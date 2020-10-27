 Skip to content
(Adweek) The fourth pig built his house out of particle board. When the wolf arrived, he took one look and decided he'd wait for it to fall down on its own
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But he would still huff and puff because why not?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rats!  I thought you could buy a tiny home from Ikea.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Allen keys as structural beams.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Everything in the home can be fixed with a 1/4 allen wrench. Toilet clogged?  Give it a few turns. Electrical wiring popping and sizzling?  Allen wrench.  Obnoxious neighbors?  Give em a good allen wrenching.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wow, way to be like 6 years late on that trend?

The tiny home thing peaked at least years ago.  Couldn't turn on one of the home improvement channels without seeing at least 1 of the different iterations, but now they're nowhere to be seen.

You'd think in this day and age they'd have been a lot faster to capitalize on this trend.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Main reason I would not want to buy a modern house. It's criminal these are getting used. What happens when you get a roof leak and don't notice? Anyone who has seen what happens to a sheet of OSB when it gets wet knows this is a terrible idea.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

If the house is a-rockin' ...... maybe you should move away so it doesn't fall on you
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Rich white people are dumb.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I_Am_Weasel: Rats!  I thought you could buy a tiny home from Ikea.


Too bad Sears hasn't offered their home kits on quite a long time.  My aunt and uncle lived in one, and it had amazing walnut trim throughout.

Flat-pack homes wouldn't be that much harder than putting up a pre-fab.  Likely easier to transport, without fears that rough roads are going to damage the framing.

I was thinking that the tiny home shown in the article would easily run £300K in central London.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Difficulty:  The particles were made of neutrons.
 
Shryke
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dothemath: Rich white people are dumb.


Yes yes, all the rich white people buying mini houses. You sir, are dumb.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: [previews.123rf.com image 850x636]

Main reason I would not want to buy a modern house. It's criminal these are getting used. What happens when you get a roof leak and don't notice? Anyone who has seen what happens to a sheet of OSB when it gets wet knows this is a terrible idea.


thats terrifying
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Every time the "tiny home" thing comes up, I feel obligated to explain that we've had tiny homes forever.  They're called "apartments", and they're more efficient than stand-alone tiny homes because shared walls reduce the need for heating and cooling.  More volume, less surface area.
 
kindms
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I dont hate the concept. I would just need as lot of land surrounding it to make up for small living space
 
oopsboom
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Shryke: dothemath: Rich white people are dumb.

Yes yes, all the rich white people buying mini houses. You sir, are dumb.


the trick is to convince the hired help to live in the mini houses behind your mansion so you can make hobbit village jokes all day.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kindms: I dont hate the concept. I would just need as lot of land surrounding it to make up for small living space


Being outside starts to suck when you don't have other options regardless of the amount of space.  Homeless people have the entire planet.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Particle board is fine for indoors where things won't get exposed to moisture, but it's certainly not a material that can be described as robust. I'm also dubious about the sustainability claims it's proponents make, simply because it doesn't' have a fraction of the longevity that solid furniture has. I've got a lot of solid wood furniture that's 100+ years old that will last another 100+ years with just basic care. I highly doubt an Eket microwave cart made from the finest particleboard will be around much past 2045, if it lasts even that long. All the effort spent to reduce timber harvesting and use all wood from the tree, not just the main stem, is great but if the products of those efforts get landfilled after a few years what have you really saved?

Plywood is widely considered to be more environmentally friendly than solid wood, is durable, and can be used in a wide array of applications. In fact there's many applications where plywood is superior to solid. As a bonus, there's still tons of MCM plywood furniture from the 50s that's in great shape so it stands up over time.

Aspenite / OSB is pure garbage and shouldn't be used indoors or out. Cheap builders use it for subfloors, so if you want to install any flooring other than carpet you better plan on installing underlay first. Idiot DIYers use it outdoors because it's 30% cheaper than plywood. Then they act all surprised when it's rotten and flakes to pieces in 18 months.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: [previews.123rf.com image 850x636]

Main reason I would not want to buy a modern house. It's criminal these are getting used. What happens when you get a roof leak and don't notice? Anyone who has seen what happens to a sheet of OSB when it gets wet knows this is a terrible idea.


If it is properly water proofed, then it should be ok....and of course, contractors are not known for cutting corners on materials, like water proofing.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Shryke: You sir, are dumb.


How dare you.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: I've got a lot of solid wood furniture that's 100+ years old that will last another 100+ years with just basic care


Sure, but the scrap form making it can probably create 100 microwave carts.
 
Shryke
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Lars The Canadian Viking: [previews.123rf.com image 850x636]

Main reason I would not want to buy a modern house. It's criminal these are getting used. What happens when you get a roof leak and don't notice? Anyone who has seen what happens to a sheet of OSB when it gets wet knows this is a terrible idea.

thats terrifying


Even more fun is the the extensive use of shiatty wood veneers throughout the "home". It's all going to be peeling in a year. These shouldn't be called "tiny homes". They should be called "temporary shiatboxes".
 
Splinthar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Lars The Canadian Viking: [previews.123rf.com image 850x636]

Main reason I would not want to buy a modern house. It's criminal these are getting used. What happens when you get a roof leak and don't notice? Anyone who has seen what happens to a sheet of OSB when it gets wet knows this is a terrible idea.

If it is properly water proofed, then it should be ok....and of course, contractors are not known for cutting corners on materials, like water proofing.


Exactly, OSB and manufactured wood can be stronger and more robust, but it all depends on if people cut corners or use cheap materials.

Its almost like the problem isn't the tech so much as quality of materials+quality of work.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
One of the best musical cartoons ever done
Three Little Bops (starring Joe Bezek)
Youtube zoZTpGe-guk
 
GalFisk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Particle board, particle board,
The only thing that you can afford.
What's it like? It's not important.
Particle board.

Is it neutrons, or sawdust and glue?
If it get's wet, what you gonna do?
Why is a wolf there, looking at you?
Particle board.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
(damn you, superfluou's apostrophe)
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Every time the "tiny home" thing comes up, I feel obligated to explain that we've had tiny homes forever.  They're called "apartments", and they're more efficient than stand-alone tiny homes because shared walls reduce the need for heating and cooling.  More volume, less surface area.


That's why I have to have my balcony door open when it's -20°C.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

indy_kid: I_Am_Weasel: Rats!  I thought you could buy a tiny home from Ikea.

Too bad Sears hasn't offered their home kits on quite a long time.  My aunt and uncle lived in one, and it had amazing walnut trim throughout.

Flat-pack homes wouldn't be that much harder than putting up a pre-fab.  Likely easier to transport, without fears that rough roads are going to damage the framing.

I was thinking that the tiny home shown in the article would easily run £300K in central London.


There are actually modular home manufacturers in the USA who will build you a pretty nice place, and will have it finished in a fraction of the time as a full stick built house.

The best part is that they are making nice homes, not focusing on making cheap junk.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In March, Ikea and Vox Creative, Vox Media's in-house brand studio, had plans to take a tiny home on a road trip across the U.S. with influencers to inform consumers how to live more sustainably.

I hate every syllable of this sentence.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Every time the "tiny home" thing comes up, I feel obligated to explain that we've had tiny homes forever.  They're called "apartments", and they're more efficient than stand-alone tiny homes because shared walls reduce the need for heating and cooling.  More volume, less surface area.


Yeah, apartment life sucks.

Not going back to smelling cigarette (and other) smoke, nor hearing noise, etc.

Fark that.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have seen some tiny homes I have liked and not the ones that are just glorified trailers. But the one thing that stands out to me the most is it seems they should cost under $100k but a lot of them cost more than $150k. Now that I am on my own I would not mind one, maybe a SO but hell no to kids and a double hell no to teenagers.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Particle board is fine for indoors where things won't get exposed to moisture, but it's certainly not a material that can be described as robust. I'm also dubious about the sustainability claims it's proponents make, simply because it doesn't' have a fraction of the longevity that solid furniture has. I've got a lot of solid wood furniture that's 100+ years old that will last another 100+ years with just basic care. I highly doubt an Eket microwave cart made from the finest particleboard will be around much past 2045, if it lasts even that long. All the effort spent to reduce timber harvesting and use all wood from the tree, not just the main stem, is great but if the products of those efforts get landfilled after a few years what have you really saved?

Plywood is widely considered to be more environmentally friendly than solid wood, is durable, and can be used in a wide array of applications. In fact there's many applications where plywood is superior to solid. As a bonus, there's still tons of MCM plywood furniture from the 50s that's in great shape so it stands up over time.

Aspenite / OSB is pure garbage and shouldn't be used indoors or out. Cheap builders use it for subfloors, so if you want to install any flooring other than carpet you better plan on installing underlay first. Idiot DIYers use it outdoors because it's 30% cheaper than plywood. Then they act all surprised when it's rotten and flakes to pieces in 18 months.


Plywood is actually better for instruments when they have to deal with varying levels of humidity (or lack thereof).

Expansion and contraction can literally cause an instrument to come apart at the seams.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: In March, Ikea and Vox Creative, Vox Media's in-house brand studio, had plans to take a tiny home on a road trip across the U.S. with influencers to inform consumers how to live more sustainably.

I hate every syllable of this sentence.


Maybe they could get Vice and Slate to join them.

That'd make it so much worse.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: In March, Ikea and Vox Creative, Vox Media's in-house brand studio, had plans to take a tiny home on a road trip across the U.S. with influencers to inform consumers how to live more sustainably.

I hate every syllable of this sentence.


Any bets on where it disintegrates?  Midwest thunderstorms are nothing to sneer at.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: [previews.123rf.com image 850x636]

Main reason I would not want to buy a modern house. It's criminal these are getting used. What happens when you get a roof leak and don't notice? Anyone who has seen what happens to a sheet of OSB when it gets wet knows this is a terrible idea.



Could be cross cultural pollination in the global era.
Not every culture builds homes or buildings in general to last. Japan is well known for treating homes as disposable structures used by one, maybe two generations at most before being leveled and built new again.

As that POV would very well align with for profit businesses, that can build far cheaper but as we see still sell for no less than going market rate no matter how shoddy the construction is.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.