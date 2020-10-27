 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Connecticut school system: Our Covid cases are spiking like they are everywhere else. For everyone's safety, we need to cancel the football season. Parents: Fine, we'll just start our own football league and play all the games anyway. FREEDUMB   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
44
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

660 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2020 at 9:15 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Your 100% correct, their DUMB!
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
State athletic organization: And now your kids are disqualified from playing at any high school in the state.

/Disconnecticut.
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Connecticut? Really?
I would expect this from Alabama but Connecticut
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dwlah: Connecticut? Really?
I would expect this from Alabama but Connecticut


American Exceptionalism knows no borders... F*ck you, I want it! I WANT IT!!!

We are goddamn children.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With blackjack and hookers?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, it's quite costly.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwlah: Connecticut? Really?
I would expect this from Alabama but Connecticut


My school in CT didn't even have football, but apparently some people like it.

I still have no idea what "homecoming" is.
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sickest of them all, I bet near 99.9% of them would be taking exact opposite position if it was Trump advocating closure, social distancing, masks, etc. and (D)s advocating we need to open it all up, etc. Their incorrect and false perception of "FREEDUMS" have literally impacted everyone's actual freedom.

At this point, get a bulldozer and just shove all these sh**heads into Alabama & Kentucky and just seal it off.
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
With blackjack! And Hookers!
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Parents should not be allowed to have children.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ok, we get it, we should cancel the football season. Winkwinknudgenudge. CANCEL the football league. ;)
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


I beat you to the punch, but you had the picture, so I guess we'll call this one a tie.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: dwlah: Connecticut? Really?
I would expect this from Alabama but Connecticut

My school in CT didn't even have football, but apparently some people like it.

I still have no idea what "homecoming" is.


It's the pilot episode for "The Waltons", but that's not important now.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
America is the dumbest country in the world.
Need more evidence?
Look at its leader.
Who elected him?
Need more evidence?
Look at student test scores.
We regularly place behind third world countries in those.
This place is hopeless.
MAH FREEDOMS! TYRANY!
Rest of the world to the US: We can't you be normal????
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sports and education should always be separate.  The two are unrelated.
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: dwlah: Connecticut? Really?
I would expect this from Alabama but Connecticut

My school in CT didn't even have football, but apparently some people like it.

I still have no idea what "homecoming" is.


Usually school have a couple of home games, then several away games at the beginning of a season.  Homecoming is the first home game that's played after that stretch of away games. The football team is "coming home", so to speak.

It's a stupid tradition that gives the popular kids a reason to dress up and pretend their perceived importance will last beyond high school.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's critical that the kids play football because that's how they learn teamwork, which will be needed when carrying the coffins of their grandparents.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

somedude210: With blackjack and hookers?


As a matter of fact, forget the football and blackjack.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Im cool with all this.

The dumbest members of our society are volunteering to die.

Whats the big deal?
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: kittyhas1000legs: dwlah: Connecticut? Really?
I would expect this from Alabama but Connecticut

My school in CT didn't even have football, but apparently some people like it.

I still have no idea what "homecoming" is.

Usually school have a couple of home games, then several away games at the beginning of a season.  Homecoming is the first home game that's played after that stretch of away games. The football team is "coming home", so to speak.

It's a stupid tradition that gives the popular kids a reason to dress up and pretend their perceived importance will last beyond high school.


I was going to say it is usually the last chance for the star quarterback and head cheerleader to be significant.  Or their first chance to have a baby together.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's a lot of equipment to get on short notice. But it's worth it, since maybe 2 percent of them will get a football scholarship!
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Parents should not be allowed to have children.


Parents who are not prepared to act as adults should not be allowed to have children.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Competitive athletics should not be part of academia
 
evilmrsock [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: kittyhas1000legs: dwlah: Connecticut? Really?
I would expect this from Alabama but Connecticut

My school in CT didn't even have football, but apparently some people like it.

I still have no idea what "homecoming" is.

Usually school have a couple of home games, then several away games at the beginning of a season.  Homecoming is the first home game that's played after that stretch of away games. The football team is "coming home", so to speak.

It's a stupid tradition that gives the popular kids a reason to dress up and pretend their perceived importance will last beyond high school.


I'm not a big sports guy but I don't see how this pattern holds up for more than half of the schools in the league.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, people too stupid to live find a way to prove it. Sounds like a self-correcting problem
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: America is the dumbest country in the world.
Need more evidence?
Look at its leader.
Who elected him?
Need more evidence?
Look at student test scores.
We regularly place behind third world countries in those.
This place is hopeless.
MAH FREEDOMS! TYRANY!
Rest of the world to the US: We can't you be normal????


I highly doubt we are the smartest or the dumbest, but we are quite high when it comes to being egocentric, as evidenced by posts claiming we are either the dumbest or smartest (the greatest or the worst, etc).
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
(From the article) "We kind of just said, 'We're going to find a way to make it happen,'" said Kevin Frederick

Sure, try to cast stupidity as heroism.  Sadly, some people will buy it.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im cool with all this.

The dumbest members of our society are volunteering to die.

Whats the big deal?


That concept works fine for me too, except they're going to infect a lot of non-dumb ones along the way.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I wonder how insurance agencies are going to handle this, or even if they will touch it with a 3rd and 4-yard pole.

It might be a really rude awakening when someone gets seriously hurt and they find out nobody but them is paying for it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

darkman2000: Competitive athletics should not be part of academia


If you're going to supplement their education, I say go big or go home.  You know when I learned the MOST?  And was most highly motivated?  Is when I was dealing drugs after school.  If they really want to get kids involved, start an after school drug dealing program.  It has economics, criminal justice, politics, marketing, sales, and medicine, all in one field.
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have no problem with this let'em play then quarantine them in the stadium for two weeks
 
Yanks_RSJ
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dwlah: Connecticut? Really?
I would expect this from Alabama but Connecticut


Every state has its Alabama.  Fun fact about Meriden, CT, the town referenced in TFA - while not technically in Connecticut's Alabama, in 1981 the KKK held a rally there in support of a police officer who shot a black shoplifting suspect.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
evilmrsock:
I'm not a big sports guy but I don't see how this pattern holds up for more than half of the schools in the league.

do you even internet bro?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Homecom​i​ng
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Okay they messed up here by not taking stronger measures, I can't say if that was by oversight or by design though.   That said i'd not have thought this would occur in the northeast seems more like something that would happen in the south or OKlahoma or Texas.


I'd have denied this league access to the high school fields ( both practice and playing) and denied them use of any other school facilities such as locker rooms or concession stands and etc.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: kittyhas1000legs: dwlah: Connecticut? Really?
I would expect this from Alabama but Connecticut

My school in CT didn't even have football, but apparently some people like it.

I still have no idea what "homecoming" is.

Usually school have a couple of home games, then several away games at the beginning of a season.  Homecoming is the first home game that's played after that stretch of away games. The football team is "coming home", so to speak.

It's a stupid tradition that gives the popular kids a reason to dress up and pretend their perceived importance will last beyond high school.


I always remember it as being the home game against the weakest opponent on the schedule so you'd have the best chance of winning. I seem to remember a homecoming game in the second week of the season because that's when the other basement dweller in our league was coming to town. Unfortunately we weren't very good, as evidenced by our team playing several homecoming games as the road team every season.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is why governments need to just ban gatherings of more then 10-20 people with hefty fines for violating the law. Problem solved.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Prisoner's Dilemma is interesting because you know that if you cooperate, you'll always be worse off than if you renege. I mean, obviously everyone is best off if you all cooperate, but the benefit for each actor is best if only they defect, and least worst if everyone defects. Where that's the weighting of your decision to cooperate or defect, you really gotta expect defection.
 
trasnform
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: darkman2000: Competitive athletics should not be part of academia

If you're going to supplement their education, I say go big or go home.  You know when I learned the MOST?  And was most highly motivated?  Is when I was dealing drugs after school.  If they really want to get kids involved, start an after school drug dealing program.  It has economics, criminal justice, politics, marketing, sales, and medicine, all in one field.


And the Metric System!
 
g.fro
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dwlah: Connecticut? Really?
I would expect this from Alabama but Connecticut


The only people in CT who care about HS football are the parents of kids who play HS football. And they are insane.
 
Snort
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
BigTen had the good sense to cancel in person classes but keep the season going.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't worry kids, we found a way to expose you to head injuries that will debilitate you for the rest of your life. One of you might even have a heart attack at practice!
 
jimjays
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: darkman2000: Competitive athletics should not be part of academia

If you're going to supplement their education, I say go big or go home.  You know when I learned the MOST?  And was most highly motivated?  Is when I was dealing drugs after school.  If they really want to get kids involved, start an after school drug dealing program.  It has economics, criminal justice, politics, marketing, sales, and medicine, all in one field.


I've always been amused that the only Americans to understand, and actually use, the metric system are scientists and dopers. And when I first learned the term networking (regarding professional contacts) shortly after HS, realized we dopers had been doing it well before we had career jobs.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When an asshole coach decides to bench a kid it'll be funny when there's no means of escalating the complaint. No school, no league, no charter, no means of dealing with this stuff. Same goes for serious penalties. And when a player breaks an ankle there's no probably no proper insurance. A sports league isn't something you create on a whim.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.