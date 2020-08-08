 Skip to content
Bond. Bodyguards by the half-hour Bond
Kilted_Dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A quiet day is a good day.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"F*ck you, pay me."
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elfich [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 608x519]

"F*ck you, pay me."


might as well stick a gun in his hand.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop giving Rupert Murdoch money, folks...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 608x519]

"F*ck you, pay me."


Ha! I saw this movie as a kid. I remember feeling so bad for the bodyguard after that bald, Mr. Clean guy beat him up in the first fight.

"My Bodyguard" is one of my favorite retro-movirs, along with "Three O'Clock High" from 1987.
 
freitasm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The photos are hilarious. The one with the woman walking out of the building, behind the bodyguard, with an expression of terror. Just leave NYC already.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't feel safe in NY? Welcome to NY.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElecricalPast: Stop giving Rupert Murdoch money, folks... [Stop linking to NYPost]


Agreed. I click on them once in a blue moon because I can't figure out the background story from the Fark comments and I always regret it. Same goes with Daily Mails and The Sun.
/these websites gave my grandmother an unidentified form of gonorrhea
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would just rent a bodyguard for an hour and go to the most dangerous places I could find and start shiat with people just to see him fight.

And, if he gets killed, I still get to keep 1/2 my money.

Pretty cool.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 608x519]

"F*ck you, pay me."


Man, this movie is so old I'm sure half the cast is no longer with us
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: "Three O'Clock High" from 1987.


Wayyyyyy better than any stupid Pretty In Pink cow crap.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's only one bodyguard for me.
 
smunns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: women, including a few from the Upper West Sidewhere locals have clashed with the city in the courts for turning hotels into homeless shelters.

Bet they will Still vote for the presidential candidate who does stuff like that cuz It's the popular thing to do.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

waxbeans: skinink: "Three O'Clock High" from 1987.

Wayyyyyy better than any stupid Pretty In Pink cow crap.


Three O'Clock High (7/10) Movie CLIP - Buddy's Library Dominos (1987) HD
Youtube nQYsHLwXnMc


The library scene made me love this movie more than I should have.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What you expect:

Fark user imageView Full Size


What you get:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm wondering if this will fail when it starts getting "yeah, we're just going to meet a guy from Craig's list, grab some stuff from his trunk and be off!"
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I saw an interview with Prince William's head of security when the prince was a teen heart throb. The reporter asked something like, "What if I made a sudden move toward the prince that you perceived as a threat?" He looked at her and said, "You'd be on the ground with a broken arm and my boot on your throat before you understood what was happening."  Just FYI, I guess.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I like this. Surprised it's that inexpensive given the qualifications of the bodyguard. I get that she got a promo but even at full price that's affordable for regular people.
 
DougalJacobs
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No more traffic to Murdoch's empire of lies and bigotry. Ban the New York Post from being greened.
 
