.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They ll still go on a cruise next year if theres a deal.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just confused how a cruise ship made it that quickly to China.

j/k

I saw the story when it aired - if you don't read the article, this is a critical line:

"The CDC alerted state health departments, but some passengers told us their states never followed up with them and didn't do any contact tracing."

the "state's rights!! muh freedums!!" crowd that did (and still does) nothing but biatch about the CDC and how "they ain't did nuthin'"  - well, there you go
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not gonna go & you can't make me either......
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last March?!? I know it seems like covid has been around a long time, but that was March of *this* year.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story is like a boomerang, it just keeps coming back.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: Last March?!? I know it seems like covid has been around a long time, but that was March of *this* year.


Yes, the last March that existed.  Not "March of last year"; "last March".
 
redonkulon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus f*cking Christ this is insane. When Trump became president did EVERYONE in the government get infected with stupid? I mean I know he installed evil idiot assholes in heads of departments everywhere, but how could career scientists and public health experts at the CDC down to the three 'first responders' on the plane not have quarantined EVERYONE?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: Last March?!? I know it seems like covid has been around a long time, but that was March of *this* year.


Yeah, but this year has already lasted ten years.
 
redonkulon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: uttertosh: Last March?!? I know it seems like covid has been around a long time, but that was March of *this* year.

Yes, the last March that existed.  Not "March of last year"; "last March".


No, The Last March. There will be no others because we'll all be dead (I'm being facetious).

Last march OF THE DAMNED
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even Stephen King is sitting back from his computer all "That right there is some f**ked up scary sh*t. "
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Oh, that's terrifying.


and this is why you have such a mess in america now. farking brilliant.

some of the sick people went to the food court....FFS
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: uttertosh: Last March?!? I know it seems like covid has been around a long time, but that was March of *this* year.

Yes, the last March that existed.  Not "March of last year"; "last March".


No, it's March of this year.
 
billygeek [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

redonkulon: Jesus f*cking Christ this is insane. When Trump became president did EVERYONE in the government get infected with stupid? I mean I know he installed evil idiot assholes in heads of departments everywhere, but how could career scientists and public health experts at the CDC down to the three 'first responders' on the plane not have quarantined EVERYONE?


Freedummbssss
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

redonkulon: Jesus f*cking Christ this is insane. When Trump became president did EVERYONE in the government get infected with stupid? I mean I know he installed evil idiot assholes in heads of departments everywhere, but how could career scientists and public health experts at the CDC down to the three 'first responders' on the plane not have quarantined EVERYONE?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stantz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Protip: don't sail with Costa. Their ships have a habit of falling over.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

redonkulon: Jesus f*cking Christ this is insane. When Trump became president did EVERYONE in the government get infected with stupid? I mean I know he installed evil idiot assholes in heads of departments everywhere, but how could career scientists and public health experts at the CDC down to the three 'first responders' on the plane not have quarantined EVERYONE?


Here's a news flash for you:  The government has always been pretty incompetent.  Being a scientist or other expert doesn't make you immune to that.  This is why I always kind of chuckle when people go on about listening to "experts".  Experts are the ones that put the protocols, or lack thereof, in place.  Other people that knew better went along with it because they don't want to be labeled a trouble maker.
 
Archibald_Silverstein
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Didn't see anything about people being kidnapped at gunpoint to board a ship.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cruise ship.  Not even once.
 
bigbadideasinaction [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sharyn Alfonsi: At what point did you start feeling sick?
Bob Anderson: Oh, probably a week into the trip. It was fatigue. I just didn't feel like doing anything. And then I got a tightness in the chest, lost my sense of taste, my sense of smell

Everything tastes bland? No energy? Are they sure they just weren't on a cruise; that kinda happens to everyone...
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ah, the luxury of hindsight.

For perspective, when the ship departed on 3/5 Covid had been given a name less than a month before (2/11) and the CDC hadn't yet published their warning to 'defer cruise travel,' which came out on 3/19.  WHO didn't call Covid a pandemic until 6 days after the ship left (3/11).

On 3/5 the US had all of ~220 confirmed cases.  Virtually nobody cared at the time because humans deemed it an "over there, not here" issue.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yet today we are a much worse state of community spread, and the cruise industry wants to start back up.  And Pence overturned CDC guidance and put the cruise line industries back on track to starting back up.

There are no cruise ships even physically capable of providing adequate social distancing for their passengers.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bob Anderson: We didn't really worry about it.

Well, in March it was an Asiatic disease that mostly happens to the yellow people.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: Everything tastes bland? No energy? Are they sure they just weren't on a cruise; that kinda happens to everyone...


That's on airplanes.  The pressure change and different air mixture lowers your ability to taste, so airplane food is made with extra salt and seasonings to compensate.


Also, who are these people getting on full airplanes during an airborne plague?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Geotpf: uttertosh: Last March?!? I know it seems like covid has been around a long time, but that was March of *this* year.

Yes, the last March that existed.  Not "March of last year"; "last March".


Usually when referring to a past month of the same year, people say "this past March" or "in March".  Like how you don't refer to Monday as last Monday when you mean yesterday.  Telling someone you drank yourself stupid Monday means something completely different if you say you did it last Monday.
 
maumau the flakcatcher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: redonkulon: Jesus f*cking Christ this is insane. When Trump became president did EVERYONE in the government get infected with stupid? I mean I know he installed evil idiot assholes in heads of departments everywhere, but how could career scientists and public health experts at the CDC down to the three 'first responders' on the plane not have quarantined EVERYONE?

Here's a news flash for you:  The government has always been pretty incompetent.  Being a scientist or other expert doesn't make you immune to that.  This is why I always kind of chuckle when people go on about listening to "experts".  Experts are the ones that put the protocols, or lack thereof, in place.  Other people that knew better went along with it because they don't want to be labeled a trouble maker.


Oh, yeah, here we go. The gummint can't do anything right/smart/efficiently cept maybe blowing up brown people. Privatize it all because look at how well that worked for healthcare.

(I've started pointing out at every "please donate to help the family of baby Xxxxx who's bravely fight cancer" That no other farking country makes parents of a sick child beg for pennies to keep her alive, because every other farking developed farking country has farking nationalized healthcare)

The CDC was the world's gold standard until 2016.

So, no. This is farking President (sic) Donald J. Trump's fault. Full stop.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

redonkulon: Jesus f*cking Christ this is insane. When Trump became president did EVERYONE in the government get infected with stupid? I mean I know he installed evil idiot assholes in heads of departments everywhere, but how could career scientists and public health experts at the CDC down to the three 'first responders' on the plane not have quarantined EVERYONE?


It's almost like decades of political positioning have stripped most prominent positions of individuals with actionable experience.  When most of your job is rubbing elbows, finding someone who is good at rubbing elbows comes at the cost of the other percent of your job.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

maumau the flakcatcher: Jeebus Saves: redonkulon: Jesus f*cking Christ this is insane. When Trump became president did EVERYONE in the government get infected with stupid? I mean I know he installed evil idiot assholes in heads of departments everywhere, but how could career scientists and public health experts at the CDC down to the three 'first responders' on the plane not have quarantined EVERYONE?

Here's a news flash for you:  The government has always been pretty incompetent.  Being a scientist or other expert doesn't make you immune to that.  This is why I always kind of chuckle when people go on about listening to "experts".  Experts are the ones that put the protocols, or lack thereof, in place.  Other people that knew better went along with it because they don't want to be labeled a trouble maker.

Oh, yeah, here we go. The gummint can't do anything right/smart/efficiently cept maybe blowing up brown people. Privatize it all because look at how well that worked for healthcare.

(I've started pointing out at every "please donate to help the family of baby Xxxxx who's bravely fight cancer" That no other farking country makes parents of a sick child beg for pennies to keep her alive, because every other farking developed farking country has farking nationalized healthcare)

The CDC was the world's gold standard until 2016.

So, no. This is farking President (sic) Donald J. Trump's fault. Full stop.


How can you believe that when it was never put to the test?  You just imagined it to be that, when in fact it's just the typical bloated government bureaucracy.  Trump didn't do it, it's always been that way.  It's not going to change if trump is gone.  You can either understand the problem and try to fix it, or you can put your head in the sand and blame your scapegoat.
 
