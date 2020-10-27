 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Let's face it -- 2020 feels like a season of some overwrought television drama. So let's hear from some experienced showrunners about how the season should end   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
26
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

326 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2020 at 11:16 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The orange one loses but immediately orders the arrest of his opponent. He then unilaterally dismantles major federal law enforcement agencies and creates one supreme authority, the League of Law and OrderTM and begins deploying them in all major cites where they disarm local law enforcement. He has the Joint Chiefs executed in in the middle of Pentagon 9-11 memorial. He orders that all CEOs visit him to pay tribute - in cash. All public schools are shuttered during the handover to private charter corporations. Convenient payment plans will be arranged for all parents. Bonus: once you have 10 kids, the rest are free. Exploratory studies on shipping non-whites elsewhere begins. The orange one asks for a briefing on Droit du seigneur...

Man, I could go on. I could write the most awful dystopian novel ever. But I don't have to. It is writing itself.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Trump show has jumped the shark.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
90% of us die, those that are left take to the wasteland in suped up cars and fight over food, gas and water.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The way things are going, I expect it to be like the end of season one, which then has somehow to continue with a season two:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sledge_​H​ammer!
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Trump loses, pulls off his mask, and it turns out he was Patrick Duffy the whole time.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: The orange one loses but immediately orders the arrest of his opponent. He then unilaterally dismantles major federal law enforcement agencies and creates one supreme authority, the League of Law and OrderTM and begins deploying them in all major cites where they disarm local law enforcement. He has the Joint Chiefs executed in in the middle of Pentagon 9-11 memorial. He orders that all CEOs visit him to pay tribute - in cash. All public schools are shuttered during the handover to private charter corporations. Convenient payment plans will be arranged for all parents. Bonus: once you have 10 kids, the rest are free. Exploratory studies on shipping non-whites elsewhere begins. The orange one asks for a briefing on Droit du seigneur...

Man, I could go on. I could write the most awful dystopian novel ever. But I don't have to. It is writing itself.


Saw earlier that reporters asked Chad Wolf and John Ratcliffe to commit to the peaceful transition of power if the results show Biden winning but Trump refused to leave. The response they got was "you'll just have to find out after the election if that's the case."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olrasputin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Biden wins the presidency, and the transition of power is surprisingly smooth.

However, when hail to the chief starts to play at his inauguration, Biden inexplicably loses his shiat, climbs into his flying, fire breathing Trans Am, and reduces the greater D. C. area to smoking rubble.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UberDave: [Fark user image 850x501]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yea, but the dream world is closer to this version
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Best.Ending.Ever.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Opacity: The way things are going, I expect it to be like the end of season one, which then has somehow to continue with a season two:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sledge_H​ammer!


Sledge Hammer defusing a nuclear bomb
Youtube XGoU7urNTbI

Found a copy of the end of season 1 for anyone that doesn't get the reference
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Even a smart show like The West Wing had to make things exciting by having the president shot, his daughter kidnapped, a congressional delegation blown up, a secret service agent killed, the chief of staff almost dying of a heart attack, and a near nuclear meltdown.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Joe Biden dies of Covid-19 on the day before the election and Trump narrowly wins. That's the most 2020 thing that could happen.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
s30886.pcdn.coView Full Size
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [s30886.pcdn.co image 500x296] [View Full Size image _x_]


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Opacity: Opacity: The way things are going, I expect it to be like the end of season one, which then has somehow to continue with a season two:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sledge_H​ammer!


Aaah, how I miss the 80s. Random hot chicks in aerobics outfits everywhere.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Even a smart show like The West Wing had to make things exciting by having the president shot, his daughter kidnapped, a congressional delegation blown up, a secret service agent killed, the chief of staff almost dying of a heart attack, and a near nuclear meltdown.


Bah, I got all the excitement I needed from the Gall-Peters projection episode.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

olrasputin: Biden wins the presidency, and the transition of power is surprisingly smooth.

However, when hail to the chief starts to play at his inauguration, Biden inexplicably loses his shiat, climbs into his flying, fire breathing Trans Am, and reduces the greater D. C. area to smoking rubble.


Dr. Jill is forced to kill him in the remains of the oval office and Bernie Sanders is then elected president by the surviving cabinet members after a rousing speech by Kamala Harris.

The flaming Trans Am takes off with Joe's body, never to be seen again.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fire ravages the country... oh wait that is happening currently.
Hospitals fill up and people die in the streets... oh wait that is happening currently.
The Supreme court gets a nut job a confirmed... damn it that too...

Uhhh, Big Don loses the election flees to Russia, has to live with Snowden for a spin off 2020 season.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Russ1642: Even a smart show like The West Wing had to make things exciting by having the president shot, his daughter kidnapped, a congressional delegation blown up, a secret service agent killed, the chief of staff almost dying of a heart attack, and a near nuclear meltdown.

Bah, I got all the excitement I needed from the Gall-Peters projection episode.


I wanted Nick Offerman to build a highway for wolves. Also, if it had been on HBO we'd at least get to see a LOT more of Janel Moloney.
 
whidbey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
1. Jeff Bezos makes even more money, and ends up paying even zeroer taxes.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.