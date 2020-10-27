 Skip to content
(Fox Business)   Oops, they did it again, California Edison wildfire edition   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So is it too hard to provide California with electricity without burning it down?
Or just not profitable?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seems like the whole cut-off-grandpas's-O2-machine idea isn't helping much.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: So is it too hard to provide California with electricity without burning it down?
Or just not profitable?


Yes to both, placing underground conductors is expensive and anything running overhead is basically running through a tinderbox.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: So is it too hard to provide California with electricity without burning it down?
Or just not profitable?


What's the difference?
 
Dinodork
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

edmo: Seems like the whole cut-off-grandpas's-O2-machine idea isn't helping much.


That freeloader clearly needs to buy himself better bootstraps.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We can do oil-powered electrical plants in the city.
People: No.
OK, we can do hydroelectric from a mountain lake.
People: Do it.
<fires>
People:  I'm sorry, we meant for you to "do it well".
 
Heineken Skywalker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dittybopper: TommyDeuce: So is it too hard to provide California with electricity without burning it down?
Or just not profitable?

What's the difference?


$1mil per mile is what I've heard.  That number seems like a lot but in retrospect maybe not so much.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
One big difference between 25 years ago California and now California is that there are these crazy high winds. Yeah, there's a drought now, but there was a drought then too and everything wasn't on fire.  Now we get these crazy almost microbursty events.  California isn't supposed to have weather, man.  It's just supposed to have climate.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Heineken Skywalker: dittybopper: TommyDeuce: So is it too hard to provide California with electricity without burning it down?
Or just not profitable?

What's the difference?

$1mil per mile is what I've heard.  That number seems like a lot but in retrospect maybe not so much.


Makes local rooftop solar sound like a great deal.  Edison might be more profitable if they just install those on every home and office for free.

/I wanna see how pool cleaning businesses become solar array cleaning businesses.
//the porn is gonna be different
 
DigitalDirt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I had to use candles last night, first time in a decade.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Heineken Skywalker: dittybopper: TommyDeuce: So is it too hard to provide California with electricity without burning it down?
Or just not profitable?

What's the difference?

$1mil per mile is what I've heard.  That number seems like a lot but in retrospect maybe not so much.


I was listening to NPR this morning, and apparently it would take something like $7 billion to bury the lines.

California has a population of 39.5 million.   So that's roughly (whips out slide rule) about $180 per person in California.
 
Heineken Skywalker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is a honest question as I live on the other side of the country do they not do any prescribed burns every year there?  The burn the National Forest near my house once every year or two to prevent this. Plus the local utility constantly trims all high power lines with hung helicopter blades.
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: Heineken Skywalker: dittybopper: TommyDeuce: So is it too hard to provide California with electricity without burning it down?
Or just not profitable?

What's the difference?

$1mil per mile is what I've heard.  That number seems like a lot but in retrospect maybe not so much.

Makes local rooftop solar sound like a great deal.  Edison might be more profitable if they just install those on every home and office for free.

/I wanna see how pool cleaning businesses become solar array cleaning businesses.
//the porn is gonna be different


So maybe this is the spark that starts distributed solar movement for real?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Anenu: TommyDeuce: So is it too hard to provide California with electricity without burning it down?
Or just not profitable?

Yes to both, placing underground conductors is expensive and anything running overhead is basically running through a tinderbox.


One of the most ridiculous things about San Francisco is the overhead power lines on so many of the streets.  You're like "Really? Overhead lines in a major city in this century?  In the last century even?  And they had a chance to re-do it right when the city burned down and didn't?"
 
Geotpf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

noitsnot: One big difference between 25 years ago California and now California is that there are these crazy high winds. Yeah, there's a drought now, but there was a drought then too and everything wasn't on fire.  Now we get these crazy almost microbursty events.  California isn't supposed to have weather, man.  It's just supposed to have climate.


Random brush fires, whipped up by hot "Santa Ana" winds, have always been a thing in California.  For example, there is a throw away joke in Naked Gun 33 1/3 about how Los Angeles was always on fire-that movie came out in 1994 and starred a certain double murderer.

It's certainly true that there's a lot more of them recently than in the past, but California has always had a "fire season".
 
Lifeless
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Heineken Skywalker: This is a honest question as I live on the other side of the country do they not do any prescribed burns every year there?  The burn the National Forest near my house once every year or two to prevent this. Plus the local utility constantly trims all high power lines with hung helicopter blades.
[s3.amazonaws.com image 850x297]


California doesn't even make the companies keep their easements clear since they biatched and moaned about how expensive it is to maintain lines in remote areas.  It was jarring the first time I drove through the south and saw power lines that weren't tangled in trees.
 
kabar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lifeless: California doesn't even make the companies keep their easements clear since they biatched and moaned about how expensive it is to maintain lines in remote areas.  It was jarring the first time I drove through the south and saw power lines that weren't tangled in trees.


That and PG&E just didn't bother to maintain 100-yr old power lines because they didn't want to and there was effectively zero penalty for doing so.
 
Heineken Skywalker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Geotpf: but California has always had a "fire season"


I was half-way joking with someone the other day, saying if the trees around your house require fire for their seeds to germinate it's probably not a good place to build a house.
 
Heineken Skywalker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lifeless: how expensive it is to maintain lines in remote areas.


That's where that sweet-ass helicopter cutter comes into play.

https://illumination.duke-energy.com/a​rticles/helicopter-with-saw-trims-tree​s-from-the-sky
 
noitsnot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Geotpf: noitsnot: One big difference between 25 years ago California and now California is that there are these crazy high winds. Yeah, there's a drought now, but there was a drought then too and everything wasn't on fire.  Now we get these crazy almost microbursty events.  California isn't supposed to have weather, man.  It's just supposed to have climate.

Random brush fires, whipped up by hot "Santa Ana" winds, have always been a thing in California.  For example, there is a throw away joke in Naked Gun 33 1/3 about how Los Angeles was always on fire-that movie came out in 1994 and starred a certain double murderer.

It's certainly true that there's a lot more of them recently than in the past, but California has always had a "fire season".


It's a HUGE HUGE difference of degree between then and now.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Heineken Skywalker: Lifeless: how expensive it is to maintain lines in remote areas.

That's where that sweet-ass helicopter cutter comes into play.

https://illumination.duke-energy.com/a​rticles/helicopter-with-saw-trims-tree​s-from-the-sky


Not so good for taking out secret agents though.

The World Is Not Enough (7/10) Movie CLIP - Sawing Helicopters (1999) HD
Youtube VDWYVgMxBss
 
Heineken Skywalker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hell the power company here came through a gate onto my property and cut down, mulched, and hauled off 10-15 trees that were near a single line to my security light. All without even notifying me their intent.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Guess it's not Antifa that's burning down the suburbs.

/Picture is 2020 in a nutshell.
 
