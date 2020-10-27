 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation masquerading as an Amazon ad: How to make running in the winter less unpleasant. Not included as a suggestion: Don't farking run in the winter   (slate.com) divider line
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The best way to run in the Winter: on a treadmill.  Yes, yes I know, it's the "dreadmill".  But this isn't 20 years ago.  Now I can watch Jeopardy or queue up some youtube videos during my run.

I live where the ground is frozen for much of Winter.  All the layers and moisture wicking fabrics in the world aren't going to mean squat if your $175 sneakers land on a patch of black ice.  Even when the roads are well salted, God help you if a car is coming at you and the snowbanks are three feet high.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, I used to run in the winter when I was a young school runner. Kind of pointless. It's so cold out lungs really don't get a chance to function and you spend too much time worrying about your footing. You don't get that much of out of it other than bare minimum endurance maintenance. If that.

I found running indoors on a track wasn't much better. Indoor air was always painful to my lungs.

A treadmill sounds like a pretty good substitute. Or move south.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say you never regret a run but I learned the hard way that isn't true after doing a half marathon in February. It was singularly unpleasant.

My running "career" ended after a run in early March (I live in the northeast, so I'm talking sub-freezing temperatures here). It was cold enough to numb skin and, well, I chafed my urethra. I didn't know until taking that post-run untrustable fart on the toilet and finding the seat covered in blood.

Then the feeling returned.

Now I stick to lifting weights.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
headline is three words too long
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I picked up a spin bike for winter cardio but I still walk to work every day, rain or shine. It's quite the workout hiking through a bunch of snow with ice under it.

But, I agree with the above.. the risk of injury is too high if there's ice and snow about. We also get a lot of grit spread on the roads/sidewalks so even if it's dry, it's still really dangerous. And, who wants to be stuck in traction in a hospital bed during a covid outbreak?

I'll stick to the trails. My new snowshoes should arrive this week. Though our winters have been getting very mild over the past few years so there hasn't been a ton of snow to get through out there. Yay global warming?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Got my treadmill all fixed up. Thanks.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No thank you. It takes about 3 minutes of heavy breathing in cold air to set me up for 3 months of bronchitis.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I run with spikes added to my shoes.  I've fallen once in winter which means I've fallen more times in good weather.

Also, you get good selfies

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Man up, that's what
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I chafed my urethra.


I reflexively covered my lap just reading that.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Even though this has happened to me, I still laugh at this.
Joggers get more than they bargained for on Portland street
Youtube UPTt6MgsOt8
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sure the winters in the Raleigh, NC area are not as cold as the Northeast, but it can still get pretty cold here at times.  If it is sunny and above 36 degrees or so, or cloudy and above 42 degrees or so, then I will go for a bike ride.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yesterday it was 47 and lightly misting where I was and I went for a walk/jog. I'd take 97 and broiling in the sun over that.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I chafed my urethra.

I reflexively covered my lap just reading that.


My running buddies were concerned that I lost interest and asked if I was feeling alright. So I told them what happened.

I got nothing but sage nods and "Mm. Yeah, that would do it".
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'd rather run in cool weather than hot.  I'm more worried about slipping on ice though.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've found, by the way, that the treadmill is just easier in general during the pandemic. On decent-weather days, people are out and about on the sidewalks, and it takes a good amount of effort just to stay distant -- crossing the street, or holding back and jogging in place until a little pedestrian traffic jam clears, or whatever. I'm not especially fast but I do time myself, just trying for improvement over previous times, and that gets in the way.

I broke my treadmill at one point, though. Mine has a softer belt, supposedly to protect the knees and ankles, but the downside is I have to lube it pretty regularly (every 90 miles, they say). I'm just glad the manufacturer didn't void my warranty when I told them about the burning-rubber smell, which was the giveaway that I hadn't lubed it enough. It's all fixed up now and I won't make that mistake again.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Started running again until I got bursitis in my knee. Weeks of ice, knee brace and Advil, finally got it under control. Purchased an exercise bike and have been doing that for 4 months now. Knee is pain free and I can watch law and order while I do it. Running is great for people who can do it, I applaud you, but my running days are over.
 
