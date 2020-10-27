 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Good news: Dr. Fauci says the US isn't in a third wave of the pandemic. Bad news: Dr. Fauci says this is an "elongated first wave" in the pandemic   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
31
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

277 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2020 at 9:26 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like riding a roller coaster where all the hills are up. I call it "The Whizzer."
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figured that was obvious, since as a nation, our leadership has done fark all to contain the first wave, so there wasn't a second wave or third wave in the US because we didn't do anything to address and deal with the first wave.

Bloody obvious, I would have thought.

Also, socially distance, wear a goddamned mask that covers your mouth and nose.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just great man...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: It's like riding a roller coaster where all the hills are up. I call it "The Whizzer."


that's what we call your president.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
His face is like "I told you once, I told you a million times, but would you listen? No."
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Whenever Ivanka hears one of her dads "business friends" mention an elongated first wave she automatically puts her ankles behind her head.
 
oldcub [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Does he have any more good news, or is that it?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: It's like riding a roller coaster where all the hills are up. I call it "The Whizzer."


This one might be more appropriate:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cbillrun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The good news is, anyone who listens to Fauci is an idiot. Bad news , the loons do.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Gonna be a giant wave two weeks after Thanksgiving. Biggest one yet. Count on it.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

aagrajag: ChrisDe: It's like riding a roller coaster where all the hills are up. I call it "The Whizzer."

This one might be more appropriate:

[Fark user image 425x326]


understoodthatreference.gif
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wonder if we start wearing masks since Putin is making it mandatory in Russia... who am I kidding? Donnie Dumbarse has hitched his wagon to the idea that he knows better than the doctors and everyone will get their Clorox injections once the FDA gets their orders.  Shame the MAGAts can't get theirs first.
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How is this "Scary" and not "Obvious"?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There can only be waves when there have been troughs and there have only minor dips in the reported new cases at the least. The oceanic analogies are rather poor to explain the realities. It's one gigantic mountain with curvatures reaching ever higher. It's not nearly over or contained until there is no more fuel to the fire
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LucklessWonder: wear a goddamned mask that covers your mouth and nose.


Totally working everywhere else in the world, right?
 
jso2897
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cbillrun: The good news is, anyone who listens to Fauci is an idiot. Bad news , the loons do.


Hmm. No bites. Have you tried rotten beef blood? Catfish love that shiat.
 
Tom_Slick [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No the problem is identifying it as waves, by saying it is going away people let their guard down the truth is what it has been since March. Outside is safer than inside, elevators are dangerous, wearing a mask helps stop the spread and large gatherings are a bad idea. There is no wave just a large  ocean full of storms.
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've been saying this for weeks. How could we be in a third wave, when we haven't left the first phase?
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cbillrun: The good news is, anyone who listens to Fauci is an idiot. Bad news , the loons do.


Lowqualitybait.jpg
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well good thing I'm not wearing a mask since he said not to.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh good, it's this thread again. Let's make sure to get the nomenclature correct because it makes a big f*cking difference.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What Dr. Fauci is point out is the post-initial peaks are roughly corresponding to the traditional socialization times in the US - early summer and back to school. Depending on how much "stay the hell away" sinks in for Halloween there might not be much of a peak in late November, but the grand mother of socialization combined with indoor activity occurs between the end of November and January 1.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hmm isnt it second wave?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Oh good, it's this thread again. Let's make sure to get the nomenclature correct because it makes a big f*cking difference.


It *may* be this thread again.  We'll see how many of the "libertarians" who think they are more intelligent than everyone else show up...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't understand why the messaging around waves even matters.  First, third, or tenth doesn't change the situation for me.
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gee, it's almost as if viruses, with millions of years of evolution behind them, have an inherent course they're going to follow regardless of human effort. Infections are going to go up, then the virus will either weaken or run out of hosts. Then it will decline. We can delay it a bit, but we simply aren't going change the course of nature.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: It's like riding a roller coaster where all the hills are up. I call it "The Whizzer."


Pee jokes? Urine luck...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

aagrajag: ChrisDe: It's like riding a roller coaster where all the hills are up. I call it "The Whizzer."

This one might be more appropriate:

[Fark user image 425x326]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Clearly we are using the wrong window function to suppress the virus.  A small tap Blackman-Harris would provide the greatest rejection with the tradeoff of a wide initial main lobe.

Defenestrate Covid-19!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cbillrun: The good news is, anyone who listens to Fauci is an idiot. Bad news , the loons do.


*Clicks your bio*

Nothing makes me laugh more than when some self professed genius thinks that Fox has any sway at all ever on conservatives. If you do, you are truly and deeply confused.

Yet you are spewing FOX News talking points that Fauci is an idiot. You forgot to say who we should listen to if not Fauci? FOX says only listen to noted epidemiologist and big brained guy Trump, or maybe radiologist/noted mask critic Scott Atlas. You agree with that, or are they suspect too, and you only listen to some guy in his basement writing on a blog?
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Persnickety: aagrajag: ChrisDe: It's like riding a roller coaster where all the hills are up. I call it "The Whizzer."

This one might be more appropriate:

[Fark user image 425x326]

[Fark user image 672x468]

Clearly we are using the wrong window function to suppress the virus.  A small tap Blackman-Harris would provide the greatest rejection with the tradeoff of a wide initial main lobe.

Defenestrate Covid-19!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Of course we are, because people are too farking stupid to listen to the facts about the virus, the science behind them, and don't farking care about anyone but themselves.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.